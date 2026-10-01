Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (October 2 ) for each sign.

Aries

Today is likely to be a better day for you. If you change the way you work and stay organised, you will be able to complete your tasks more quickly. You will be able to resolve your child’s career-related problems with the help of an experienced and knowledgeable person. Some challenging situations may also arise. If you get into an argument with someone today, keep your temper under control.

Taurus

Today is likely to be an average day for you. Whenever you make a small or major decision, seeking an expert’s advice can prove beneficial and may bring you gains. Your efforts to maintain a well-organised family environment will be helpful, and everyone in the family will understand each other’s feelings. Students should avoid wasting valuable time on social media. If you continue to work hard, chances of achieving success will soon arise. Even a little carelessness could leave you regretting it.

Gemini

Today, you will receive full support from the people around you. New sources of income may develop. Your office work will be completed more efficiently than usual. Your spouse will praise you a lot today. The arrival of guests in the evening will make the atmosphere at home cheerful. You may receive ancestral property, which could increase your wealth and assets. Your expenses will also remain under control. You will feel healthy and energetic.

Cancer

Today will be favourable for you. Your wishes are likely to be fulfilled. You may have to travel abroad for business, and the trip could prove quite beneficial for you. Your happiness will increase. At the office, you may be given a responsible task, and completing it successfully could bring benefits. The day will be favourable for arts students, who may get an opportunity to learn graphic design. Financial stability is likely to remain intact today.

Leo

Today is likely to be a happy day for you. Taking a practical approach and maintaining a balanced attitude will work in your favour. You may spend some time alone or visit a religious place. In the evening, you will discuss your future with your mother, and her support will make you happy. You may experience some fear or anxiety today, but there is no need to worry as it could be due to overthinking.

Virgo

Today will be favourable for you. Maintaining a friendly relationship with employees at the workplace will improve their ability to work, and you may even finish your tasks ahead of schedule. Women are likely to be more active in their businesses today, which could bring greater financial gains. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant and positive. You will spend the evening with elderly members of the family.

Libra

Today is likely to be a fairly normal day for you. You will try to resolve financial problems and should pay attention to every aspect while working towards improving the situation. It will be important to ensure that an old mistake is not repeated. Your life is moving towards progress, and you will prepare yourself for new responsibilities. Depending on your capabilities, you may receive some major opportunities today. As your abilities grow, bigger opportunities are also likely to come your way.

Scorpio

Today is likely to be an excellent day for you. A work-related disagreement with someone close may be resolved. You will feel happy by focusing on the things that interest you the most. Connecting with new people will give you an opportunity to learn something new. You will try to move ahead by using your experience in the same way others have progressed in their work, and success may come soon. Instead of getting carried away by your emotions, handling situations intelligently will work in your favour. You may also receive money that had been stuck.

Sagittarius

Today will bring new happiness for your family. You will spend the day with your loved ones. You may make plans to go out with friends. You will succeed in making an impression on others, but you need to control your anger. Some people around you may oppose you. Your financial situation will remain fairly stable. You are likely to succeed in important conversations. Stalled work may finally begin moving forward.

Capricorn

Today will be beneficial for you. Family relationships will become stronger. You may receive good news from your children. New ideas are likely to come to your mind regarding business matters. Meeting and talking to new people will prove beneficial. You will feel relieved after finding a solution to a problem. Your work will be appreciated. Couples in relationships may go out for dinner today, bringing greater sweetness to their relationship.

Aquarius

Today will be filled with happiness. Your colleagues at the office will support you with your work, helping you complete your tasks quickly. You may meet someone who could help you in the coming days. The things you have planned are likely to be completed easily. Do not react hastily to anything today. First, understand the situation and then give your opinion after thinking it through. This will increase your importance in the eyes of others.

Pisces

Your day will begin with new enthusiasm. Family members will support you in completing household responsibilities. You should avoid sharing your personal problems with friends. Incorrect statements made by some people may increase your worries for a while, but everything will settle down with time. You will succeed in maintaining harmony within your family relationships. In the evening, you will spend some quality time with your children.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]