Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (February 16) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon placed in your tenth house, workplace politics may surface and someone could attempt to work against you behind the scenes. However, favourable planetary combinations indicate that important tasks will be completed on time, bringing mental clarity and satisfaction. E-commerce professionals may notice a significant drop in product return rates thanks to improved quality control, resulting in happier customers. Income is likely to increase, although rising business expenses may restrict savings. Fresh graduates could receive encouraging responses from reputable companies, possibly leading to interview opportunities. Government employees and office workers may face increased workloads but will focus on organising responsibilities efficiently. Prioritising personal development through reading and self-improvement will prove beneficial. Family harmony remains strong, romantic bonds deepen, but regular health check-ups are advised.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 1

Taurus

The Moon in your ninth house enhances social recognition and expands your influence. The day is particularly favourable for women seeking to showcase their abilities. Discussions with business partners regarding new machinery or upgraded technology may lead to improved operational efficiency. Customers may make quicker purchasing decisions, boosting online sales and positive reviews. Travel related to work could open promising long-term opportunities. Although the morning may begin with minor obstacles, your energy and confidence will help you overcome them successfully. Emotional bonds with your spouse are likely to strengthen. Students are advised to avoid distractions in romantic matters. Seasonal health concerns require attention to diet and daily routine.

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 6

Gemini

With the Moon in your eighth house, a female family member’s health may require attention. Those involved in food, dairy, property or household goods businesses may face customer complaints or delayed payments from long-standing clients, creating temporary financial strain. Unnecessary expenditure is possible, so financial discipline is essential. Keep a close watch on competitors’ strategies. In the workplace, hidden rivals may attempt to create hurdles, so trust your abilities and avoid office gossip. Choose your social circle wisely, as negative influences could harm your career. Physical fatigue and exhaustion may surface due to excessive effort. Sports professionals should remain alert during practice sessions.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 1

Cancer

The Moon in your seventh house brings momentum to business ventures. Long-term financial plans may finally move forward, producing positive results. Your professional efforts are likely to be recognised, and completing a major project on schedule could even spark discussions about a bonus or salary increment. Effective management skills will pave the way for growth and financial gain. At home, your disciplined and balanced approach fosters harmony. However, romantic relationships should be handled discreetly to avoid reputational concerns. Health remains stable, though complacency should be avoided. Students, artists and athletes must balance family responsibilities with professional focus.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 7

Leo

With the Moon in your sixth house, it is a good day to plan debt repayment strategies. Business expansion plans should ideally be initiated during favourable hours for improved outcomes. Meeting an influential authority figure could help resolve pending professional matters. Stay clear of workplace politics and allow your performance to speak for itself. Employed individuals may balance professional responsibilities with enjoyable moments among friends and family. Recognition from senior officials is likely. Couples will work together to resolve domestic issues, though romantic matters require discretion. Avoid unhealthy habits and negative company to maintain physical and mental wellbeing.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 4

Virgo

The Moon positioned in your fifth house brings happiness through children and creative achievements. Pending bank loan applications may receive approval. Long-awaited business expansion plans are likely to progress. Professionals in creative industries will attract attention from senior authorities due to impressive performance. Workplace cooperation from colleagues will ease tasks. Expanding your network will enhance future prospects. Family life remains harmonious, and romantic relationships may gain family approval, possibly leading to marriage discussions. Digestive concerns such as bloating require dietary discipline. Students and athletes must prioritise career goals over distractions.

Lucky Color: Off White

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 6

Libra

The Moon in your fourth house may bring concerns regarding your mother’s health. At work, you may feel unheard in important meetings, leading to frustration. Avoid making impulsive decisions about resigning, as this phase will pass. Partnership businesses require hands-on attention, especially in production and marketing. Despite market delays, your determination will help you complete essential tasks. Jobholders must strive to meet targets to avoid unfavourable results. Minor health fluctuations are possible. Legal or family disputes should be handled with experienced mediation and careful communication. Students and athletes may face a challenging day, so focus on career priorities.

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 5

Scorpio

With the Moon in your third house, supporting relatives strengthens bonds. Timely order deliveries will boost client satisfaction and enhance your professional reputation, potentially attracting larger contracts in future. Partnership decisions may initially face resistance but patience will bring clarity. Maintain careful communication at work. Domestic life feels pleasant, and couples may resolve misunderstandings promptly. Drive cautiously, as minor injury risks exist. Romantic connections may grow stronger.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Unlucky Number: 8

Sagittarius

The Moon in your second house supports resolution of ancestral property matters. Businesses linked to education, publishing, travel, imports, exports or consultancy may achieve impressive results today. Networking professionals and sales teams could benefit from promising opportunities. Your confidence grows as you meet expectations at work. Marketing initiatives are particularly successful. Family support remains strong, though romantic expectations may not be fully met. Allergies or digestive issues may require care. Competitive students experience productive study sessions.

Lucky Color: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 4

Capricorn

With the Moon in your sign, emotional balance and optimism prevail. Reduced product returns and positive feedback may increase profit margins and improve seller ratings in business. Keep financial records organised and reassess expansion strategies carefully. Tax-related matters should not be left incomplete. Employees may secure a major contract for their company through persistent effort. Family members and your spouse provide valuable support during challenging times. However, stress or low mood may need attention through rest and relaxation.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5

Aquarius

The Moon in your twelfth house indicates possible legal complexities. Retail businesses may experience lower footfall and reduced profit margins. Financial paperwork must be handled meticulously to prevent losses. Transparency in partnerships is crucial. Working from home may create minor disruptions. Family disagreements could cause temporary stress, but open communication will restore balance. Seasonal coughs, colds or allergies are possible, so prioritise natural immunity-boosting measures.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 3

Pisces

With the Moon in your eleventh house, pleasant news from an elder sibling may uplift your mood. Automation and improved customer service may accelerate production growth, positioning your business competitively within the industry. Entrepreneurs should rely on independent judgement rather than persuasive employees. Hard work will dominate the day, but your diplomacy will resolve obstacles. Marital harmony remains strong, and reconnecting with an old friend may bring joy. Routine health check-ups are advised, as past ailments could resurface. Your honesty will help clear misunderstandings with loved ones.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 1

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]