Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (January 02) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 3rd house, helping relatives will be beneficial. Due to Shukla and Gajkesari Yoga, your startup idea may gain recognition at both national and international levels. Businesspersons may receive good government-related orders and pending payments. At work, seniors should verify tasks carefully. Professional results will be favorable, though minor workplace issues may arise. Love life remains mostly normal. Students should focus on revision.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 5

Taurus

With the Moon in the 2nd house, engage in good deeds and charitable acts. Strong financial management will help your business achieve new heights, and promotion through social media will be beneficial. Employees may receive appreciation, promotion, or salary hike. Sudden expenses can increase, causing slight personal stress. Health needs attention. Students should focus on extra learning, and a foreign trip for urgent work is possible.

Lucky Color: Cream

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 1

Gemini

With the Moon in your sign, your mind will remain calm and cheerful. Financial gains are indicated, especially in online marketing and outsourcing businesses. Independent business plans should be avoided during Malmas. Job pressure may increase, but your skills can bring a good job offer. Promotion and salary hike are likely. Students can perform well with smart study, and regular exercise will support health.

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 4

Cancer

With the Moon in the 12th house, plan to control expenses. Business improvements are needed before starting new projects. Working professionals should focus on soft skills to enhance leadership. Avoid hurried family decisions. Parental relationships may feel strained, so patience is required. Students should stay motivated through positive reading. Health issues may arise, so include yoga and meditation in daily routine.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 9

Leo

With the Moon in the 11th house, efforts to increase profits will succeed. Business expansion plans should be considered after January 14. Avoid unethical practices in trade. Marketing professionals may feel competitive pressure, so maintain principles. Expenses can rise, but social activities will increase. Relationship bitterness is possible. Students may face concentration issues, so yoga and meditation are advised. Health needs attention.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 3

Virgo

With the Moon in the 10th house, focus on improving your job performance. A business that caused disappointment earlier will now perform better and generate profits. Avoid wasting loan money unnecessarily. Helping colleagues is fine, but act wisely. Investments may yield good returns. Personal and romantic life will be pleasant, with family support. Health remains favorable, and students may exceed expectations.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 4

Libra

With the Moon in the 9th house, good deeds will strengthen your luck. Shukla and Gajkesari Yoga will boost business growth significantly. Promotion discussions may succeed if your boss is in a good mood. Financially, this is a strong phase. Relationships remain harmonious, and students seeking foreign education may succeed. You will dominate competitors, and physical health is likely to stay stable.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 5

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 8th house, disputes with paternal relatives are possible. Business may face ups and downs, so keep employees motivated. Stay alert with competitors. Salary-related fears may arise, but situations will improve. Avoid family disputes and remain calm. New friendships can help in the future. Relationship trust issues may surface. Students should avoid overconfidence. A short family trip is possible.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 4

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the 7th house, conflicts with your spouse are possible. Business revenue will rise, but legal matters should be postponed. Foreign travel for job purposes is indicated. Bosses may seem displeased, so focus on work. Unexpected financial gains are possible. Social popularity will increase. Health issues like fever or headaches may occur. Competitive students can gain from online learning.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 7

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 6th house, relief from debts is indicated. Shukla and Gajkesari Yoga will enhance business reputation. Investment plans should be delayed. Maintain limited interaction with coworkers to avoid disputes. Work culture will improve, boosting positivity. Some challenges may arise, but you will handle them well. Social activity may reduce. Health and personal relationships need care, and official travel is possible.

Lucky Color: Off White

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 4

Aquarius

With the Moon in the 5th house, students should focus on discipline and learning. Investors may show interest in your business. Partnership plans should be postponed until after January 14. Be polite with government officials if files are pending. Job change opportunities from big companies are possible. Relationships will improve. Practice yoga to reduce mental stress. Avoid travel for health reasons.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 7

Pisces

With the Moon in the 4th house, your mother’s health may need attention. Business asset growth will be slow, so plan carefully. Avoid accepting partnership offers. Employees will feel relaxed after completing pending tasks. Promotion or job change may take time, so focus on skill development. Family and love life may feel stressful, but sharing concerns can help. Stay alert about health despite feeling stable.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 4

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]