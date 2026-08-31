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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Tuesday, September 1, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Tuesday, September 1, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Daily Horoscope: Financial gains, career opportunities, and family support favour many zodiac signs today. Stay mindful of health, expenses, and relationships while making important decisions.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 05:24 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (September 1) for each sign.

Aries

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

For Aries natives, today is likely to be quite busy. You may remain worried about your work, but there is no need to panic as these concerns may be more in your mind than in reality. You are likely to receive good results from the work you have done in the past. Situations will appear to be in your favour and your income may also increase. Be a little careful at the workplace and stay focused on your responsibilities. Avoid arguments and listen to others' opinions.

Taurus

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

Today is likely to be favourable for Taurus natives. You may make plans for an important journey in the future. You may also consider starting construction work on your house or shop. You will experience positive thoughts and feel mentally lighter. Someone close to you may reveal their feelings to you. Married Taurus natives may enjoy a romantic day, with greater closeness and affection between them and their partners.

Gemini

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Gemini natives are likely to remain quite busy today. Mental stress may trouble you and your health may also feel slightly weak. However, you are likely to feel better as the day progresses. You may face some difficulties related to work. On the financial front, your income is likely to remain good today.

Cancer

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Cancer natives may feel slightly weak today. However, the day looks very favourable for those involved in business. Avoid arguments with your partner. Your love life is likely to remain positive. Married people may remain concerned about their partner's health. Your position at work will remain strong, and some tasks may be completed with others seeking your advice. Today is also a good day to take up new initiatives.

Leo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be favourable for Leo natives. The confusion that had been troubling you may finally begin to clear. Your income may increase and you are likely to achieve success at work. Efforts made for the progress of your family are also likely to bear fruit. You may receive respect in society and could even be honoured for contributing to a religious or social activity.

Virgo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Virgo natives may have an average day today. Obstacles in important tasks may make you uncomfortable and increase your mental worries. Your attention is likely to remain focused on your spouse. Avoid arguments with anyone. Your sharp mind will help you overcome challenges at work and complete your tasks efficiently. Businesspeople may benefit greatly from the advice of an expert.

Libra

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be a good day for Libra natives. You may show considerable affection towards your children. Married life is likely to remain largely under control, and existing differences between partners may begin to decrease. Pay attention to the health of elderly family members and avoid arguing with them. Listen to their views patiently. It may be better to stay away from work-related matters for the time being to avoid unnecessary difficulties.

Scorpio

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Scorpio natives are likely to have a highly favourable day. You may realise that your family needs more of your attention. Your income is likely to remain average, while your expenses may stay within your needs. There could be disagreements among younger family members, and you may need to intervene. Your efforts at work are likely to produce good results, and those in jobs may achieve favourable outcomes.

Sagittarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be favourable for Sagittarius natives, but you should avoid travelling as the day does not appear particularly suitable for journeys. Your health may remain slightly delicate, so pay special attention to your diet. The family atmosphere is likely to remain pleasant. Your understanding and efficiency will help you at work. However, your love life may experience some tension, as your partner could be upset with you.

Capricorn

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be important for Capricorn natives. You may focus more on yourself, prioritising your wishes and making strong efforts to fulfil them. You are likely to achieve several positive results at work and may even consider changing jobs. Efforts in this direction could prove successful. There may be opportunities for romance in your love life. Your income is likely to remain average, while peace and happiness will prevail within the family.

Aquarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

Aquarius natives are likely to have a favourable day. Obstacles that have been affecting your work may begin to disappear. Your circumstances are likely to improve and your confidence in yourself will increase. Peace and happiness will prevail at home, creating a pleasant and entertaining atmosphere. Those in relationships may also enjoy a good day. You may make considerable efforts to make your partner happy and could even plan a surprise for them.

Pisces

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

Pisces natives are likely to have a favourable day. Your income may increase, bringing a sense of happiness and comfort. However, your expenses are also likely to remain high, and you may feel inclined to spend more. You are likely to achieve good results at work. There may be some difficulties in your love life, and your partner may miss your presence. For married natives, the day is likely to be positive, with misunderstandings between spouses being resolved.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

 

 

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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