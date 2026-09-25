Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Self-reliance and a positive outlook help navigate challenges effectively.

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (September 26) for each sign.

Aries





Today will be filled with happiness. You may face a few challenges, but your positive outlook will help you find solutions. You will remain busy with household organisation and maintenance-related work. Helping a close person deal with a problem will bring you happiness. The day will be favourable for those in a relationship. At work, seniors will appreciate your efforts and may even give you a gift. Do not let your confidence or enthusiasm diminish.

Taurus





Today is likely to be beneficial for you. You will strengthen your relationships with good people through your abilities and efforts. Instead of expecting help from others, trust your own skills and capabilities. A decision related to finances may prove beneficial. Your pending tasks are likely to be completed today. Mutual understanding within the family may help resolve a problem. Keep negative thoughts away and remain patient; things will gradually fall into place.

Gemini





Today will bring a fresh wave of enthusiasm. Women of this zodiac sign will be particularly conscious of their dignity and reputation. Rather than being influenced by others, they will give priority to their own decisions. Your family members will appreciate your efforts, keeping you happy. Your hard work will eventually bear fruit. With careful planning, you can avoid unnecessary expenses, so make saving a habit. Sweetness will increase in your married life. You may get an opportunity to work on a major project, but you will need to work hard to stay ahead of business competition.

Cancer





Today will be an energetic and enthusiastic day. Those involved in business may need to make timely changes to their activities. If you are planning to buy electronic items, today may be a favourable time. You will spend pleasant moments with your family and may also plan some entertainment together. Your health will remain good, and you will feel energetic. A positive message may brighten your day. Government employees may receive a transfer to a place of their choice. Employees working overtime may see an increase in their income today.

Leo





Today will be a good day for you. You may meet some influential or helpful people who could assist you in your work. You will work on some new ideas, which may help increase your profits. You will pay attention to your health and remain focused on your goals. Staying determined can help you achieve positive results soon. You have the ability to complete even difficult tasks through your strong determination. Avoid postponing work due to laziness. If you find yourself confused about an important matter, seeking advice from an experienced person would be wise. Overall, the day will remain satisfactory. Take care of elderly family members and extend your support to them.

Virgo





Today will be an excellent day for you. You will receive full support from an officer or senior at work, opening up new opportunities for career growth. Your work will be appreciated in the office, and your boss may praise your efforts. Those involved in politics may gain a new experience today. You may attend a religious function and meet friends there. Peace and harmony will prevail in the family. Keep unnecessary worries away so that you can make better decisions. Problems that have been troubling you for some time may be resolved easily with someone's help. Your respect and reputation in society will remain strong.

Libra





Today will be a good day. Cutting down on unnecessary expenses can help resolve your financial concerns to a considerable extent. Keep your valuable belongings safely. Business activities will remain organised, but be cautious while handling financial transactions. Students may have a busy day as they remain occupied with completing their work. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Be gentle while communicating with your spouse to maintain harmony in the relationship. You will respect your partner's feelings. Overall, it will be a favourable day for students.

Scorpio





Today will be better for you. Your polite and humble behaviour will help you win people's hearts. You will be able to deal with challenges intelligently and find practical solutions. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage your personal tasks smoothly. When an opportunity for profit comes your way, avoid overthinking and make the most of it. Along with controlling expenses, keep an eye on your overall financial situation. An ongoing disagreement with someone may come to an end today. You may explore new avenues to increase your income. Business-related work may require you to travel to another state. You may also discuss plans to buy a new gadget with your brother.

Sagittarius





Today will be a lucky day for you. Students of this zodiac sign need to put in extra effort. Good opportunities for success are likely to come your way soon. Problems related to government employment may be resolved today. Pay special attention to the health and dignity of elderly family members and follow their guidance. You will spend more time with your family and may even plan an outing together. Working professionals may receive a new project that could bring greater profits in the future. Several promising opportunities for progress are likely to come your way.

Capricorn





Today will be favourable for you. Meeting loved ones will create a happy atmosphere. You may receive something you have been wishing for, which will make you extremely happy. A problem that has been troubling you for some time may finally be resolved, allowing you to focus on other important tasks. You may make plans with your family for home maintenance and improvement. Young people will remain enthusiastic about something related to their future. You may receive support from an administrative official. Meeting an old friend will bring you immense happiness. You may also repay a loan taken from someone, reducing a major source of stress.

Aquarius





Today will be a pleasant day. Despite being extremely busy, you will successfully maintain a balance between your family and professional responsibilities. Keep your enthusiasm high, as carelessness could cause you to miss important opportunities. Today is favourable for working on new activities in business, but patience will be necessary to achieve good results. You may visit a park in the evening, which will help you feel refreshed. It will be a good day for students. You may receive a favourable result in a competitive examination you appeared for earlier.

Pisces





Today will be a promising day. Guidance from elders will make it easier for you to take several important decisions. Avoid sharing important personal matters with others while being carried away by your emotions. Make time to understand and resolve your children's concerns, as this will boost their confidence. Those planning to buy a new house may be able to finalise the deal today. Your hard work will contribute to the growth of your business. Before starting an important task, seek the blessings of your elders; this may give you confidence and positivity. Pay attention to your diet and eating habits today.