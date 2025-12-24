Aries

With the Moon in the 11th house, focus on areas where profit is assured. Be cautious of hidden rivals at work who may try to damage your reputation. Job seekers may receive interview calls. Businesspersons may recover stuck money, plan ahead, and attract customers with sweet speech. A Christmas surprise from your lover is likely. Stay proactive in career matters, studies, and family planning.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 7.

Taurus

With the Moon in the 10th house, a father’s advice will help resolve issues. Employed people may get foreign travel opportunities through work. Spend time with family if free. Business remains stable, with healthy competition. Students must balance revision with new studies. Love relationships grow stronger, while family disputes should be handled calmly. Avoid unnecessary involvement in conflicts.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 9.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 9th house, good deeds will enhance your luck. Helping colleagues will bring goodwill. Job seekers should beware of fraud. Business demands patience; expenses need control. Marriage proposals may succeed in love life. Students aspiring for higher education must stay focused. Support from siblings will boost morale during challenges.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 6.

Cancer

With the Moon in the 8th house, relations with maternal relatives may be strained. Avoid unnecessary accusations at work. Mental stress regarding official work is possible, but calm efforts will help. Business expenses may rise; vigilance against theft is necessary. Family disputes over ancestral property can arise. Health needs attention, especially diet. Emotional setbacks may affect career focus.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 3.

Leo

With the Moon in the 7th house, marital differences will ease. Energy levels remain high at work despite workload. Love life looks cheerful with Christmas plans. Businesspersons should respect staff and focus on customer-demanded products. Students must adopt polite behavior. Self-reflection will guide youth correctly. Parents should monitor children’s behavior and company carefully.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 8.

Virgo

With the Moon in the 6th house, intelligence will help reduce enemies. Present your views wisely before seniors. Responsibilities at work may increase, supported by coworkers. Business growth comes through understanding employee issues. Family members may propose joining business. Avoid negative tendencies and stress. Serving elders brings prosperity. Health may be slightly weak but manageable.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5.

Libra

With the Moon in the 5th house, concerns regarding children may arise. Avoid mistakes at work to prevent embarrassment. Afternoon brings appreciation for dedication. Businesspersons must remain careful with government-related work. Learn from surroundings and avoid repeating errors. Resolve family disputes proactively. Control unnecessary shopping. Students, artists, and sportspersons enjoy festive moments.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 1.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 4th house, family arguments are possible. Maintain harmony with colleagues and seniors. Protect confidential work information. Hospitality businesses must focus on quality for festive success. Transparency in accounts is essential to avoid legal trouble. Students may get help from old friends. Relationship harmony needs immediate attention. Monitor blood pressure and heart health.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 6.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the 3rd house, care for younger siblings. Coworkers will assist in timely task completion. Favorable time to discuss promotion or salary hike. Active youth may get coaching opportunities. Business loans may see positive developments. Avoid wasting time and nurture love life carefully. Respect teachers and spend quality time with children. Health remains stable.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 5.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 2nd house, uphold moral values. Sharing responsibilities will empower others at work. Government employees may receive desired transfers. Business opportunities abroad look promising, along with stuck payments clearing. Make strong-hearted family decisions. Students must combine dreams with hard work. Maintain good neighborly relations. Sports persons and artists should adopt fitness routines regularly.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 1.

Aquarius

With the Moon in your sign, enthusiasm increases. Team efforts lead to workplace success; express gratitude. Interview success is likely for the unemployed. Business deals may require compromises—cancel if uncomfortable. Financial caution is advised. Sports talents get recognition. Maintain confidentiality. Family issues resolve, healing old wounds. Focus on strengthening personal relationships now.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 7.

Pisces

With the Moon in the 12th house, reduce unnecessary expenses. Workplace luck may fluctuate due to planetary influences. Ignore criticism and stay focused. Business faces temporary hurdles; avoid big decisions. Students distracted by fun may suffer results. Financial imbalance needs control. Tackle negativity boldly. Excess sleep is possible, helping recover fatigue. Maintain discipline for a smoother year ahead.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 3.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]