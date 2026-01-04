Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (January 05) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the fifth house, property-related disputes may arise. At work, additional responsibilities beyond daily tasks may feel overwhelming and time-consuming. Employees may feel disappointed if results don’t meet expectations, but patience is essential. Businesspersons may face reduced income and rising expenses, especially in partnerships. Despite a busy schedule, make time for loved ones and focus on long-term goals.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 4

Taurus

With the Moon in the third house, support from friends will help you move ahead. Auspicious yogas may bring appreciation from seniors, possibly leading to promotion or salary growth. Business expansion plans can be discussed but should be implemented later. Short work-related travel is possible, and customer flow may increase. Students may see progress, though family tensions and health concerns like blood pressure need attention.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 3

Gemini

The Moon in the second house strengthens financial stability. Work pressure will remain high, so focusing on priorities is important. Employees should motivate their teams while monitoring progress. Pending business plans and government-related work may gain momentum. Creativity will energize the younger generation. Family responsibilities should be handled sincerely, and students will benefit from creative pursuits that sharpen their talents further.

Lucky Color: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 7

Cancer

With the Moon in your sign, mental restlessness may trouble you. At work, a presentation opportunity can bring recognition if handled confidently. Business linked to education or coaching may benefit today. Family time, especially with children, will be valuable. New relationships require trust and communication. Avoid spicy food to prevent health issues, and stay positive while handling multiple responsibilities efficiently.

Lucky Color: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 4

Leo

The Moon in the twelfth house warns against unnecessary expenses. Avoid exaggeration in front of seniors, as it may backfire. Employees may face mental stress, while businesspersons should personally handle key clients and avoid being misled. Students should focus on their strengths rather than unnecessary competition. Maintain polite behavior at home and work, and seek medical guidance if dealing with depression.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 3

Virgo

With the Moon in the eleventh house, fulfilling responsibilities brings gains. New duties at work will be handled successfully if teamwork is embraced. Businesspersons must increase efforts and maintain transparency in partnerships. Younger individuals will receive blessings and support from elders. Control unnecessary expenses related to family needs, and those with kidney stone issues should avoid negligence in treatment.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 2

Libra

The Moon in the tenth house brings success through guidance from elders. Businesspersons may benefit from government support or schemes, though ethical profits are advised. Technology use at work will save time and effort. Group study will help students grasp tough subjects. Minor marital disputes and mental confusion may arise, possibly due to health issues, so prioritize balance and well-being.

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 4

Scorpio

With the Moon in the ninth house, spiritual inclination will deepen. Workplace harmony and success are likely through teamwork. Business profits may come through partners, and new ventures should begin with elders’ blessings. Students can succeed in group projects, while young people must avoid wasting time. Family outings are possible, but avoid junk food to prevent digestive issues.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 7

Sagittarius

The Moon in the eighth house may create issues in unresolved matters. Ignoring seniors’ instructions at work can lead to trouble, and financial approvals may be delayed. Family conflicts and partnership disputes are possible. Business slowdown should be accepted calmly. Students must act instead of daydreaming. Stay connected with relatives and ensure proper rest, as lack of sleep can affect health.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 6

Unlucky Number: 4

Capricorn

With the Moon in the seventh house, new products can bring business gains. Auspicious yogas favor career growth and appreciation at work. Employees may receive offers from former organizations. Business owners should cooperate politely with officials. Family harmony will improve, and travel plans may form. Watch out for back pain and muscle strain, while love life brings moments of joy.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 3

Aquarius

The Moon in the sixth house supports recovery from old health issues. New responsibilities at work are likely, demanding readiness and efficiency. Business growth is indicated through networking, though expenses will rise too. Family outings may be planned, boosting emotional bonds. Young individuals should focus on progressive career fields. Regular exercise will help manage joint pain and improve overall health.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 7

Pisces

With the Moon in the fifth house, students will notice improvement in studies. Leaders may need to be firm to manage teams effectively. Office work will proceed smoothly. Businesspersons may get loan-related relief, and small efforts will yield success. Family comforts will increase, and youthful efforts will be rewarded. After tasting success, continue working harder to sustain growth.

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]