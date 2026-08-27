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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Friday, August 28, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Friday, August 28, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Daily Horoscope: Financial gains, career opportunities, and family support favour many zodiac signs today. Stay mindful of health, expenses, and relationships while making important decisions.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 04:40 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (August 28) for each sign.

Aries

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

Today is likely to be favourable for you. You may think about starting something new, but some confusion and complications could arise, causing stress. Try to resolve financial matters through discussion, and if you are given a responsibility, do not pass it on to someone else. A family member's health may deteriorate, leading to additional running around. Your positive thinking will benefit you at work.

Taurus

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

Today is likely to be joyful. An improvement in your comforts and conveniences will make you happy. While travelling or going out, you may receive some important information. Try to resolve financial transactions through mutual discussion. Students considering changing their subjects should seek advice from a senior. You may make a decision in haste that could increase your worries later. You may also enjoy a party or outing with friends.

Gemini

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be pleasant. You will spend some fun time with young children and may bring them something to eat or drink. If you had lost a valuable item, there is a strong possibility of finding it. Be careful while using vehicles, as there may be a risk of an accident. You will take a keen interest in creative subjects. Pay close attention to your parents' health.

Cancer

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today will be filled with fun and enjoyment. A legal matter may cause you stress. Someone at your workplace may try to deceive you, so keep your eyes and ears open. You should also focus on finding ways to increase your income. Try to resolve any family dispute through discussion; otherwise, an outsider may try to take advantage of it. You may receive good news from a relative living far away.

Leo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

You need to control your rising expenses today. You will receive respect and recognition from your in-laws. You may begin renovation work at home. One of your habits could become a source of trouble for family members. Try to proceed with your work after discussing things with others. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. Students planning to study abroad will need to continue working hard.

Virgo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today calls for greater attention to your health. People working in technical fields are likely to achieve good success. Your decision-making ability will also improve. Your artistic and creative skills will develop, helping you make important decisions more easily. Do not undertake any work under someone's influence. You may remain worried about an obstacle related to a family member's marriage. Avoid lending money to others.

Libra

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to bring success. Avoid getting involved in arguments over trivial matters. You may plan to start a new business. A property-related issue could create problems, so avoid rushing into any related decision. Pay attention to your family's needs and spend quality time with them. Along with work, make time for rest. Your opponents may try to drag you into an argument, so use your wisdom and stay cautious.

Scorpio

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today looks good from a financial perspective. If there have been problems in your married or domestic life, they may begin to resolve. A religious event may be organised in the family. You may make an important decision regarding your needs and priorities. A long-standing wish may have a chance of being fulfilled. Maintain patience in difficult situations. It would be better to avoid unnecessarily interfering in other people's matters.

Sagittarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to bring mixed results. Those in romantic relationships should try to understand the confusion or concerns in their partner's mind. Do not impose your decisions on a family member; instead, offer them advice regarding their work. Seeing your child progress will bring you immense happiness. You may receive important information while travelling or going out. Your child is likely to live up to your expectations.

Capricorn

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today calls for caution regarding your health. Some hidden enemies may try to cause you harm. Avoid financial dealings with strangers in business. If you are employed, your boss may keep an eye on your work, so stay focused on your responsibilities. If you have been worried about money, your financial situation is likely to improve. You will receive strong support from friends and siblings.

Aquarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

Today is likely to be favourable. A new guest may arrive at your home, bringing happiness to the family. You may feel deeply inclined towards devotion and spirituality. Do not blindly believe what others say, as it could create unnecessary bitterness in your relationships. If your mother gives you a responsibility, do not take it lightly. Overcome laziness and focus on your work. A wish close to your heart may come true. You may also begin preparing for a journey.

Pisces

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be beneficial. If you had money that was stuck or owed to you, you may receive it back. Your business prospects are likely to improve significantly. You may also receive help from people you do not know well. You may decide to start something new. Single people who are in love may express their feelings to the person they like. Challenges may arise in your work, but do not be afraid—face them with confidence. You will also enjoy good food.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

 

 

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Daily Horoscope Horoscope TOday August 28 2026 Horoscope
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