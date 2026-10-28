Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Individual horoscopes offer guidance on health, finances, and social interactions.

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (October 29) for each sign.

Aries





Today, you will work in a planned and organised manner in business. Young children may go to the park to play with their friends. The atmosphere at home will remain peaceful. Those who own restaurants may see an increase in their income. Your seniors at work will be pleased with your performance, and you may achieve significant success in your career. Your positive attitude will help you progress professionally, and new career opportunities may come your way.

Taurus





There will be an atmosphere of joy and happiness in your family today. Harmony and understanding in your married life will improve. Your health will remain good. Chemistry students may find the day beneficial and receive full support from their teachers. Students pursuing IT-related courses may also benefit. Your words will have a strong influence on others, and people may try to connect with you. Businesspeople may come across better opportunities, while new employment prospects are also likely.

Gemini





You may receive financial assistance from your relatives today. Your mentor will support you in your career. To maintain good health, you should make walking a part of your routine, as it will help you feel refreshed and energetic. A positive mindset will help you accomplish your tasks successfully. You may plan a trip with your family. However, you need to be cautious while handling financial transactions. A heavy workload may affect your health, so avoid overexertion. Your married life will remain harmonious.

Cancer





You may receive useful advice from your friends today. You might feel a little lazy, making it difficult to concentrate on work. Avoid placing your trust in strangers. You will extend a helping hand to people in need. Students pursuing fashion designing may get an opportunity to create something new, and their hard work is likely to pay off. Sweetness and understanding will increase in your married life. Business gains are possible, and your colleagues will appreciate your efficiency at the workplace.

Leo





You will feel highly confident today and may come across several opportunities for career advancement. You may plan a religious trip with your family. Business profits are likely, and your health will be better than before. You may also consider starting something new. Discussing important matters with your spouse before making decisions will improve mutual understanding. Commerce students may find solutions to problems they have been facing in their subjects. Progress in life and career looks promising.

Virgo





Your cheerful behaviour will create a pleasant atmosphere at home today. With proper planning, you will be able to bring positive changes to your career. You will be capable of handling challenges at the workplace. You may plan a dinner date with your spouse. You will also come forward to help others and contribute positively to society. People working in the media industry may receive promising opportunities. Sudden financial gains may strengthen your financial position.

Libra





Today is likely to be an excellent day for you. Businesspeople may experience financial gains. Work will progress smoothly at the office, and you will be able to complete pending tasks. You may give your spouse a gift of their choice. However, a plan to go out with friends may get cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. You may also misplace an important item, so keep your belongings safe. Avoid eating too many fried and oily foods. You will receive support from your seniors at work.

Scorpio





You may visit a temple with your parents today. Your spouse may share some good news, keeping you cheerful throughout the day. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. A major offer may bring financial benefits. You may have a busy work schedule, and your family members may have high expectations of you regarding an important task. You will be able to meet their expectations. Opportunities for financial gains are likely. Love and relationships will be favourable, and students may also have a positive day.

Sagittarius





You will successfully complete an important task today. Your married life will be filled with love and harmony. An outing with friends will bring you happiness. Financial worries may ease, and you may recover money that has been pending for some time. Your efficiency will open up several opportunities for progress. Getting adequate sleep will help you feel better and more refreshed. The day may be favourable for electronic engineers. Career success looks promising, and your spouse may achieve a major milestone. Children will remain busy with sports and outdoor activities.

Capricorn





You may receive good news from your children today. New opportunities for growth and progress may come your way. Freelancers belonging to this zodiac sign may see an increase in their income. Your hard work is likely to yield positive results. A business-related trip undertaken to explore new opportunities may prove beneficial. Your spouse's support will keep you motivated and enthusiastic. If you own a bookshop, you may see an increase in sales. You may also consider starting a new online business.

Aquarius





You may begin planning an auspicious family function or celebration today. Arts students will receive full support from their teachers, and a problem related to a subject that has been troubling them for the past few days may finally be resolved. Starting a workout routine will help you stay fit and active. Promising business opportunities may come your way. Your popularity in social circles will increase, and you may travel with friends or colleagues. Your performance at the workplace will be impressive, bringing you greater respect and recognition in society.

Pisces





You will be able to complete a task with your spouse's support today. Their valuable advice may also help you discover a new source of income. You may have a minor disagreement with friends, but the situation is likely to improve soon. The day will be favourable for teachers, and you may achieve success in an important task. You will feel energetic and enthusiastic. However, avoid making decisions in haste. Your hard work will pay off, and newly married couples may plan an outing together.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]