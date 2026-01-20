Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (January 15) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 11th house, you will recognize your responsibilities and fulfill them sincerely. Formed Budhaditya and Lakshmi Narayan Yog indicate profits from previous share market investments. Businesspeople may plan vehicle purchases. Married life remains happy and confident. At work, research will be essential, social initiatives increase, family travel is possible, but concerns about children’s future may trouble you.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 5

Taurus

With the Moon in the 10th house, guidance from elders will prove beneficial. Business gains come with less effort due to favorable yogas. Sweet communication strengthens customer relations. Employees receive coworker support and possible transfer opportunities. Health needs attention. Time with friends increases, while trust and clarity are vital in marital relationships and family financial matters.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 9

Gemini

Moon in the 9th house awakens spiritual awareness. Electronics recycling and new business avenues open, but research is necessary before expansion. Employees must showcase talent through hard work. Job seekers benefit from online portals. Health improves, family disputes resolve, and couples enjoy quality time. Students succeed only through consistent effort and dedication.

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 6

Cancer

With the Moon in the 8th house, complex family issues may arise. Avoid new investments for now, as expenses on machinery servicing are likely. Team coordination is essential at work, and starting new tasks is discouraged. Health issues like diabetes require care. Emotional distance from your partner and academic struggles may be felt today.

Lucky Color: Cream

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 1

Leo

Moon in the 7th house brings gains from partnership businesses. Stuck payments may clear, allowing fresh planning, especially in the evening. Property investments look favorable. Workplace rivals may challenge you, but confidence prevails. Health needs monitoring due to viral fever risk. Family bonds strengthen, travel plans form, and finances remain supportive.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 7

Virgo

With the Moon in the 6th house, relief from old health issues is possible. Sudden business profits may arise, especially from old stock demand. Hard work is the only path to success for youth and employees. Creative ideas secure the future, though weakness may be felt. Family gatherings and marital understanding remain positive.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 5

Libra

Moon in the 5th house indicates sudden financial gains. Independent business decisions bring success and new orders. Employees must work diligently and may travel officially for extended periods. Joint pain could trouble you. Family discussions bring closeness. Foreign opportunities for youth require loans and documentation. Teachers support students through their challenges.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 4

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 4th house, family tensions may rise. Business losses are indicated, and loan approvals could face obstacles. Avoid new startups and workplace conflicts. Blood pressure issues need care. Property-related stress affects family harmony. Work pressure limits personal time, though students perform well academically despite overall challenges.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 4

Sagittarius

Moon in the 3rd house urges you to monitor younger companions. Business relations strengthen, and property investments favor long-term gains. Pending office approvals may come through, and work travel may conclude. Excessive activity impacts health slightly. Family support uplifts married life. Career discussions with elders help youth and students improve skills.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 4

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 2nd house, care for ancestral property is advised. Strategic thinking boosts business profits, and loan approvals for major projects are possible. Media and writing professionals gain recognition. Job seekers find new options. Minor health issues may arise. Family functions and open communication strengthen relationships and academic focus.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 3

Aquarius

Moon in your sign enhances wisdom and enthusiasm. Business expansion through franchises or large orders is likely. Job seekers benefit from contacts and favorable yogas. Control diet to avoid digestive issues. Family notices behavioral changes. Giving time to your partner improves relationships. Students must maintain strong focus despite social engagements and family events.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 7

Pisces

With the Moon in the 12th house, learn new legal procedures carefully. Clear pending taxes promptly to avoid penalties. Respectful conduct in business is essential. Workplace support remains strong despite heavy workload affecting health. Social overactivity causes trouble. Family debates persist, relationships need patience, and students face challenges as health remains weak.

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 4

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]