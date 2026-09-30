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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Daily Horoscope: Financial gains, career opportunities, and family support favour many zodiac signs today. Stay mindful of health, expenses, and relationships while making important decisions.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Health concerns and personal caution feature in day's forecasts.

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (October 1 ) for each sign.

Aries Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

You may feel inclined towards religious activities today, and there are chances of gaining good returns from an investment. Married individuals are likely to experience happiness in their relationship and enjoy quality time with their spouse. Business prospects look favourable, and your work may earn you respect in the market. You may plan an outing with your children, which will make them very happy. However, pay special attention to your health, as stomach or lung-related issues could trouble you. In the evening, you may have important conversations with your loved ones.

Taurus Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

You can achieve what you set out to accomplish today, provided you continue to work hard. The behaviour of family members will remain supportive, creating a peaceful atmosphere at home. You may go out with your love partner and express your feelings openly. Working professionals can discuss a salary hike with their seniors. Your child may make you proud and bring recognition to the family. In the evening, a guest may visit your home, bringing happiness to the family.

Gemini Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

If you are planning to make a major investment in your business, today may be a suitable time to consider it, as gains are indicated. Business activities are likely to remain strong, and small business owners may also benefit. The day could bring positive developments for working professionals, with opportunities for career growth. Be cautious while driving, as there is a possibility of injury. Those involved in property or real estate may see gains. Keep control over your speech and choose your words carefully. You are likely to feel happy about your children's career progress.

Cancer Horoscope

Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Be careful with your words today, as something you say could hurt someone's feelings and create misunderstandings. If you are considering investing in the stock market, think carefully before putting your money in, as losses are possible. If someone asks you for a loan, avoid lending money today, as recovering it could become difficult. If you face difficulties in business, your siblings may offer support. You may feel somewhat troubled by your spouse's behaviour.

Leo Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

For unmarried individuals, finding a suitable life partner may take some more time, so patience will be important. Students are likely to have a productive day and may remain focused on their studies. Those preparing for competitive examinations will need to work hard to achieve success. Working professionals may receive appreciation from their seniors, and there could even be news related to a promotion. Family life will remain peaceful, and you will receive the blessings of your parents. Businesspeople should proceed cautiously, while extra care is advised while driving.

Virgo Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

If any of your tasks have been pending for a long time, they may finally be completed today, bringing you considerable happiness. Matters related to money, business or property that have been stuck in court may also move towards resolution. You may organise a religious programme at home, which could bring mental peace. Students preparing for competitive examinations may fill out application forms today. You may also attend a function with neighbours or relatives. Take special care of your health.

Libra Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

A significant task that has been pending for a long time may be completed on time today. Working professionals may appear for an interview at another company. Whatever work you undertake today is likely to progress successfully, while your comforts and social respect may increase. Married individuals may enjoy a happy time with their spouse, and there could be plenty of joy within the family. Employees may receive appreciation from their seniors for their work. Businesspeople are likely to earn good profits and strengthen their business reputation. You will spend quality time with your children and may also consider purchasing property.

Scorpio Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Working professionals may receive good news from their seniors today. You are likely to enjoy a pleasant time with your love partner and may also go out together. Visiting a temple or religious place and helping people in need may bring you a sense of fulfilment. If you need assistance from a business partner or friend to expand your business, they may extend their support. You may have to make several trips due to a family-related responsibility. Take care of your health as well as that of your parents.

Sagittarius Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Your health is likely to remain good today. If you are involved in social work, your efforts may receive appreciation from others, making you feel proud. You may plan a visit to a religious place with your family members. Single individuals may meet someone special today. The day is likely to remain normal for working professionals and businesspeople. Your relationship with your siblings will remain cordial, and peace is likely to prevail in the family. You may prefer to spend the evening at a religious place.

Capricorn Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

If you are planning to lend money to someone, avoid doing so without careful consideration, as recovering the money could become difficult. You will receive full support from your children, while your spouse will also stand by you. Students are likely to complete their work on time and may start thinking about their future career. Avoid sharing confidential information with friends, as there could be a risk of damage to your reputation. Working professionals may face some difficulties at work due to their seniors or authorities. In the evening, you may visit a religious place.

Aquarius Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

You may meet an old friend today, and the association could open up several opportunities for growth. Unmarried individuals may find a suitable partner, which could make them happy. Businesspeople may receive a major order. Family life is likely to remain harmonious. If you have borrowed money from someone, they may put pressure on you to repay it. Try to manage your finances according to your budget and place limits on unnecessary spending.

Pisces Horoscope


Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday , 1 October, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Businesspeople may earn substantial profits today. You could receive a major project, although completing it may require considerable effort. Pay special attention to your health, as excessive workload or exertion could affect your well-being. Family life will remain peaceful, and household tasks are likely to be completed smoothly. Working professionals may have a particularly positive day, with several good opportunities at work where they can demonstrate their abilities. Those considering investments in the stock market may see gains.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the career and business prospects?

Business prospects look favorable for Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Pisces, with potential major orders for Aquarius. Professionals (Taurus, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces) may see positive developments or appreciation.

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Zodiac Signs Astrology Predictions Rashifal October 1 2026 Horoscope
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