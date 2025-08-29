Horoscope Today, August 29: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (August 29) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 7th house, new products in business will bring profits. Workplace efforts will yield success and positive results. Employees must stay swift as competition with coworkers may rise. Planning a new venture will be favorable and rewarding. Stay alert from opponents, but intelligence will help you outsmart them. Avoid risky business, students may face fluctuations, and minor cold could trouble you. Respect elders and consider giving them gifts for blessings.

Taurus

The Moon in the 6th house advises minimizing enmity. Athletes may feel slight disappointment but must persist for success. Strengthen business relations through internet and phone, with seriousness in marketing. At work, you’ll prefer innovation over routine. Avoid risky ways for extra income. Honor father figures for timely support. Eye pain may occur, but with confidence you’ll win affection and handle challenges.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 5th house, students will see improvement in studies. Brahma Yoga benefits online businesses with financial gains. Businessmen should stay updated with the market. Office-related travel will be advantageous. Workplace conditions remain in your favor, filling you with joy. Home will witness happiness and visitors. Students progress toward goals, though acidity may trouble you.

Cancer

The Moon in the 4th house indicates health issues for a female at home. Business investigations may cause stress, so keep files ready. Partnership ventures may take time, seek senior advice when stuck. Workplace conditions aren’t favorable, so act cautiously. Students may feel disheartened with results, but persistence ensures success. Avoid starting new work now, focus on ongoing activities. High cholesterol may increase health issues.

Leo

The Moon in the 3rd house boosts courage and determination. For business growth, enhance knowledge in digital marketing and media. Strong business partners may offer beneficial deals. New ventures will be favorable. The office atmosphere stays supportive, though seek experienced advice before changes. Family duties may distract you from work. Students may encounter new experiences later in the day, and health improves.

Virgo

With the Moon in the 2nd house, take care of ancestral property. Businessmen must follow trends and use connections for valuable insights. Consult family before starting new work for sound advice. Job holders should maintain proper behavior at the office. Avoid harsh words at work when provoked. Home may welcome a new member or celebrations. Athletes will enjoy their day, though minor health issues persist.

Libra

The Moon in your sign enhances intellectual growth. Skin problems may bother you. Business brings good income, with profitable returns from past investments. Stay calm to manage tasks effectively. At work, a project’s success may lead to celebrations. With reduced workload, the day feels normal. Involving yourself in activities and spending time with loved ones makes life joyful. Students gain confidence from success in competitions.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 12th house, expenses may rise, so caution is needed. Give more thought to financial matters. Avoid overtrusting others in business as it may hurt later. Property officers face heavy workloads and stress. Disputes with coworkers could risk a project. Rising expenses strain finances, and rivals may grow stronger. Control anger at home to avoid conflicts. Athletes should stay careful to prevent injuries.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 11th house emphasizes fulfilling duties. Work conditions favor you, but avoid taking on difficult tasks before finishing ongoing ones. With your partner, you’ll enjoy moments of love and happiness. Business situations remain supportive with profitable deals possible. However, businessmen must stay alert in financial dealings to avoid loss. Athletes will practice with cheerfulness, while health stays fine.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 10th house, jobs bring freshness. Students will succeed by working wholeheartedly. Expand market connections to increase product reach and business identity. Employees must maintain politeness with clients. Tax-related issues may arise, so understand deals carefully. Government-related work may succeed, so keep accounts transparent. Family support creates a pleasant home environment. A minor cold may trouble you.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 9th house favors religious activities. Brahma Yoga ensures you complete tasks with determination. Relations with coworkers remain harmonious with mutual cooperation. You will defeat rivals and enjoy happiness in personal life. Luck favors business, especially in real estate matters. Students may receive recognition. Health remains good, and your knowledge and experience will inspire others.

Pisces

With the Moon in the 8th house, disputes may arise with uncles from your paternal side. Your spouse’s wise advice could guide new ways in your work. Maintain transparency in partnership business to protect relations. Give careful thought to financial matters. At the office, your presence keeps discipline though rivals may try to spoil it. Workplace changes may reduce support from colleagues. Students’ outing plans with friends may get canceled due to health.