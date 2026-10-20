Dussehra 2026 Horoscope: Know Predictions, Lucky Numbers And Remedies For All Zodiac Signs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Observe specific muhurats and rituals for Dussehra's significance.

Dussehra, celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, marks the victory of good over evil. Astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs highlight career, finances, relationships and health. Navami Tithi ends at 12:50 PM, followed by Dashami, while Shravan Nakshatra transitions to Dhanishtha at 6:02 PM. Rahu Kaal is from 3:02 PM to 4:28 PM. Read on to know your zodiac sign's predictions, lucky colour, number and remedy for the day.

Aries Horoscope

Aries natives should approach professional and personal matters diplomatically. With the Moon influencing the career sector, it may be beneficial to begin the day by completing smaller but important tasks. Think carefully before responding to indirect comments from a spouse or business partner, as a hasty reaction could create unnecessary misunderstandings. Mars, the ruling planet of Aries, is associated with Jupiter in the area connected with home and domestic comfort. A pending decision involving property or household matters may move forward. Professional networking could also open new avenues for income, but avoid taking financial responsibility for someone else's commitments. Make sure you get adequate sleep and exercise caution while driving. Remembering Lord Hanuman may help you remain calm and focused.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Remedy: Offer vermilion to Lord Hanuman.

Taurus Horoscope

Taurus natives should pay special attention to their health and energy levels. Venus, the ruling planet of Taurus, is retrograde and combust in the sixth house, suggesting the need to maintain a balanced routine. Do not ignore recurring problems related to the skin, throat or digestion. Eat on time, stay hydrated and get adequate rest. The Moon's position in the ninth house may encourage spiritual activities and seeking guidance from an experienced person or elder. Visiting a temple or participating in a charitable activity may bring peace of mind. Support from siblings or friends could also prove valuable. At work, if someone's instructions seem unclear, ask for clarification instead of making assumptions. Clear communication will help prevent unnecessary confusion.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Number: 6

Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood.

Gemini Horoscope

Gemini natives may feel more confident in writing, creative activities and matters related to children's education. The Sun and Mercury in the fifth house may encourage self-expression and intellectual pursuits. However, Venus's combust position could make romantic conversations feel less satisfying than expected. The Moon's position in the eighth house may lead to unnecessary worries or overthinking. Spend some time outdoors in the morning and avoid staying awake late at night. Be particularly careful while discussing money with family members, as harsh words could create tension. At work, patience will be important. Avoid being misled by people making exaggerated claims in the name of religion or spirituality. An unexpected journey may also arise, so remain prepared for changes in your schedule.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Remedy: Offer laddoos to Lord Ganesha.

Cancer Horoscope

Cancer natives may find the courage to address pending responsibilities and move forward with important tasks. Mars and Jupiter influence the first house, encouraging initiative and determination. This may be a useful time to tackle matters that have been delayed. The Sun and Mercury in the fourth house may bring attention to home improvements, repairs or changes in domestic arrangements. Take care of your mother's needs and avoid making unnecessary household purchases, particularly decorative items. The Moon in the seventh house suggests maintaining realistic expectations of your spouse or business partner. Before accepting an unfamiliar offer, clicking a suspicious link or responding to an unexpected financial proposal, verify the details carefully. If irritation builds up, take a break and give yourself time to respond calmly rather than reacting immediately.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Remedy: Seek your mother's blessings before leaving home.

Leo Horoscope

Leo natives may experience a mixed day, with opportunities arising through communication and professional initiative. The Sun, your ruling planet, is positioned with Mercury in the third house, making communication, emails, writing and meetings important areas of focus.

Speaking confidently and presenting your ideas clearly may help you move forward at work. The Moon in the sixth house may support efforts to handle competition and resolve professional challenges.

However, keep some money aside for unexpected expenses, particularly those related to religious travel or medical needs. Rahu's influence in the seventh house suggests that disagreements with a spouse or business partner could escalate unnecessarily. Avoid reacting immediately to surprising news or information.

A conversation with someone living away from you may provide a fresh perspective or help you identify a new opportunity.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Remedy: Offer prayers to the Sun and consume jaggery.

Virgo Horoscope

Virgo natives should exercise caution while discussing money and household expenses. The Sun and Mercury, along with combust Venus, influence the second house, indicating that financial conversations may become tense if handled without sensitivity.

