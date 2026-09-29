Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (September 29) for each sign.

Aries

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You may rely on your diplomatic skills to get your work done. You are likely to receive strong support from your spouse, and their help could also enable you to complete an important task. A pending piece of work may finally be completed by the evening. Keep a close watch on rising expenses and spend thoughtfully. Your income is expected to remain steady, and you could also receive money from an unexpected source.

Taurus

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You will feel happy seeing your spouse make progress. A piece of good news could bring joy to the family. If a family member's marriage has been facing obstacles, those difficulties may be resolved, with favourable circumstances developing. People associated with the political sphere could prove beneficial. Your social influence may increase, while earnings from business could also bring satisfaction.

Gemini

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You may have several responsibilities to manage, both at work and within your family. Pay attention to your health as well. If you are travelling, take extra care of your valuables. Your love life could receive a fresh burst of energy. Exercise caution in any financial transactions and avoid unnecessary risks. You may also receive pleasing news related to your children.

Cancer

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

An unexpected financial gain could bring considerable happiness. A piece of auspicious news may also lift your spirits. You could succeed in helping family members fulfil some of their ambitions. Seeking your spouse's advice before taking up an important task may prove beneficial. The evening could be spent enjoying yourself, with opportunities to attend a party with friends and savour food you enjoy.

Leo

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The first day of February is described as favourable for Leo natives. New sources of income could bring happiness, while an earlier investment may also generate returns. Maintaining a pleasant tone at the workplace could help you receive support from colleagues and co-workers. Students planning to apply for competitive examinations can consider doing so, as the period is favourable. Your financial planning may work out well, and support from your father is also indicated. The day could be particularly beneficial for grocery traders.

Virgo

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Virgo natives may benefit from favourable circumstances. You could receive good news from your children. Bringing a new partner into your business may prove beneficial in the long run. The evening could see you attending a religious gathering or social event. If you have been dealing with a dispute with your siblings, it may come to an end. Students pursuing higher education may achieve success.

Libra

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You may succeed in repaying an old debt and could also recover money that has been stuck for some time. Your father may experience an eye-related health issue, so pay attention to his wellbeing. Your partner may surprise you with a gift, bringing happiness to your love life. You could spend the evening relaxing and enjoying your favourite food.

Scorpio

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Avoid investing in the stock market simply because someone else encourages you to do so, as there could be a risk of losing money. Your family may have a surprise planned for you in the evening. Your spouse could also bring you happiness. If you begin a new business venture, you may receive favourable support from circumstances. A journey could also be on the cards. It would be advisable to stay away from property-related disputes.

Sagittarius

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

People who oppose you may attempt to create obstacles in your work, so remain cautious. Those involved in research or academic investigations could achieve a significant breakthrough. Success in education is also indicated. Be careful with financial transactions and avoid lending money without proper documentation or proof. There may be gains through your in-laws. You could also enjoy an entertaining outing or event with friends.

Capricorn

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The period looks encouraging for matters related to home and family. You are likely to receive strong support from your family and could also benefit financially from an unexpected source. However, avoid placing excessive trust in friends and relatives, as the support you expect from them may not materialise. Those seeking a change in their job or business could receive positive results. A guest may arrive at your home in the evening, bringing added activity and liveliness to the household.

Aquarius

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You may feel troubled by something involving your loved ones and could be required to handle some unwanted responsibilities. A journey may also become necessary for some reason. Work-related commitments could leave little time for your love life. Differences may arise with your partner or spouse over a particular issue. Financially, the period may bring gains, but expenses could rise as well.

Pisces

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The first day of February is likely to bring a mix of pleasant and challenging experiences for Pisces natives. You may feel concerned about an issue involving your children, but your spouse's support could help resolve it. Your social circle may expand and you could make new friends. If you seek assistance from someone on your in-laws' side, support is likely to come through. If there has been tension in your married life for some time, it may begin to ease with support from your mother. You could also enjoy a romantic period with your spouse.