Holika Dahan 2026: Check Bhadra Kaal Timing And City-Wise Muhurat For The Sacred Bonfire

Holika Dahan 2026: Check Bhadra Kaal Timing And City-Wise Muhurat For The Sacred Bonfire

Holika Dahan 2026 will be observed on March 2. Check city-wise muhurat timings and why performing the ritual during Bhadra Kaal or on March 3 is not advised.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 07:57 AM (IST)

Holika Dahan symbolises the victory of righteousness over evil and the destruction of negativity. According to religious beliefs, performing Holika Dahan at a scripturally approved auspicious time is essential to receive positive spiritual energy and divine blessings. This is why the Bhadra Kaal is carefully considered before lighting the sacred bonfire.

As per the Puranas, performing Holika Dahan during Bhadra is believed to invite adverse results. Therefore, devotees are advised to conduct the ritual only after the Bhadra period ends. The muhurat (auspicious timing) for Holika Dahan varies from city to city. Here’s why March 2, 2026, is considered the most suitable date and the city-wise timings for the ritual.

ALSO READ: Happy Holika Dahan 2026: Share These Wishes And Messages With Your Close Ones To Mark The Auspicious Night

Why Holika Dahan On March 2 Is Auspicious

Holika Dahan is traditionally performed during Pradosh Kaal (evening twilight period) on the day of Falgun Purnima.

In 2026, Falgun Purnima begins on March 2 at 5:55 PM and ends on March 3 at 5:07 PM.

However, on March 3, a lunar eclipse will continue until 6:20 PM. Since the Purnima Tithi will conclude at 5:07 PM on March 3 — before Pradosh Kaal — performing Holika Dahan that day will not be considered appropriate.

Therefore, March 2, 2026, is regarded as the most auspicious and suitable day for Holika Dahan this year.

Holika Dahan 2026 Muhurat In Your City

  • Delhi: 6:20 PM – 8:50 PM
  • Bhopal: 6:24 PM – 8:51 PM
  • Lucknow: 6:08 PM – 8:36 PM
  • Patna: 5:52 PM – 8:20 PM
  • Mumbai: 6:44 PM – 9:11 PM
  • Chandigarh: 6:23 PM – 8:51 PM
  • Shimla: 6:21 PM – 8:50 PM
  • Jaipur: 6:29 PM – 8:57 PM
  • Varanasi: 6:01 PM – 8:28 PM
  • Raipur: 6:08 PM – 8:35 PM
  • Bengaluru: 6:29 PM – 8:54 PM
  • Chennai: 6:18 PM – 8:43 PM
  • Hyderabad: 6:23 PM – 8:49 PM
  • Itanagar: 5:17 PM – 7:45 PM
  • Kolkata: 5:41 PM – 8:08 PM
  • Bhubaneswar: 5:52 PM – 8:19 PM
  • Nagpur: 6:19 PM – 8:45 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 6:43 PM – 9:11 PM
  • Ranchi: 5:53 PM – 8:20 PM

What Happens If Holika Dahan Is Performed During Bhadra?

A verse from scriptures states:

“Bhadrayam dahanam karyam na kadachana buddhiman,
Bhadrakaale kritam karma vipareet phalam labhet.”

It means, a wise person should never perform the ritual burning during Bhadra Kaal. Any ritual conducted during Bhadra may yield unfavorable or opposite results.

For this reason, Holika Dahan is always performed only after the Bhadra period ends, ensuring auspicious outcomes, spiritual upliftment, and protection from negative influences.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
Embed widget