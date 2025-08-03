Horoscope Today, August 03: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (August 03) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 8th house, there may be disputes with relatives from your maternal side. Looking at the planetary positions, any kind of movement or travel related to business may result in a waste of time. Try to control unnecessary expenses, as current circumstances could lead to financial challenges. Until noon, the situation will be manageable, but after that, income may decline while expenses may rise, control your finances so they don't cause problems later. In your love life, old issues may resurface, leading to arguments between you and your partner.

Competitive and general students should start preparing now for upcoming exams, or they may face disappointing results. Employed persons might face poor coordination with coworkers and seniors, which can make you angry. Avoid getting into arguments or disputes at the workplace. Fulfilling family responsibilities may become difficult, and domestic tensions might ruin your Sunday. Sports persons may have to deal with their coach's anger. There’s a heightened risk of infection, so focus on maintaining your immunity.

Taurus

With the Moon in the 7th house, partnership-based business will bring benefits. You’ll manage both family and personal responsibilities well, and this is a good time to connect with spirituality, start the day with devotion to your deity to make the entire day auspicious. Business activities related to partnerships will run smoothly, and official travel is likely. Business expansion initiatives will go well despite competition; your efforts will yield results. Sports persons and artists will make good use of their time and succeed in their respective fields.

Due to workload, personal matters may be delayed, but you will still see good results professionally and may get to visit a favorite destination. Employed people might see major changes in their career, possibly receiving job offers, how you proceed is up to you. Students will have a favorable day with support from all sides. However, be a bit cautious about health.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 6th house, you may find relief from debts. Due to Shukla Yoga, the day will be moderately fruitful for business. In partnership ventures, the first half of the day will be in your favor, bringing success in tasks. Financial worries may increase, so you must control your expenditures. The day will be better for sports persons and artists as ongoing issues in their fields begin to ease.

You may plan to meet your partner, especially those in long-distance relationships. Seniors’ advice will act as a guiding mantra for employed individuals, don’t hesitate to seek it. Unnecessary workplace worries may disturb you, so think twice before making any career changes. You'll enjoy spending more time with your family and feel good about bonding together. Those in relationships may soon receive a commitment. Students will have a successful time and should participate in online competitions to prepare for upcoming challenges. Health will improve.

Cancer

With the Moon in the 5th house, parents will feel joy through their children. Sports persons will maintain good bonding with others in their field, which will be beneficial. Business matters should be handled with planning and a positive mindset for new opportunities. While keeping business-related matters confidential is good, do discuss key points with your partner. Sunday may bring some ups and downs professionally.

Employed individuals should prioritize tasks before starting work due to high workload. They might also need to guide newly joined colleagues. Don't waste your day off, continue practicing your skills or pursue artistic interests. Stalled work will gain momentum and be completed in time, resulting in a happy day and financial gains, strengthening your financial condition and reducing expenses. Married life will be happy, filled with mutual love, and overall health will favor you.

Leo

With the Moon in the 4th house, problems may arise in home renovation. Employed individuals should focus on completing pending tasks as past work may be reviewed. Don't ignore coworkers' mistakes, at least point them out. Job holders will need to work extra hard, and returns might not be proportional to effort, but don't lose heart; keep pushing through. You’ll open up about your thoughts.

Businessmen need to be alert, as negative planetary influences could cause clashes with customers. The day may bring business losses, especially from distant regions. Use your energy and capabilities fully, avoid laziness and carelessness. Sports persons may face muscle strain or pain during practice, potentially ruining the day. Make sure to rest and do necessary exercises. Health may be affected, so postpone any travel plans. Communication is key in relationships, lack of it could cause misunderstandings.

Virgo

With the Moon in the 3rd house, courage and valor will increase. Those awaiting promotions should now actively engage in their work, as their boss may be observing. A small mistake at the office might annoy superiors, but by using your intellect after noon, you can gain advantages. Shukla Yoga will strengthen your income, improving your financial standing. It’s a favorable day for domestic life.

Students will strive to bring innovation into their field. You’ll get relief from chronic illnesses. You'll be full of gratitude for a friend who will not only offer financial help but also assist in many other matters. In business, avoid bad advice, stick to your decisions without being stubborn. Property-related ventures will bring great opportunities. Businessmen should use refined speech, it can help build valuable contacts and profits. Old disputes for students and artists may finally be resolved.

