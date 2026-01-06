Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (January 07) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 5th house, chances of sudden financial gains are strong. Business matters will remain positive, and pending tasks will be completed on time. Youngsters joining ancestral business should adopt new techniques for growth. Teamwork at the workplace will help you finish stalled tasks. Family members will value your advice, and students will feel motivated. Personal behavior changes will bring harmony and reduce expenses.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 7

Taurus

With the Moon in the 5th house, family comforts may reduce slightly. Businesspersons should avoid disputes and focus on healthy competition while keeping a close watch on accounts. Workload pressure may push you to work from home. Family tensions can affect mental peace, and partners may feel disturbed by your words. Health issues like asthma may trouble some. Students may face challenges in creative fields.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 9

Gemini

The Moon in the 3rd house boosts courage and confidence. New business deals can help your venture touch new heights, especially with government support in pending matters. Your intelligence and organized working style will be appreciated at the workplace. Love life improves, children bring joy, and health remains stable. Marriage-related issues may resolve with elders’ advice, while students get multiple career opportunities.

Lucky Color: Cream

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 7

Cancer

With the Moon in the 2nd house, be cautious in money-related dealings. Alertness at work will save you from major trouble. Work-related travel demands careful handling of valuables. Footwear business may see a big deal through hard work. Relationships with friends and spouse strengthen. Students may enjoy educational trips, and working youth will need effort along with luck to achieve targets.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 4

Leo

The Moon in your sign enhances confidence and leadership qualities. Business experience will bring success, especially in partnerships with clear communication. Teamwork at the workplace will push you ahead. Family bonding improves, and political efforts may bring recognition. Children’s academic success will make you proud. Avoid junk food to prevent digestive issues. Students gain exposure to new technologies, supporting their growth.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 6

Virgo

With the Moon in the 12th house, legal complications are possible. Avoid new investments, as this is not an auspicious period. Online business may require changes in work style. Focus on effort rather than luck at the workplace. Jobholders should avoid unnecessary stress. Social media negativity can hurt reputation, and family trips may get canceled. Health concerns like thyroid issues may arise, and students must work harder.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 4

Libra

The Moon in the 11th house strengthens bonds with elder siblings. Business profits improve through smart work, and agricultural machinery dealers may see higher demand. Target-oriented efforts will yield success for the younger generation. Workplace relationships should remain cordial. Give time to your partner for emotional balance. Competitive exam results may bring joy, but drive carefully to avoid mishaps.

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 9

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 10th house, political and professional growth is indicated. Business remains stable, though expansion plans should be delayed till mid-January. Promotion and sudden profits are possible. Maintain polite behavior with coworkers to avoid losses. Social status improves, and students in film or television fields get support. Resume regular exercise for better health, and personal trips may follow career progress.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 3

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 9th house enhances social recognition. Businesspersons may receive bulk orders leading to unexpected profits. Focus on strengthening networks. Handle official work carefully to avoid reprimands. Investments in shares can increase income. Family gossip should be ignored to maintain peace. Marital life stays pleasant, but regular health checkups are advised. Students gain strong support in their chosen fields.

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 5

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 8th house, conflicts during travel are possible. New business ideas may arise, but lack of funds or manpower can delay execution. Loan approvals may take time. Be alert to hidden enemies. Workplace challenges demand self-improvement, while teamwork will help jobholders. Avoid property investments. Family disputes, marital misunderstandings, and concerns over children’s health may cause stress, with travel plans getting canceled.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 6

Aquarius

The Moon in the 7th house may trigger arguments with business partners, so transparency is essential. Business status strengthens with chances of foreign orders. Work pressure may extend into personal time. Marketing professionals should focus on networking. Family differences may resolve, but introducing a love partner to family is not advised yet. Control diet to avoid weight gain. Students’ expenses may rise, and job-related travel brings success.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 4

Pisces

With the Moon in the 6th house, physical stress reduces. Medical and pharma businesses receive new orders. Use logic in business to avoid emotional losses. Official travel brings useful contacts. Employees showcase intelligence and gain recognition. Youth may seek personality development guidance. Success is indicated in entrance exams, and spiritual inclination increases. Romantic outings with spouse strengthen bonds. Writing experts may get media offers, and health improves steadily.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 8

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]