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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Thursday, August 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday, August 20, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Daily Horoscope: Financial gains, career opportunities, and family support favour many zodiac signs today. Stay mindful of health, expenses, and relationships while making important decisions.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 05:09 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (August 20) for each sign.

Aries

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will receive plenty of support from your family, especially from elders. You may consider starting a new business. You are likely to succeed in your endeavours, so do not let any opportunity for growth slip away. Even a small opportunity could bring financial gains. This is a day when your efforts can yield good results, and your hard work can make it even better.

Taurus

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

Today will be an excellent day for you. Whatever work you begin is likely to progress successfully. There are chances of a promotion at work, and your boss may appreciate your efforts. Those who have recently started a new job will receive support from colleagues. Students studying away from home need to work harder to achieve good results. You may also go out with a friend, which will bring you happiness.

Gemini

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today will be a good day for you. You may earn good profits in business and strengthen your professional relationships. You will receive support from teachers, but if you are planning to go abroad for higher education, you may have to wait a little longer. Seek the blessings of elders before starting any important work. Your relationship with your spouse will remain harmonious, creating a pleasant atmosphere at home.

Cancer

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today will be an average day for you. You may start working on a new plan that could bring good benefits in the future. Students preparing for competitive examinations need to put in extra effort. Following a fixed study timetable can improve your chances of success. You may give your spouse a gift, which can strengthen your bond. A friend may seek your help, and you are unlikely to disappoint them.

Leo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today will be a joyful day for you. You may achieve something that you had little expectation of receiving. New creative ideas will come to mind, and you will be able to put them to good use. Your colleagues will appreciate your work, and juniors may approach you to learn from you. You may meet a female friend today and enjoy the interaction. You may also make plans to travel outside the city.

Virgo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today may bring mixed results. Before starting an important project, seeking advice from a senior person could prove beneficial. You may gain significantly from your wholesale business. Pay attention to your health and take care during changing weather conditions. A colleague may help you with office work, allowing you to complete it on time. You may also help a child in need, potentially making a positive difference in their life.

Libra

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today will be better than usual. You will complete pending tasks while also showing interest in new projects. Be careful with business transactions and thoroughly check everything before signing a major deal. Women of this zodiac sign may consider starting a home-based business and are likely to receive family support. Your mother’s health will remain good, which will make you happy. You may also get an opportunity to work on an important project at the office.

Scorpio

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today will be favourable for you. Keep your emotions under control and avoid saying anything that could hurt someone’s feelings. A relative may unexpectedly visit your home, bringing excitement to the household. If you have been planning to move house, today could be suitable for doing so. Talk openly with your friends about any issue you are facing, as they may help you find a solution. Seek the blessings of an elderly woman for a positive day.

Sagittarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today will be a good day. Your interest in religious activities may increase, and you could participate in a special puja. Money that has been stuck for a long time may finally return to you. The day will be favourable for people working in healthcare services. You may receive an offer for a transfer to a preferred location. Students preparing for IIT or other technical examinations will receive special support from their teachers and may gain admission to a good institution.

Capricorn

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Some changes may take place in your life today. You may have to work harder to complete your tasks, but your efforts are likely to produce good results. You may consider opening a hotel or restaurant with your spouse. If you want to relocate your business or open another branch, today could be a good day to plan it. Your father will support you in both your personal and professional life, and family relationships will remain harmonious.

Aquarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

 

Today may bring greater financial gains than usual. A long-running plan may finally be completed, bringing you happiness. You may also consider starting a new venture, as the day is likely to be beneficial. Keep the necessary vehicle documents with you while travelling, as you may need them. Those associated with art or music may have an excellent day and could receive an offer to perform or sing on a major platform.

Pisces

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today will be a wonderful day for you. By using your judgement wisely, you can accomplish your goals, and those close to you may appreciate your efforts. Stay away from unnecessary matters and make good use of your time. The day will be favourable for couples, and you may plan a dinner outing. Students appearing for competitive examinations may receive favourable results. You may also discuss important matters with friends and receive their full support.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

 

 

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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Daily Horoscope Today Horoscope Horoscope 20 August 2026
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