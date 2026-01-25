Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (January 26) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in your sign, your mind will remain calm and cheerful. Auspicious yogas indicate financial gains, especially at the start of the week. Online marketing and outsourcing businesses will be profitable. Employed individuals may receive job offers from MNCs through smart work. Career growth is visible, family differences with father may resolve, students can excel with smart study, health improves with yoga, and love life stays balanced.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 6

Taurus

With the Moon in the twelfth house, controlling expenses will be important. Business may face economic losses, and government-related work may require polite communication. Loyalty in relationships is crucial. Students may struggle with assignments, while employees must stay active and soft-spoken. Excess workload can affect health. Married life may feel strained, and travel could bring hurdles today.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 1

Gemini

With the Moon in the eleventh house, focus on profit-oriented strategies. Business losses will start recovering with consistent efforts, and purchasing new equipment during suggested timings will be beneficial. Partnership businesses will perform well if communication remains polite. Job changes are possible with offers from big companies. Personal life improves, students perform well, health stays stable, and romance strengthens with partner support.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 5

Cancer

With the Moon in the tenth house, job-related changes will bring benefits. Long-pending business tasks may finally complete, easing financial stress. Team support helps, but final decisions rest with you. Your ideas will strengthen workplace authority. Mental peace requires meditation. Social connections revive through online gatherings. Competitive students may travel for exams, and focus with meditation will bring academic improvement.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 9

Leo

With the Moon in the ninth house, destiny favors righteous actions. Organizing business assets will improve efficiency, and strong growth is seen in new or existing ventures. Financial stability increases steadily. Employees must stay dedicated despite delayed rewards. Work efficiency improves noticeably. Students aiming for foreign education may succeed. Physical health remains stable, and romantic relationships stay harmonious and supportive.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 4

Virgo

With the Moon in the eighth house, arguments with maternal relatives are possible. Investors may show interest, but partnership decisions require caution. Avoid unnecessary loans as debts can create stress. Children’s behavior may disturb peace. Employees may feel distracted despite workload pressure. Marital misunderstandings may arise, excessive travel can cause fatigue, and business trips require proper planning before execution.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 2

Libra

With the Moon in the seventh house, marital bonding strengthens. Business expansion through branding will enhance market value and reputation. Workplace cooperation improves efficiency and positivity. You will face certain life challenges but manage them smoothly. Political figures may benefit from active involvement. Health requires alertness. Youth should gain deep subject knowledge. Personal relationships may feel disturbed, so balance professional and personal space carefully.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 8

Scorpio

With the Moon in the sixth house, reducing hostility with opponents will help progress. Business assets grow with proper planning, and partnership ventures reach new heights. Employees should manage workload carefully. Career promotions or transfers may delay, so focus on skill enhancement. Family support reduces stress. Students may work on major projects with mentors. Health stays strong, and love life remains emotionally satisfying today.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 2

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the fifth house, you will experience happiness related to children. Strengthening partnerships will boost business profits and market value. Avoid unrealistic income ideas like gaming-based earnings. Employees must work intelligently while following instructions. Bosses may appreciate your efforts with salary hikes. Parents’ health needs attention. Students benefit in higher education, and careful driving is essential today.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Unlucky Number: 8

Capricorn

With the Moon in the fourth house, property-related matters may resolve. Business expenses may rise, affecting cash flow, while workload remains heavy. Emotional low moods at work require patience. Family decisions become important today. Laziness may delay tasks excessively. Friend-related conflicts can arise. Improper food may cause health issues. Sports persons will gain motivation from coaches, and youth must pair luck with effort.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 8

Aquarius

With the Moon in the third house, nurture genuine friendships. Business investments from investors bring strong recovery and profit. Smart stock and staff management improves outcomes. Higher education seekers get favorable chances. Marketing and finance professionals should expand networks. Do not rely solely on luck. Negative behavior may impact finances. Family expectations grow but will be met successfully. Romantic outings and career options improve for learners and artists.

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 1

Pisces

With the Moon in the second house, good news regarding ancestral property is likely. Business gains national and international recognition. Customer engagement through social media boosts growth. Employees stay energetic and complete tasks efficiently. Freelance or part-time income is possible. Higher education abroad brings opportunities but challenges for some. Married life requires care due to partner’s health. Love life offers pleasant surprises bringing freshness to relationships.

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 4

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]