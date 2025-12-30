Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (December 30) for each sign.

With the Moon in your sign, your mood remains calm and cheerful. Siddha Yoga supports strong profits through smart financial management, especially in electronics, pesticides, and marketing-related fields. Networking helps achieve work targets easily and efforts may reflect in a salary hike. Communication skills impress others, though love life faces minor issues. Health needs attention, travel for players is possible, and social recognition will grow.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 1

With the Moon in the 12th house, you may plan to reduce expenses, yet fluctuating business situations can affect your health. Sudden machinery issues may delay orders, while salary cuts and reduced income could cause concern. Avoid office gossip and overconfidence. Travel plans may get canceled, relationships may feel strained, and chest-related health issues need care, though situations will gradually normalize.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 3

Moon in the 11th house strengthens bonds with seniors and improves gains. Online marketing and business dealings with major clients prove fruitful through personal effort. Workplace challenges are manageable with patience, and promotion chances arise due to skills. Personality shines, health stays stable, family support helps, travel plans may form, and students succeed through smart study and hard work.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 5

Moon in the 10th house brings beneficial changes at work and possible growth in company shares. Using technology eases tasks and teamwork ensures success. Travel for training is possible, expenses on comforts may rise, and marital life improves with warmth. Students perform better than expected, property matters favor you, and time with loved ones strengthens emotional happiness.

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 6

With the Moon in the 9th house, social life remains active and business improves with new projects on the horizon. Foreign travel may arise but could need financial support. Focus on soft skills and careful planning at work. Family life stays peaceful, bonds with father strengthen, hidden talents can turn professional, and students remain motivated through positive inspiration.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5

Moon in the 8th house advises caution during travel and work. Business demands extra effort to recover old losses, while partnerships and documentation may cause stress. Workplace distraction could invite errors and criticism. Handle emotions wisely, as relationships may face misunderstandings. Health alertness is essential, and love life needs clarity to avoid confusion or distance.

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 4

Moon in the 7th house boosts business growth through new products and import-export gains. Strategic planning benefits future profits, while employees use intelligence to handle tasks and travel. Social recognition and respect increase, family celebrates a child’s success, and young talents gain awards. Students learn through major projects, and love and married life remain romantic and energetic.

Lucky Color: Cream

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 4

Moon in the 6th house reduces physical stress and supports gains in pharma or drug-related business. Product research and team coordination ensure workplace success. Pending government payments may clear, and sudden profits are possible. Manage blood pressure carefully and avoid gossip. Relationships feel affectionate, assignments get completed on time, and unexpected travel can arise suddenly.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 5

Moon in the 5th house supports learning, creativity, and brand recognition in business. Partnership harmony is essential, while leaders must work alongside teams. Employees receive results only after hard effort. Married life faces challenges, health needs care, exams show success, and financial pressure may require loans. Family trips may be planned, and rivals remain manageable with alertness.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 4

Moon in the 4th house brings concern for a female family member’s health. Business investments need postponement, and careless actions may attract legal trouble. Mental confusion at work can impact performance, so stay alert to rivals. Youth should improve communication, parents’ health needs care, marital misunderstandings may arise, and singles need patience in love matters.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 2

Moon in the 3rd house ensures support from friends and recognition for business at national or international levels. Government tenders and career growth opportunities appear, possibly with high salary packages. Professional and personal changes ease relationship misunderstandings. Family time brings joy, competitive students progress through hard work, travel for tenders occurs, and foreign career prospects may open.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 4

Moon in the 2nd house helps resolve ancestral property matters and boosts partnership business growth. Exploring new products increases income. Sports students may shine in major competitions, marketing professionals benefit from strong networking, and workplace challenges lead to progress. Home atmosphere stays positive, property purchase plans may form, elders’ health improves, students excel, and travel plans with friends may arise.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 7

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]