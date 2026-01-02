Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (January 03) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the third house, take special care of younger siblings. Formed Brahma, Aindra and Gajakesari yogas will help sales managers present ideas effectively and achieve targets. Businesspeople must take careful decisions in deals to avoid trouble. Teamwork will help employees complete tasks. Family responsibilities may rise, so stay mentally prepared. Health needs attention, especially diet.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 2

Taurus

With the Moon in the second house, investments may bring gains. Greater involvement at work will put you in your boss’s good books, though returns may feel slow. Business owners should avoid advice from inexperienced people but long-pending plans may finally succeed. Students must work hard for success. Forgive mistakes at home and drive carefully to avoid accidents.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 7

Gemini

With the Moon in your sign, wisdom and enthusiasm will increase. Your presentation skills at work will earn appreciation. Managing multiple responsibilities at office and home will be essential. Strong yogas indicate chances of receiving a big business order and higher income. Family elders’ health needs care, while overall health remains stable and opportunities favor the youth.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 1

Cancer

With the Moon in the twelfth house, new work may face delays. Stay alert at the workplace as seniors are closely observing. Business matters need patience, as income fluctuations are possible. Married life may face challenges requiring maturity. Behavioral improvements will help relationships. Mental stress could cause headaches, so focus on relaxation and emotional balance.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 8

Leo

With the Moon in the eleventh house, good news may come from an elder sister. Powerful yogas bring career opportunities, especially for those in multinational companies. Businesspeople may receive sudden positive news or profitable collaborations. Engineering students see strong IT prospects. Family support stays strong, but diet discipline is essential to avoid health issues.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 3

Virgo

With the Moon in the tenth house, be cautious of hidden conspiracies at work. Avoid laziness and manage workload wisely. Business gains and losses require patience, as emotional reactions may cause damage. Sports persons and competitive students must stay active and focused. Spend time with family and limit screen usage to protect eye health.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5

Libra

With the Moon in the ninth house, social life remains positive. Recognition from authorities is possible for good efforts. Leadership opportunities may arise at work. Business expansion needs research and transparency with investors. Students should focus on current affairs and hard work. Health stays normal, and marriage decisions require thoughtful consideration.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 7

Scorpio

With the Moon in the eighth house, prefer traveling by your own vehicle. Concentration at work is crucial to avoid mistakes and possible penalties. Business losses are possible, so avoid risks and big investments without advice. Students should learn from past errors. Family bonding and devotion will bring peace, but health needs alertness.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 4

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the seventh house, partnerships bring benefits. Smart use of technology at work improves efficiency. Businesspeople may enjoy good profits, supported by favorable yogas. Mental calmness helps decision-making. Maintain trust in family relationships to avoid misunderstandings. Blood pressure patients must stay regular with checkups and medication.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 1

Capricorn

With the Moon in the sixth house, mental stress is possible. Maintaining harmony with coworkers will resolve conflicts. Business worries ease and profits are likely, especially in commission-based work. Students may receive favorable results and gifts. Spend time with siblings for guidance. Digestive health needs care, so include fiber-rich foods in your diet.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5

Aquarius

With the Moon in the fifth house, joy from children is indicated. Accuracy at work opens doors for promotion and salary growth. Business shows financial improvement and possible recovery of old dues. Partnership ventures grow stronger. Family responsibilities may rise, but accept them positively. Diabetic patients should control sugar intake and monitor health carefully.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 9

Pisces

With the Moon in the fourth house, property-related matters may resolve. Avoid pressure-based decisions at work. Business faces manpower and market challenges, so patience is essential. Financial caution is advised with major clients. Relationships improve your image, though partner’s words may hurt emotionally. Balance income and expenses wisely, and avoid self-medication during illness.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 5

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]