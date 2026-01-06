Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (January 06) for each sign.

With the Moon in the 5th house, parents will feel joy through their children. Businesspersons should think seriously about increasing capital and also save for the future, as intelligent strategies under Preeti and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga can bring good profits. Unemployed individuals may receive a joining letter from an MNC. Those working in media may get a strong story that boosts reputation. Economic planning will give you an edge, health remains good, family happiness increases with a new member, marital bonding strengthens, and students succeed with determination.

Lucky color: White

Lucky number: 3

Unlucky number: 7

With the Moon in the 5th house, a woman in the family may face health issues. Due to Moon–Ketu eclipse dosha, businesspersons should stay alert from competitors trying to cause hidden losses. Use social media for promotion. Employed people should maintain respectful behavior at work. Health may remain weak, misunderstandings can arise in family, romance may lack time, and students should focus on deep study.

Lucky color: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Unlucky number: 7

With the Moon in the 3rd house, keep an eye on your younger sister’s company. Seek expert advice before investments, and plan new business ventures after January 14. Long business travel is possible with expenses. Employed people should focus on innovation and technology, manage priorities well, and may travel for work. Joint pain is possible, family communication improves, romance increases, students get good results, and youth gain fame through sports.

Lucky color: Orange

Lucky number: 7

Unlucky number: 5

With the Moon in the 2nd house, engage in good deeds. Preeti and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga advise employees to work with strong planning as workload increases. Some projects may feel slow, so teamwork and clear communication with seniors is essential. Be cautious in business deals, partnership business brings profit and responsibility, salary may increase, students need extra study time, health needs attention, and family and partner time will be pleasant.

Lucky color: Silver

Lucky number: 5

Unlucky number: 4

With the Moon in your sign, enthusiasm will be high. Business conditions are favorable, and special schemes can increase income, though delays in transactions are possible. Those seeking promotion should communicate with their boss. Work results stay positive, profit is indicated, family remains happy, and you will help your partner at home. Love life may see minor emotional issues requiring patience. Avoid junk food and work hard for academic success.

Lucky color: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Unlucky number: 4

With the Moon in the 12th house, foreign connections may weaken. Business investments in foreign companies need careful thought, preferably after Malmas. Focus on building credibility in trade. At work, avoid jealousy and focus on your tasks. Relationship conflicts may arise if anger is uncontrolled. Obesity, laziness, and online study issues for higher education students are possible. Youth should value time, avoid distractions, and focus on career growth.

Lucky color: Cream

Lucky number: 2

Unlucky number: 1

With the Moon in the 11th house, the day looks profitable. Overseas business tasks may complete successfully, increasing growth. Traders should work alongside staff for better income. Job seekers must maintain mental and physical fitness. Preeti and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga brings high energy at work. Avoid risky activities, manage stress, family involvement brings appreciation, partner time feels joyful, and students achieve success through persistent efforts toward their dreams.

Lucky color: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Unlucky number: 4

With the Moon in the 10th house, job profile changes are possible. Employees should work professionally and not take criticism personally. Tourism-related business sees good earnings, while government suppliers should maintain official satisfaction. Hard work may lead to a higher position, and colleagues admire your work style. Joint pain can trouble you, family values your advice, romance deepens, and engineering students should refocus on studies to avoid drifting away from goals.

Lucky color: Navy Blue

Lucky number: 9

Unlucky number: 6

With the Moon in the 9th house, helping others enhances luck. New business plans with partners should be scheduled after January 14 due to Malmas. Beware of hidden competitors. Preeti and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga support dedicated employees, and job offers from other companies are possible. Sudden travel may cause document issues. Elder’s health improves, partner support remains strong, students succeed with hard work, and social functions bring positivity.

Lucky color: Brown

Lucky number: 4

Unlucky number: 3

With the Moon in the 8th house, troubling news from in-laws is possible. Sweet and snack businesses may face losses, requiring patience. Employees need senior guidance and good coordination. Senior officials should correct juniors privately. Moon–Ketu dosha advises controlling speech. Skin problems may arise, family disputes should be avoided unless asked, students may struggle with concentration, and spiritual travel plans could face obstacles requiring calm handling.

Lucky color: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Unlucky number: 9

With the Moon in the 7th house, marital relations strengthen. Hotel and food-related businesses face challenges, while traders dealing with multinational products may travel abroad. Hard work can result in transfer or higher position. Work-life balance stays normal, travel plans may form, but health needs attention as a serious issue is possible. Preeti and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga supports family enjoyment, romance, relaxation, and students will use vacations productively.

Lucky color: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Unlucky number: 4

With the Moon in the 6th house, relief from debt is indicated. Maintain communication with family, as their support may help business issues. Preeti and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga encourages traders to add new products to increase income. Employees should limit unnecessary talk with coworkers. Work efforts bring success and financial strength, though back pain may trouble you. Family health concerns cause worry, partner time remains fun-filled, and students receive parental support.

Lucky color: Red

Lucky number: 1

Unlucky number: 5

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]