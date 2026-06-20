Aries

Today will be favourable for completing tasks that have been pending for a long time. Your happiness will know no bounds. However, your carefree nature may leave you slightly troubled. Avoid getting angry over trivial matters. There is a possibility of an argument with a family member. You may spend generously on fulfilling your needs and could also begin home renovation work. Family members will appear united and supportive.

Taurus

Today is ideal for shopping for luxury and leisure items. You will need to maintain control over your speech and behaviour. A friend is likely to bring good news. If you had lost something valuable, there is a strong chance of recovering it today. Those in a relationship may plan a long drive with their partner. You may also be honoured at work for your efforts, bringing you happiness.

Gemini

Your decision-making ability will remain strong today. With intelligence and wisdom, you will successfully outsmart your rivals. An old health issue may resurface. Your sources of income are likely to increase. Problems that were hindering the completion of a task may now be resolved. You may seek advice from a relative regarding work. If you had borrowed money from someone, they may ask for repayment.

Cancer

Your health may suffer today, so avoid outside food and take special care of your stomach. You may introduce modern methods or technology into your business, which could bring good profits. Family members will fully support your endeavours. Your mood will remain cheerful. You may undertake a religious journey to fulfil a heartfelt wish. Pay special attention to your children's company and associations.

Leo

Today is likely to bring increased expenses. You will continue to progress on the path of success. Learn from past mistakes and avoid repeating them. Friends and family members will offer complete support. It would be wise to maintain a budget for your income and expenditure, as certain family matters may cause concern. You may also plan a trip or outing. Students will find relief from mental and intellectual pressure.

Virgo

Your decision-making skills will be strong today. You will enjoy excellent relations with friends. You may participate in religious activities and feel deeply inclined towards prayers and worship. Avoid unnecessary anger over minor issues. If you advise your siblings regarding any matter, they are likely to follow your suggestions. Money lent to someone from your in-laws' side may be returned. You may also get an opportunity to work on a major project.

Libra

You will spend quality time with family members today. New ideas may come to your mind, creating a positive atmosphere at home. There may be a religious or auspicious ceremony in the family. Maintain your self-confidence. An opponent may try to harm or undermine you. Do not ignore any problem, no matter how small it seems. One of your wishes may come true. If your child is facing difficulties in studies, you will make efforts to resolve them.

Scorpio

Today may bring significant expenses. A new challenge could arise at the workplace. You will be delighted as your wealth and prosperity increase. Some business-related work may get delayed due to unforeseen obstacles. You may send your child away for education. An old financial transaction could create problems. You are also likely to meet some influential people.

Sagittarius

Today is about fulfilling responsibilities diligently. Any stress related to work may ease. Completing pending tasks will bring you great relief. The environment around you will remain pleasant and cheerful. Friends may introduce you to an investment plan. You may take your spouse on an outing. If there has been any misunderstanding, try to resolve it through conversation. The health of a family member, which had been deteriorating, is likely to improve.

Capricorn

Your income is likely to improve today, as you may recover money that was previously stuck. You could also get an opportunity to work in partnership. If you are planning a job change, this is a good time to apply elsewhere. Think carefully before speaking to anyone. A competitive spirit will remain strong within you. Any responsibility given to your children is likely to be handled well. You will also remain inclined towards religious and charitable activities.

Aquarius

Today will bring positive results. Although you may face some difficulties in business, your tasks will still be completed smoothly. You may feel upset because of something your father says. You could send your child away for higher studies. Unmarried individuals may meet a potential partner. Avoid getting involved in workplace politics, as it could negatively affect your performance.

Pisces

You will receive full support from your spouse today and enjoy good food and pleasant moments. Single individuals may meet a potential partner. Those striving for employment should continue working hard, as perseverance will help them achieve success. You may receive encouragement or recognition for a good deed. Your circle of friends is also likely to expand. Avoid making hasty decisions today.