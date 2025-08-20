Horoscope Today, August 20: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (August 20) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in your third house, courage and enthusiasm will rise. If you are engaged in a partnership business and planning something new, the time is favorable. Luck will bless you with a significant achievement, and your financial condition will improve. Your life partner’s support will help you complete tasks on time, while sudden changes at the workplace will prove beneficial. You will impress colleagues with your speech, and competitive students preparing for jobs should keep trying as success awaits. You may spend generously, donate food and money, and enjoy peace at home. On Bachhbaras, wear red, feed jaggery and wheat to a cow, mark the calf’s forehead with vermilion, and chant “Om Shri Dugdhadharinyai Namah.”

Taurus:

With the Moon in your second house, issues related to ancestral property will be resolved. Income in business will remain steady, though some unnecessary expenses may arise. Improvements will show in day-to-day business, and your influence in the market will grow. At the workplace, you will establish impactful contacts with your boss, while new connections at the office will benefit your career. Efforts to maintain harmony at home will succeed, and youngsters will see positive outcomes from future planning. Competitive students must work hard for better results. A movie outing with your partner may happen, though health issues like back pain could trouble you. On Bachhbaras, feed rice and sugar candy to a white cow, mark the calf with sandalwood, and chant “Om Vatsaya Namah.”

Gemini:

With the Moon in your sign, wisdom and enthusiasm will increase. Thanks to Siddhi and Gajakesari Yog, you may recover loans from the market. You will receive good news, boosting your morale, and signs of universal gains are strong. Students and artists will overcome career struggles, while you will find time for your love and life partner. Efforts at the workplace will support future progress, but employed people should avoid giving unwanted advice. Family life will remain pleasant, though sportspersons may feel weak. The youth should dedicate some time to devotion, as stress and headaches could occur. On Bachhbaras, feed green fodder and mung to cows, apply turmeric to the calf’s feet, and chant “Om Shri Vatsapriatyai Namah.”

Cancer:

With the Moon in your twelfth house, you must learn to handle legal complications. Avoid business travel, as it will only waste time, and canceled orders may cause losses. In love life, don’t neglect your own needs, as you are just as important as others. Do not let minor disputes disturb harmony at the workplace, and employed people should prioritize office work over personal tasks. Elders in the family will help solve a problem, while sportspersons may argue on track. Muscle pain may trouble you, yet your mind will lean toward spirituality. On Bachhbaras, feed rice and kheer to a white cow, bathe the calf in milk, and chant “Om Matarmrityunashinyai Namah.”

Leo:

With the Moon in your eleventh house, you should try to increase income. The time is favorable for investment and new ventures, and financial success is within your grasp. Marketing professionals may face hurdles but will overcome them, while seniors and coworkers will help ease mental stress. Keep trying consistently despite challenges. At home, speak openly and support others wholeheartedly, though overwork may bring fatigue. Social and political workers may face challenges, and sportspersons and artists may feel lazy. In relationships, avoid discussions until your inner confusion clears. On Bachhbaras, feed jaggery and gram to cows, tie a yellow thread around the calf’s neck, and chant “Om Shri Govatsaya Namah.”

Virgo:

With the Moon in your tenth house, follow the footsteps of elders in the family. Sportspersons will succeed with team spirit, and women in business will see remarkable success due to Siddhi and Gajakesari Yog. Partnership businesses will yield results from your hard work, though worries about children’s education may persist. You will gain respect at the workplace, and support for employed people will be strong. Married life will be joyful, and relationships with family members will stay harmonious. Students will benefit from teachers and family guidance, while health will favor you. On Bachhbaras, offer leafy greens to a cow, apply kohl to the calf’s tail, and chant “Om Vatsaya Vidmahe, Mataryai Dhimahi.”

Libra:

With the Moon in your ninth house, your inclination toward spirituality will increase. In partnership business, you may plan something new, but financial decisions or stock investments must be taken cautiously. Money-related issues will be resolved, allowing better focus on business. Sportspersons and artists will balance their careers with family responsibilities successfully. You may hear good news at the workplace, though office work will keep you busy. Married and love life will favor you, and family harmony will strengthen. Students will shine only through hard work, though irregular food habits may cause indigestion or acidity. A marriage proposal may bring joy at home. On Bachhbaras, offer rosewater to cows, apply sandal paste on the calf’s forehead, and chant “Om Gomatayai Namah.”

Scorpio:

With the Moon in your eighth house, be careful while traveling. At the start of the day, business hurdles may distract you, and unnecessary disputes in the market may arise. Expenses will increase while income stays limited. In love, your partner may be upset, holding on to a particular issue. At the workplace, avoid letting mental stress dominate or rushing tasks. Employed people may face professional challenges, and married life may feel lacking in affection. Students must practice consistently to gain mastery in their field. Health may decline, so caution is necessary. On Bachhbaras, offer barley, jaggery, and sesame wrapped in red cloth to cows, apply red tilak on the calf’s nose, and chant “Om Durge Matarai Namah.”

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in your seventh house, marital bonding will strengthen. If planning business expansion, it will prove profitable, and foreign business meetings may bring great future gains. Some wishes of sportspersons may come true, while at the workplace, confidence will help you overcome fear and doubts. Support from colleagues will aid employed people, and youth will progress in an organized manner. Family renovation or maintenance may require spending, and a marriage proposal in the family will bring happiness. Students and artists must not hesitate to seek advice from elders when confused. Health requires extra attention at this time. On Bachhbaras, feed bananas and durva grass to cows, adorn the calf with flowers, and chant “Om Vatsa Nathaya Namah.”

Capricorn:

With the Moon in your sixth house, mental stress may trouble you. Thanks to Siddhi and Gajakesari Yog, government contractors may earn big profits from official deals. New offers from partners may prove beneficial, while love life will see closeness and dating opportunities. At the workplace, your discipline and focus will shine, and employed people will complete pending assignments on time. Family life will remain pleasant, while students will resolve difficulties with intelligence and skill. Avoid external travel, though sportspersons and artists may suddenly need to travel for activities. Stiffness in shoulders and lethargy could affect your health. On Bachhbaras, feed sesame and jaggery to cows, apply kohl to the calf’s ears, and chant “Om Matrai Pashupalinayai Namah.”

Aquarius:

With the Moon in your fifth house, students will improve academically. You will use innovative ideas to grow business successfully, but avoid relying solely on others’ words without checking for yourself. Sportspersons and artists must not indulge in unfair means to gain quick success. Hard work and humility will be the key to progress at the workplace, while employed people may consider changing jobs. Your partner may remain too busy to give you time, and competitive students will enjoy music for relaxation. Throat-related health issues may trouble you. On Bachhbaras, offer peanuts and roasted grams to cows, wash the calf’s feet and pour the water on basil, and chant “Om Shri Govatsapujyaya Namah.”

Pisces:

With the Moon in your fourth house, the health of a female member at home may decline. Financial hurdles in business may surface, so avoid new investments for now. Despite hard work, instant results may not come, leaving you stressed. Sportspersons may withdraw from an event due to injury, while employed people should complete tasks in advance, as sudden leave may be needed. At work, adverse situations will require new strategies, and in love, you may become overly emotional, losing focus on tasks. Digestive issues and loss of appetite may bother you, while students face obstacles in studies. On Bachhbaras, feed bananas and sweet rice to cows, apply sandal and saffron tilak to the calf, and chant “Om Shri Vatsapalakaya Namah.”