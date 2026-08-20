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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Friday, August 21, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Friday, August 21, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Daily Horoscope: Financial gains, career opportunities, and family support favour many zodiac signs today. Stay mindful of health, expenses, and relationships while making important decisions.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 05:00 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (August 21) for each sign.

Aries

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

This day will be a happy and positive day for people born under this sign. You may start a new venture this day that could bring good profits in the future. Newly married couples may receive a gift from their spouse, which will make them happy. You will feel fit and energetic. You may get an opportunity to work in politics and move closer to fulfilling your dreams. Students may participate in a competition and perform well, earning praise from their teachers.

Taurus

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. Those in the electronics business may earn good profits and may consider expanding their business. Teachers of this zodiac sign may get transferred to their preferred location. Young people looking for jobs should continue their search, as they may find a suitable opportunity soon. You may consult a good doctor regarding a health-related concern. Harmony will prevail in your married life.

Gemini

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

It is going to be an excellent day for you. You may receive something you have been wishing for, which will bring you happiness. Sweetness will remain in your married life. Those in a relationship may discuss it with their families, who could take the relationship forward. You may go out with friends, which will refresh your mood. You will complete an important target at work on this day and can then plan your next steps.

Cancer

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

It will be a good day for you. The idea of starting a new business may excite you. You may plan a visit to a religious place with your family. Ongoing disagreements in your married life may come to an end, and your spouse may give you a reason to be happy. Your hard work may lead to a salary hike. You may assist your father with his work, making him happy and proud of his upbringing.

Leo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

It will be better than usual. You need to be careful while driving. A close friend may help you get a job, which will strengthen your friendship further. At work, it may be better to listen to your family rather than outside advice. There will be mutual understanding in your married life. Students need to pay attention to their studies. Avoid eating outside food, as it may affect your health.

Virgo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

The day is going to be an excellent day for you. You may purchase furniture, which will enhance the look of your home. You may start a new venture with the full support of your brother. Your children may share their feelings with you, so listen to them carefully and guide them with love. Your network and circle of acquaintances will expand considerably.

Libra

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

This day will be a beneficial day for you. You may launch cosmetic products on an online website, which could bring good profits. Your boss may be pleased with your work and assign you a new target. You may plan a trip with your spouse. People associated with science may receive recognition and respect. A friend may give you a gift, making you happy. Your health will remain good, and you will feel energetic.

Scorpio

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

This day will be a good day for you. You may complete most of your tasks, which will make you happy. You may join an organisation and help people in need, bringing positive changes to their lives. Pay attention to the health of elderly family members. You may discuss buying a vehicle with your family. You may receive good news in your married life, creating a happy atmosphere at home. Students may have a successful day.

Sagittarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

It will be a wonderful day for you. With the help of a friend, you may complete a pending project. You may make a significant profit from a business deal. At work, you may meet some new people, and interacting with them will make you happy. A long-standing health concern may improve, bringing you relief. You may go shopping with your spouse and buy them a gift. You will be able to get your work done efficiently with the cooperation of others.

Capricorn

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

It is going to be an excellent day for you. You will complete a pending task at the office on time. The arrival of a special relative at home may create a happy atmosphere. Transport business owners may make good profits, bringing satisfaction. Teachers may have a possibility of receiving a promotion or being transferred to their preferred location. Women of this zodiac sign may prepare their children's favourite food, making them happy. New joys in married life will contribute to a pleasant family atmosphere.

Aquarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

It will be a beneficial day for you. You may receive unexpected money, strengthening your bank balance. Taking advice from seniors at work may help you earn good profits in business. You may receive a job offer from a reputed company. Harmony will prevail in your married life, and you and your spouse will take care of each other. Your family will support you in your work, helping you complete pending tasks on time.

Pisces

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

It will be an excellent day for you. You will complete all your important tasks on time, leaving you with enough time for other activities. Avoiding unnecessary spending through your credit card will help you stay away from financial difficulties. Lawyers of this zodiac sign may successfully win a client's case and earn good returns. You will receive the blessings of your elders, which will help your endeavours succeed. At the office, you will get an opportunity to learn a lot from your seniors.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

 

 

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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