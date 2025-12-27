With the Moon in the 11th house, try to improve relationships with elders. Siddhi Yoga will give better results for your business efforts. Employed people may see increased responsibilities at work, so don’t shy away from hard work. Sudden travel is possible. Avoid outside interference in family matters. Students will find guidance from teachers. Take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Orange Lucky Number: 7

7 Unlucky Number: 1

Taurus:

With the Moon in the 10th house, changes in your job profile are possible. Businesspersons may earn good profits, but negligence can cause losses. Siddhi Yoga brings appreciation at the workplace. Job-seeking youth may get success. Family life will be pleasant, and old memories with your life partner may resurface. Students will strengthen their command over their field.

Lucky Colour: White

White Lucky Number: 9

9 Unlucky Number: 3

Gemini:

With the Moon in the 9th house, you will remain socially active. Business conditions stay normal, but continuous effort is needed. Teamwork at the workplace will help you progress. Married life may bring emotional bonding. New generation should choose what feels right instead of worrying about others’ opinions. Health concerns may cause mild tension. Students will learn something new.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Purple Lucky Number: 3

3 Unlucky Number: 5

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 8th house, domestic difficulties may arise. Avoid harsh language with staff, as it can harm your reputation. Complete pending government work on time. Negligence at work can upset seniors. Moon–Rahu influence may create family misunderstandings. Mental and physical stress is possible. Life partner’s words may worry you. Students may feel exam-related stress.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Blue Lucky Number: 8

8 Unlucky Number: 1

Leo:

With the Moon in the 7th house, business will gain momentum. Siddhi Yoga supports workplace growth, though rivals may feel uneasy. Jobholders may face challenges initially, but situations will normalize later. Partnership business will be profitable. Family harmony will increase, and social life will be strong. Bonding with your life partner will be excellent. Students will stay focused.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Brown Lucky Number: 6

6 Unlucky Number: 8

Virgo:

With the Moon in the 6th house, mental stress is possible. Business will perform well, and earlier investments may give returns. Seniors may assign new responsibilities due to good communication. Office efforts will be appreciated, and official travel can bring positive outcomes. Family life will be smooth, but avoid arguments. Students, especially in hotel management, will receive praise.

Lucky Colour: Red

Red Lucky Number: 4

4 Unlucky Number: 6

Libra:

With the Moon in the 5th house, sudden financial gains are possible. Business issues will ease with patience and wisdom. Workplace support from seniors will guide you well. Avoid house-shifting plans for now. Decision-making may feel confusing for the young generation. Time with your life partner will be pleasant. Students should focus on their own growth. Personal travel is likely.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Sky Blue Lucky Number: 3

3 Unlucky Number: 7

Scorpio:

With the Moon in the 4th house, property-related issues may arise. Weak marketing efforts can cause business losses, so stay alert and avoid blind trust. Workplace rivals may try to trap you. Health issues may cause sadness, and elders’ health needs attention. Control your words in married life. Travel carefully. Students may face trouble due to carelessness.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pink Lucky Number: 2

2 Unlucky Number: 4

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, courage and confidence will rise. Hard work will help you overcome fears in business. Employed individuals should stay focused, as seniors are observing closely. You will handle challenges wisely at home and work. Health will improve. Avoid addictive habits. Marital issues will resolve gradually. Students’ efforts will bring good future results.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Golden Lucky Number: 8

8 Unlucky Number: 2

Capricorn:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, focus on good deeds and values. Siddhi Yoga may bring a major business tie-up, but avoid hasty decisions. Sports persons and artists will overcome challenges. Health will remain energetic. You’ll feel warmth toward your life partner. Present your ideas confidently at work. Students should concentrate more on competitive exam preparation. Travel for seminars is possible.

Lucky Colour: Red

Red Lucky Number: 1

1 Unlucky Number: 6

Aquarius:

With the Moon positioned in the twelfth house, legal or official complications may arise, requiring careful attention. Workplace responsibilities demand speed, but accuracy is critical — even small errors could create setbacks. Employees who commute long distances may face unexpected challenges. Government contractors may struggle to clear payments despite continuous effort, while supply-based traders could experience stress if deliveries fall behind schedule.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Silver Lucky Number: 2

2 Unlucky Number: 5

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 12th house, new contacts may create work disruptions. Partnership separation is not advised now. Business will involve more effort but less profit, causing frustration. Avoid haste at work and stick to tasks you know well. Relationships with your life partner and in-laws may suffer if anger isn’t controlled. Students may feel stressed.

Lucky Colour: Black

Black Lucky Number: 7

7 Unlucky Number: 4

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]