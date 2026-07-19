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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Daily Horoscope: Financial gains, career opportunities, and family support favour many zodiac signs today. Stay mindful of health, expenses, and relationships while making important decisions.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 06:35 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (July 20) for each sign.

Aries

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today is likely to be favourable for your career. Securing a new job may bring you great happiness. You will not miss any opportunity to expand your knowledge. If you entrust your children with responsibilities, they are likely to fulfil them well. With your parents' blessings, a long-pending task may finally be completed. You may also purchase a new home. Those involved in the stock market should invest cautiously after careful consideration.

Taurus

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today is expected to be fairly positive. Make investment decisions only after careful thought. You may attend an entertainment event with friends. Buying a new vehicle could prove beneficial. You may receive good news from your children. Avoid making hasty decisions and think things through carefully. A past mistake could come to light. Your positive outlook will work in your favour at the workplace.

Gemini

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

You are likely to have a busy day. Try to complete your tasks on time and think carefully before taking up any new responsibility. Business may witness fluctuations throughout the day. Maintaining harmony in family life will be important. Seeking advice from experienced people before making major decisions will benefit you. You may consider making a significant investment for your children's future. Those seeking employment may come across a promising opportunity.

Cancer

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today, it will be important to follow rules and procedures carefully in every task, as rivals may try to create obstacles. Think carefully before making any promises. You may have an open conversation with your mother about your wishes. Spending time with friends will help you relax. Be cautious while making investments, especially in matters related to politics or public affairs. Those in a relationship are likely to enjoy romantic moments with their partner. Avoid taking decisions in haste.

Leo

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today calls for caution, especially when it comes to risky ventures. You may help bring family members together. Do not neglect your family responsibilities. Friends will stand by you and offer support. If you have been planning a journey, pay close attention to the details before finalising it. One of your important tasks may face delays. Learn from a mistake you made in the past.

Virgo

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today is likely to be rewarding. You may attend a religious event. Long-term business plans are expected to gain momentum, and you will focus on finding new sources of income. Your sense of brotherhood and cooperation will remain strong. An increase in income will bring happiness. A family member may surprise you with a thoughtful gift. There may also be a religious ceremony or prayer gathering at home.

Libra

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today will leave you feeling energetic. Channel your energy into productive activities. You may enjoy your favourite meal, but a heavy workload could leave you feeling tired. Do not neglect your family responsibilities. Money that you had lent to someone may finally be returned. A relative from your spouse's family may come to visit.

Scorpio

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today is likely to bring mixed results. Your relationship with your spouse will remain pleasant, and you may even take them shopping. However, you must stay focused on your business. Those involved in partnerships should remain cautious, as there is a possibility of being deceived. You may receive disappointing news from a relative living far away. Pay close attention to your children's company, as it could otherwise lead to disagreements or conflicts. Learn from your past mistakes.

Sagittarius

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today looks favourable from the perspective of luck. You are likely to achieve success in your career. Your health is expected to remain good. Those in a relationship may experience minor disagreements with their partner. Recognition in politics or public life may make you feel proud. You may feel inspired to begin a new venture. Stay committed to your responsibilities. A financial matter or pending transaction that has been delayed for a long time is likely to be resolved.

Capricorn

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today may feel stressful. Those working in technical fields are likely to achieve success in their work. While travelling or moving around, you may receive important information. The day is favourable for those employed in the government sector. Concerns about your children's careers may trouble you. Opponents at the workplace could become more active. A religious ceremony at home will create a pleasant atmosphere. If you were planning a trip, it would be wise to postpone it for some time.

Aquarius

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today is expected to bring average results. Pay close attention to financial matters and exercise restraint over your expenses. Misunderstandings in family life may create problems, but open communication can help resolve them. Maintaining a balance between your income and spending will be essential. Handling multiple responsibilities at once could increase your stress. Students planning to study abroad are likely to see their aspirations fulfilled.

Pisces

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, July 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today is likely to be favourable. Any distance that has developed in your relationship with your siblings may come to an end. You are likely to make a strong impression in social circles, and your reputation will grow. Your boss may appreciate your suggestions. You may also donate money to help those in need. Wealth and prosperity are likely to increase. Be mindful of your speech and behaviour. A reason to celebrate may arise within the family, bringing everyone together.

 
 
 

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Daily Horoscope Zodiac Signs Aries Horoscope Taurus Horoscope Gemini Horoscope Cancer Horoscope Horoscope TOday
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