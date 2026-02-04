Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (February 04) for each sign.

With the Moon in the 5th house, happiness from children is indicated. Business sales may remain comparatively low, but you will successfully find alternative solutions. Partnership ventures may bring good profits along with new contracts, though coordination issues may continue. Avoid unethical actions as inquiries are possible. Employed individuals may receive unexpected good news after noon. Marriage prospects may arise after horoscope matching.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 8

With the Moon in the 4th house, the health of a female family member may decline. Office-related internal arrangements could cause stress, so focus more on your workplace. Business competition may create pressure, requiring stronger networking. Workplace difficulties and cooperation issues may increase stress, affecting health. Guidance from elders or your life partner will be beneficial.

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 2

With the Moon in the 3rd house, support from relatives will help you. Import-export businesses will gain momentum, and reconnecting with old contacts can bring benefits. Artists and dancers may receive valuable performance opportunities. Pending assignments will finally be completed. Family bonding remains strong, celebrations may occur, and health will stay stable.

Lucky Color: Cream

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 9

With the Moon in the 2nd house, financial gains are likely. Business plans will succeed through strong determination. Stay away from unnecessary disputes and focus on customer engagement. Workplace dedication will pay off, possibly boosting promotion prospects. Family life remains harmonious, romance strengthens, and students and artists will soon reap rewards for their efforts.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 3

With the Moon in your sign, your mind will feel calm and positive. Business growth opportunities appear, bringing profits. Job-related issues will gradually resolve, and work travel may be required. Child-related marriage matters may finalize. Interviews may bring success for youngsters, while hard work remains essential. Minor digestive discomfort may occur.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 6

With the Moon in the 12th house, be cautious of legal complexities. Pay close attention to business calls, as orders may come unexpectedly. Partnership issues require a strategic mindset and patience. Employees may feel stressed due to unmet expectations. Family bonding needs attention, while athletes should avoid overstrain. Discipline is essential for long-term stability.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 4

With the Moon in the 11th house, joyful news may come from an elder sister. Strengthening professional connections will open new business doors. Handmade business owners may profit through online expansion. Employees may be asked to lead meetings and impress seniors. Family happiness grows, reputation improves, and focused efforts bring recognition and health gains.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 3

With the Moon in the 10th house, political or professional arguments may arise. Keep business strategies confidential for best outcomes. Hard work will lead to success, though office politics may delay tasks. Home renovation expenses are possible. Students should seek guidance for decisions, and extra care is advised regarding health concerns.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 2

With the Moon in the 9th house, social recognition will increase. Businesspersons may receive positive news, but financial stability demands consistent effort. Workplace humility and dedication are key. Family unrest may stem from lifestyle choices. Focus may drift for students and artists. Health shows mixed results, requiring balanced habits and restraint.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 3

With the Moon in the 8th house, travel requires caution. Partnership businesses may face accounting discrepancies. Postponing marketing tasks can be harmful. Workload and expenses increase while income remains limited. Laziness must be avoided at work. Marital life may see disturbances from third-party interference. Mental balance is crucial for students and creatives.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 1

With the Moon in the 7th house, business momentum picks up. New planning initiatives may succeed if timed correctly. Festival season may boost profits. Employees may receive multinational or overseas job offers but face heavy workloads. Property-related expenses are possible. Family life remains joyful, though minor conflicts with friends or teachers may arise.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 2

With the Moon in the 6th house, relief from chronic illness is indicated. Partnership issues may arise but will be handled successfully. Avoid overthinking to prevent missed opportunities. Job-related emails may arrive, and workplace progress will be sudden and favorable. Family unity strengthens, generosity increases, and continued efforts bring career success.

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 2

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]