Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (February 06) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon placed in the sixth house, some physical strain or fatigue may be felt today, so pacing yourself will be important. Employed professionals may be entrusted with a significant responsibility at the workplace, increasing both workload and expectations. With the Sun transiting through Dhanishta Nakshatra, communication with colleagues will remain pleasant, and teamwork will work strongly in your favour. Business operations may show gradual improvement, but avoid high-risk investments, as chances of financial loss are indicated. Businesspersons dealing with foreign companies may benefit by staying in close contact with overseas associates. Family respect, especially from elders and your father, is likely to increase, and you may be given leadership in a family decision. Health remains stable. The Mercury-Venus-Rahu conjunction brings family support, which will uplift your mood. Students can productively practise and refine their skills at home.

Lucky Colour: White

White Lucky Number: 9

9 Unlucky Number: 7

Taurus

With the Moon in the fifth house, students may notice improved focus and better academic performance. From a business perspective, the time is moderately favourable, provided you manage your schedule efficiently. In business, experience will prove more valuable than mere capital or enthusiasm. The formation of Dhriti Yoga brings physical agility and mental alertness at work, allowing you to complete tasks swiftly and save time for strategic planning. Government employees may experience increased workload, making timely completion a challenge. Married life remains harmonious, while couples in love may enjoy a romantic day. The Sun in Dhanishta Nakshatra indicates younger family members staying occupied with household responsibilities. Students, artists, and sportspersons should dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to their long-term goals.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Sky Blue Lucky Number: 2

2 Unlucky Number: 5

Gemini

The Moon positioned in the fourth house may create issues related to property or domestic matters. Before investing in any business venture, thoroughly assess profits and losses to avoid regret later. Domestic concerns may cause mental distraction in business, so it is best to keep household matters separate from professional decisions. Employed individuals must avoid leaving tasks pending, as delays could impact progress. Workplace stress may arise due to unresolved issues. A shift in mindset will be essential to bring meaningful change in life. Family disagreements are possible, and you may be required to act as a mediator. Health needs careful attention, as minor ailments may surface. Sportspersons should handle practice-related conflicts calmly and focus on discipline rather than confrontation.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Yellow Lucky Number: 1

1 Unlucky Number: 7

Cancer

With the Moon in the third house, courage and confidence will define your approach. New business owners may feel inspired and find opportunities to enhance their public image. In family-run businesses, you may be entrusted with greater responsibility. Dhriti Yoga supports favourable outcomes in professional efforts. At work, you may receive tasks aligned with your interests, boosting motivation and productivity. Students may benefit from scholarships or recognition, especially by showcasing hidden talents. Married life remains emotionally fulfilling, with meaningful moments shared with family. Seasonal changes may slightly affect health, so care is advised.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Silver Lucky Number: 6

6 Unlucky Number: 4

Leo

With the Moon in the second house, adhering to moral values will be important. The Sun in Dhanishta Nakshatra brings profit opportunities for businesspersons, provided customer satisfaction and inventory management are balanced. Property-related business deals may materialise, and advice from experienced individuals will prove beneficial. The younger generation should pursue careers aligned with personal interests for better results. Reduced workload at the office brings peace and allows steady progress. Marketing professionals will benefit from strong networking and achieve targets efficiently. Married life remains stable, with increased care for family members. Sportspersons may feel inspired to improve fitness after observing others’ performance.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Purple Lucky Number: 1

1 Unlucky Number: 3

Virgo

With the Moon in your own sign, self-confidence will rise noticeably. Many business tasks may be successfully completed through phone calls or online platforms. Businesspersons should handle interactions with senior authorities carefully to avoid conflict. The Mercury-Venus-Rahu conjunction urges marketing professionals to focus on public dealing and strategic outreach. At work, your appearance and behaviour will reflect confidence and enthusiasm. Students should avoid excuses and focus on long-term planning. Health remains favourable. Dhriti Yoga supports political or public-facing individuals in expanding outreach and visibility. Married life stays pleasant, and romantic relationships may also show positive outcomes. Interest in modern fashion or lifestyle upgrades is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Golden Lucky Number: 8

8 Unlucky Number: 5

Libra

With the Moon in the twelfth house, new associations may bring unexpected losses. Rising expenses may create stress for business owners, making expense control essential. Plans for business expansion should be postponed for now. Workplace improvements may be slow, requiring patience and restraint. Employed individuals may feel mentally distracted, leading to delays in tasks. Special care should be taken regarding children’s health. Students, artists, and sportspersons may feel unable to perform at their best. Family atmosphere may prompt reflection on unresolved issues that need attention.

Lucky Colour: Off-White

Off-White Lucky Number: 1

1 Unlucky Number: 4

Scorpio

With the Moon in the eleventh house, fulfilling responsibilities will take priority. Dhriti Yoga supports the completion of pending business tasks, easing worries through new orders. Investment planning will be favourable during specific morning or afternoon hours. Timely completion of office work brings mental relief. For employed individuals, the day remains steady and productive. Some tension may arise in married life, but emotional resilience will help manage domestic challenges. Unexpected financial news may lift the spirits of the younger generation. Health remains stable. Students preparing for competitive exams will benefit from structured study routines, boosting confidence.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Brown Lucky Number: 9

9 Unlucky Number: 3

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the tenth house, following the values and guidance of elders will prove beneficial. Support from seniors or authorities at work will help in decision-making. Employed individuals must handle documentation and official tasks carefully. Business decisions should be made after thoughtful consideration, though staff support will remain strong. Those involved in ancestral businesses may gain by strengthening public relations. Sharing meals and conversations with family brings emotional satisfaction. Students, artists, and sportspersons should avoid distractions and stay focused on goals. Speak thoughtfully in important discussions.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cream Lucky Number: 5

5 Unlucky Number: 7

Capricorn

With the Moon in the ninth house, spiritual inclinations may deepen. Dhriti Yoga supports new business agreements with long-term financial benefits. Business owners should personally engage with customers to build trust. Employed individuals must balance logic over emotion to avoid being taken advantage of. Completing professional targets brings recognition and support from seniors. Work-life balance improves, allowing quality time with family and participation in religious activities. Students and creative individuals should avoid misunderstandings with seniors. Health remains supportive.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pink Lucky Number: 5

5 Unlucky Number: 3

Aquarius

With the Moon in the eighth house, complex domestic issues may surface. Businesspersons should act cautiously to avoid complications with government regulations. Partnership decisions require patience and precision. Employed individuals may face mixed outcomes, including temporary setbacks. Workplace disagreements should be resolved without emotional bitterness. You may need to play a key role in resolving family disputes. Students, artists, and sportspersons must strengthen willpower and self-belief. Blood pressure or digestive concerns may arise, so dietary discipline is essential.

Lucky Colour: Red

Red Lucky Number: 8

8 Unlucky Number: 2

Pisces

With the Moon in the seventh house, partnership businesses may bring gains. Students, artists, and sportspersons will enjoy quality time with family after a long gap. Health remains strong, supporting steady work progress. Businesspersons may receive promising offers from foreign companies. Strategic planning in partnerships will sustain profits. Working women may face challenges due to a co-worker, requiring patience. Success at work will come after sustained effort, so stay alert to hidden opposition. Dhriti Yoga brings recognition and respect for the younger generation. Family time brings emotional fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Navy Blue Lucky Number: 1

1 Unlucky Number: 4

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]