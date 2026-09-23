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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Thursday, September 24, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday, September 24, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Daily Horoscope: Financial gains, career opportunities, and family support favour many zodiac signs today. Stay mindful of health, expenses, and relationships while making important decisions.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 05:00 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (September 24) for each sign.

Aries

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The day will bring mixed results. Luck will support you and may bring gains, but you will need to remain cautious of opponents and rivals. Family life will remain pleasant, and you may pay attention to cleaning and organising your home. There could also be an opportunity to go out with friends. A good deal may come your way, allowing you to shop for something you need or desire. During the second half of the day, you may also participate in religious activities.

Taurus

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The day is likely to remain favourable. You may receive some good news and could make a substantial profit, strengthening your financial position. If you have been planning a long-term investment, this could be a suitable time to consider it. You will be pleased to see your children showing an interest in religious activities. Support from your father is also indicated. If a dispute arises in your neighbourhood during the evening, try to stay away from it. Your respect and standing in social circles are likely to increase.

Gemini

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You may make an effort to try something new, and your plans are likely to succeed. A piece of good news may arrive after noon. Those involved in business can expect success and good earnings. Luck will support you in education and competitive pursuits. A wish may also be fulfilled, while support from your brothers will prove helpful. At work, you may receive encouragement from senior officials.

Cancer

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The day will be pleasant and beneficial. Your spouse may surprise you with something special. However, you will need to remain cautious in business and avoid risky ventures and decisions. If there has been an ongoing disagreement within the family, it may come to an end, helping restore affection among relatives. You may spend the evening partying with friends. An opportunity to participate in a religious activity may also arise. Some information could bring you happiness.

Leo

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Your efforts and work are likely to receive greater support from luck, bringing encouraging gains. However, differences of opinion with family members may arise due to certain circumstances, so it will be important to control your speech. You may get an opportunity to participate in a social activity. If there has been a disagreement with relatives or loved ones, efforts to resolve it are likely to succeed. Support from friends may also bring benefits.

Virgo

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You are likely to receive gains, while the resolution of an existing problem will bring happiness. You will need to work honestly in business, as sincere efforts are likely to lead to success. An opportunity to help someone in need may arise, and this act could prove beneficial for you in the future. Love and harmony will remain in your married life. You may also shop for yourself. Your interest in religious activities is likely to increase.

Libra

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Work and business are likely to bring substantial gains, and you may also receive some favourable news. You will need to pay attention to your health. Your understanding with your spouse will remain strong. Elders in the family may shower you with affection and could also provide financial support. Due to an important reason, you may need to accompany your spouse for shopping.

Scorpio

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The day is bringing new opportunities. Your hard work is likely to produce positive results. Those involved in the clothing trade or businesses related to home construction materials may earn well. Luck will also support your love life. You may make plans to go out with your partner. Efforts related to social and religious activities are likely to succeed. A friend or guest may visit your home.

Sagittarius

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You are likely to experience peace and comfort in your work. Whatever task you take up can bring favourable results. A wish may also be fulfilled. You could receive benefits and respect from your in-laws. Efforts made in financial matters are likely to succeed, although some unwanted expenses may arise. Younger siblings will offer their support. You may also get an opportunity to engage in charitable activities.

Capricorn

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The day is likely to remain generally good. You may work in a relaxed manner and enjoy some entertaining moments with your children. Support from your family will be available. You may participate in a religious activity and receive help from your brothers. You could also take your spouse out for an outing. Financially, the day is likely to remain average, with both earnings and expenses continuing. The positive aspect is that the expenses are likely to be justified.

Aquarius

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The day will be encouraging, and a wish may be fulfilled, bringing happiness. A good deal could allow you to purchase items that add comfort to your home. Support may come from your father or someone you regard as a father figure. Business earnings are likely to remain good. Those involved in the grocery trade may particularly benefit. Students can receive support from their teachers in education. You may also focus on improving the organisation of your home. A journey may be on the cards.

Pisces

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You are likely to receive support from friends and close relatives. It would be better to stay away from arguments and contentious matters. If you make an effort, a pending task may finally be completed with the help of a friend. Those who have been unwell may see an improvement in their health. An opportunity to participate in a traditional or family function may arise. You may also take part in charitable and philanthropic activities.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Daily Horoscope Horoscope TOday September 24 2026 Horoscope
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