Libra

With the Moon in the 2nd house, engage in virtuous deeds and good karma. Income and expenses will balance out, and if you've applied for a loan, you may receive good news soon. Even though business situations might be tough, don’t stop, face challenges head-on with courage. You may not get support from others at the moment, but this is when you'll discover your true strength.

Employed persons should prove themselves through hard work, which will help them earn respect. There may be some loss due to conspiracies at the workplace. Avoid unnecessary arguments on Sunday. Married life will remain pleasant; romantic partners will also get opportunities to spend quality time together. Sports persons need to be cautious during practice to avoid injuries. The changing weather might bring throat issues that could trouble you all day.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your sign, your confidence will grow. Make careful assessments of your marital life before making decisions. Employed individuals will get a chance to showcase their work and will be appreciated for it. You will have strong self-belief at the workplace and focus on enhancing your capabilities, potentially placing you on a path to leadership. Sports persons and artists will be deeply engaged in their fields and may break their own records.

Eye irritation may trouble you. Competition at work for higher positions will intensify, boost your efforts. In business meetings, stay focused on your points, even if it attracts criticism. With support from experienced individuals, businesspeople may see good gains. Old disputes with your life partner will resolve, allowing a fresh start. Students should try to solve academic issues through mutual discussion and seek guidance from parents or teachers if needed.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the 12th house, learn to navigate legal matters. Due to poor business activity, your stress may increase. Matters related to insurance and policies might worry you. Do not share professional plans with strangers; betrayal or deception is possible. Income will dip while expenses may suddenly spike, increasing your anxiety. Women need to be cautious about their health, as ignoring it due to overwork could lead to weakness. A wrong crowd might ruin important opportunities for sports persons, something they might regret later.

Employed people must rely solely on their efforts, and may feel a lack of resources; dependency on others will prove unwise and yield limited results. Stay alert with your work to avoid displeasing seniors. Married life will be less joyful but stable, mutual trust will prevail, so patience is key. Students may have a difficult day and need to stay health-conscious. Control your anger as excessive rage can cause self-harm.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 11th house, you may receive good news from your elder brother. Avoid starting big tasks in the morning; things will improve by noon, and your efforts will succeed. Employed individuals may be given team leadership responsibilities and will establish good coordination with teammates. If you're planning something new in digital marketing or launching it practically, it will be beneficial. If considering changes in business, time it well and consult seniors. Planetary movements suggest that persistent business efforts may help recover stuck funds.

Married life will be joyful; you’ll enjoy your Sunday with family and feel strengthened in your relationships. Children's health will be good. Competitive and general students will have luck on their side. There will be laughter and fun with your partner, and your support will help them complete their pending tasks. Due to Shukla Yoga, working women will find favorable situations today.

Aquarius

With the Moon in the 10th house, you may have clashes in politics. Getting into trouble and then overcoming it defines a successful person, your efforts will help you rise above your problems. To improve your business, balance your abilities and goals, and coordinate with employed people to accomplish tasks. Shukla Yoga will bring good profit opportunities in business. To see the desired progress in your career, improve your skills.

Married life will be full of love, avoid bitterness in your relationship. Sports persons may face muscle strain during practice, possibly forcing them to stop midway, but their focus will remain intact. Take care of your health, especially due to changing weather. Employed persons may receive praise from their boss and enter their good books. Strengthen your connections with coworkers, as this is important right now. Continue teaching your children moral values, as they might act in ways that could cause embarrassment.

Pisces

With the Moon in the 9th house, you will succeed in religious activities. Even a small gesture of help from you can bring smiles to others, seek such opportunities and extend support generously. You may receive good news in business, and positive outcomes will follow in financial matters. Shukla Yoga may lead to sudden monetary gains, but your expenses may also rise, you'll need to work harder to maintain income.

Professionally, unexpected yet favorable situations will arise, making you happy and satisfied. Employed individuals may get scolded by bosses for minor errors, so stay alert while working. There will be a joyful atmosphere at home; domestic life will be stable and content, and visits from close relatives will bring happiness. Students will enjoy their Sunday. Efforts toward better health will be successful. If elders at home offer advice, try to follow it, as their experience may prove beneficial.