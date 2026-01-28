Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (January 29) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, be cautious in financial dealings. Home appliance businesspeople will earn good profits, but business owners must closely monitor internal systems and staff and avoid sharing plans. Office disagreements with coworkers are possible, and overtime may be required for important tasks. Your spouse will provide comfort, and students, artists, and sportspersons will be rewarded for hard work. Health needs attention. New connections may form.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 8

Taurus:

With the Moon in your sign, the mind may feel restless and uneasy. Young entrepreneurs should build connections with experienced individuals, as these will help in the future. Partnership businesses can move plans forward, and work pressure will keep you busy, but success will follow effort. Family time in the evening will be pleasant, and spending on auspicious events may occur. Students and sportspersons should focus on diet and exercise.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 1

Gemini:

With the Moon in the 12th house, plan to control expenses. Avoid rushing partnership projects and think carefully before acting. Businesspersons should strengthen relationships amid competition. Be serious at work, as small mistakes can cause losses. Laziness must be overcome. Family complaints may arise, and students, artists, and sportspersons should improve behavior. Take care of digestion and follow a disciplined diet.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 5

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 11th house, focus on fulfilling responsibilities. Transparency in partnerships is necessary, though business may remain slow. Young entrepreneurs should stay calm. Due to a favorable yoga, progress at work is likely, and employed individuals may receive a pleasant surprise. Confidence and enthusiasm will rise. Family expenses will remain controlled, and students, artists, and sportspersons will achieve success through effort.

Lucky Color: Cream

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 9

Leo:

With the Moon in the 10th house, follow the ideals of elders. Due to favorable planetary combinations, import-export and partnership businesses will grow steadily. Those in banking and IT may hear promotion news. Ignoring seniors’ instructions at work could be harmful. Marital and family life will be happy, and your words will please your partner. Students, artists, and sportspersons will progress smoothly toward their goals.

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 3

Virgo:

With the Moon in the 9th house, spiritual awareness will increase. Business may feel burdensome due to staff shortage, but partnership efforts will help resolve issues. Focus on quality along with hard work at the office, as positive planetary influence will improve mindset and progress. Auspicious news from loved ones is likely. Younger individuals will complete tasks timely, though siblings may test patience. Students must overcome laziness.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 6

Libra:

With the Moon in the 8th house, household matters may face obstacles. Partnership businesses may experience delays, so expert guidance is recommended. Professional success may slip away at the last moment, causing dissatisfaction. Work pressure will increase. Marital and family life may feel strained due to harsh speech. Sportspersons could face muscle pain affecting practice, so caution and patience are advised.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5

Scorpio:

With the Moon in the 7th house, discussions on business expansion with partners are likely. Business activities will improve, and ambitions may be fulfilled. Income sources will increase, and workplace challenges will be handled efficiently. Following your boss’s advice will be beneficial. Love and married life will remain harmonious. Younger individuals may face midday stress but must focus on corrective solutions. Mother’s health will stay good.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 7

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 6th house, mental stress is possible. Favorable yoga brings new opportunities for those in computer and media businesses. Avoid unnecessary expenses in partnerships. Workplace disputes may resolve, though workload remains high. Motivation may feel low, but pending tasks will be completed. Family life stays normal, and a partner’s health may improve. Competitive students must work hard for success.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 6

Capricorn:

With the Moon in the 5th house, happiness from children is indicated. Maintain good relations with colleagues, as tasks may prove tougher than expected. Favorable yoga supports success through careful effort. Business owners will feel energetic, and commission-based professions may see profits. Family and romantic life stays balanced, with gift planning possible. Students, artists, and sportspersons should prepare thoroughly for upcoming challenges.

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 7

Aquarius:

With the Moon in the 4th house, property-related disputes may arise. Business conditions remain slow, and investments should be avoided. Do not experiment with new plans in partnerships. Government employees may face extra duties. Control anger at the workplace to prevent losses. Family conflicts are possible, though interest in religious matters may increase. Drive carefully to avoid injury. Young individuals may incline toward politics.

Lucky Color: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 3

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, support from relatives is likely. Business efforts will yield favorable results, and stalled tasks will move forward. New ventures should be planned thoughtfully with family advice. Job seekers may receive positive outcomes, and employees will be rewarded for their efforts. A small family gathering may happen in the evening, and children’s health will improve. Students and artists will progress positively.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 1

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]