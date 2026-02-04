Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (February 05) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 6th house, repaying loans may feel difficult today. Business owners should introduce new stock and varieties to attract customers. Sukarma Yoga supports financial improvement and recovery of pending payments. At work, your mind will be sharp—use it positively. Marital misunderstandings may create stress, while love life remains pleasant. Neck and muscle pain may trouble you.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 4

Taurus

With the Moon in the 5th house, a sudden meeting with someone is possible. Employees must stay focused, as leadership opportunities may arise. Family time will bring joy and emotional bonding. Maintain discipline in eating habits. Competitive students should avoid jealousy and focus on hard work. Sukarma Yoga favors gains in electronics and electrical businesses.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 5

Gemini

The Moon in the 4th house may bring domestic concerns. Partnership business requires careful review of documents before signing. Manufacturing work demands alertness, as negligence may cause loss and reputation damage. Employees may feel distracted due to family matters—keep professional focus intact. Relationships remain harmonious, but laziness can obstruct students’ progress. Nerve-related discomfort may occur.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 7

Cancer

With the Moon in the 3rd house, stay attentive toward siblings. Luxury, medical, and pharma businesses show strong profit potential. Partnership ventures require active participation. Property-related matters may succeed, and an important meeting can prove beneficial. Marriage prospects look positive. Office travelers gain seniors’ support. Gas and acidity issues may disturb routine—diet control is essential.

Lucky Color: Cream

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 1

Leo

The Moon in the 2nd house advises righteous actions. Employees should refocus on stalled projects for success. Team coordination at work will ensure smooth progress. Business investments carry risk and must stay within budget. Medical students need total dedication. Domestic arguments may arise, while love relationships stay pleasant. Diabetes and BP patients should monitor health carefully.

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 4

Virgo

With the Moon in your sign, intellectual growth is indicated. Handle paperwork cautiously, as minor errors can cause major trouble. Personal grooming and behavioral improvements will pay off. Business equipment purchases are favorable during specific hours. Work pressure eases after midday. Family life stays happy, though excessive workload may cause fatigue—maintain a disciplined routine.

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 6

Libra

The Moon in the 12th house highlights rising expenses, making financial planning essential. Business discussions require thoughtful speech. Career growth depends on how well you utilize favorable planetary support. Avoid gossip at work. Promotion chances look strong. Social involvement enhances reputation. Extramarital tendencies can disturb married life. Diabetic and BP patients must stay alert and disciplined.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 3

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 11th house, efforts to boost income will show results. Workload may increase, reducing family time, but promotion or increment news brings happiness. Sukarma Yoga supports government contracts through polite conduct. Partnership business yields profit. Social engagements enhance confidence. Headaches or migraines may occur—timely treatment ensures quick recovery.

Lucky Color: Off White

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 9

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 10th house fills you with enthusiasm. Public sector businesspersons may secure new orders. Small traders gain profits, while large investments need caution. Family elders’ blessings remain strong. Workload may increase with overtime. Health feels slightly low, and youth should avoid negative company to maintain mental balance and direction.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 4

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 9th house, success in religious activities is indicated. Students, artists, and sportspersons feel renewed energy. Health negligence should be avoided. Family achievements bring joy. Sukarma Yoga helps resolve financial matters. Media, telecom, and software professionals gain new opportunities, recognition ensuring stability and confidence in both career and personal life.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 5

Aquarius

The Moon in the 8th house may cause disputes with paternal relatives. Old stock creates business pressure despite sales efforts. Delays in finalizing contracts are possible. Avoid interference at work. Hidden rivals may criticize—maintain distance calmly. Children’s success brings happiness. Blood pressure patients must control anger, reduce salt intake, and maintain a cheerful social approach.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 4

Pisces

With the Moon in the 7th house, marital bonds grow stronger. Investment-related activities favor businesspersons. Your skills gain recognition, leading to important orders. Technology professionals benefit at work. Support from family and spouse proves valuable. Travel may reconnect you with old friends. Elderly family members’ health requires attention and timely medical care.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 7

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]