Discuss income, savings and expenditure calmly with family members. Mars and Jupiter in the eleventh house may bring opportunities through friends, elder siblings or professional networks. However, avoid lending money in haste or making financial commitments without considering the consequences.

Spending quality time with children or participating in an enjoyable activity may help you relax. If you are dealing with responsibilities involving a partner, communicate openly rather than accepting an unfair burden silently.

Avoid taking criticism from competitors personally, and maintain a healthy sleep schedule by limiting mobile phone use at night.

Lucky Colour: Light green

Lucky Number: 7

Remedy: Feed a cow jaggery and green fodder.

Libra Horoscope

Libra natives may experience fluctuations in confidence or feel more tired than usual. The Sun, Mercury and retrograde, combust Venus influence the first house, which may affect how you perceive yourself and interact with others. Avoid rushing into a major interview, changing your appearance impulsively or making decisions simply to impress someone. Instead, focus on preparation and the quality of your work. Collaborating with colleagues may help you gain recognition and make progress professionally. Spending time with your mother could bring emotional comfort. Rahu's influence in the fifth house suggests that you should not believe rumours about children or romantic relationships without verifying the facts. It may also be wise to postpone expensive purchases involving jewellery, clothing or home decoration. Prioritise rest and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on yourself.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Remedy: Chant the mantra 'Om Shum Shukraya Namah'.

Scorpio Horoscope

Scorpio natives may find opportunities to achieve success through determination, courage and the support of experienced people. Mars, the ruling planet of Scorpio, is associated with Jupiter in the ninth house, indicating that advice from a teacher, mentor or father figure could prove valuable. Visiting a religious place may bring peace of mind and encourage a more positive outlook. The Moon's position in the third house may also support conversations with younger siblings, neighbours or colleagues. However, expenses related to travel, medicines or treatment may increase, so keep your budget under control. If a situation at home becomes uncomfortable, avoid prolonging an argument. Similarly, respond to criticism from your boss with composure rather than reacting defensively. Your willingness to think before acting could help you make better decisions throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Dark red

Lucky Number: 8

Remedy: Feed jaggery and gram to monkeys.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius natives may find the day favourable for financial planning and strengthening professional connections. The Moon in the second house may encourage discussions about savings, household budgets and long-term financial goals. Speaking politely and thoughtfully could help family members work together towards a common objective. The Sun and Mercury in the eleventh house may bring opportunities through friends, customers, online work or professional networks. However, avoid investing money in schemes promoted through unrealistic promises, particularly when Venus is combust. Pay attention to the health and needs of elderly family members, especially your mother. Handle old disagreements and unexpected expenses patiently rather than allowing them to disrupt your plans. If you are travelling, manage your time carefully and follow road-safety precautions. Both your words and spending habits require attention.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 12

Remedy: Donate yellow rice at a temple.

Capricorn Horoscope

Capricorn natives may feel mentally steadier as the Moon transits their zodiac sign. This could help them approach professional and personal matters with greater clarity. Speak directly instead of relying on indirect communication, and ensure that your intentions are understood. At work, review reports, accounts and presentations carefully before submitting them. Your work may receive closer scrutiny, so attention to detail will be important. In relationships, avoid pressuring your spouse or partner to agree with your decisions. A softer approach may produce better results. Rahu's influence in the second house calls for caution when making promises or discussing financial transactions. Think carefully before agreeing to lend or borrow money, and avoid reopening old disagreements unnecessarily. Saturn's influence encourages persistence. Continue working towards your goals without expecting immediate results.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Remedy: Donate warm clothing or a blanket to an elderly person.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius natives may find opportunities to overcome opposition and resolve long-standing issues. Mars and Jupiter in the sixth house may encourage a determined approach to pending disputes, debts or legal matters. However, it is important to proceed carefully and seek professional advice when necessary. The Sun, Mercury and combust Venus influence the ninth house, making guidance from a teacher, mentor or father figure particularly valuable. Be cautious of outside advisers who make unrealistic promises, and do not accept recommendations without checking the facts. Your inclination towards saving money may strengthen, helping you approach financial matters more responsibly. However, the Moon's position in the twelfth house could contribute to feelings of loneliness or difficulty sleeping. Try taking a relaxing walk or listening to soothing music before bedtime. Avoid stubbornness and remain open to alternative approaches.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Remedy: Perform Chhaya Daan by offering mustard oil in the name of Lord Shani, according to your family's religious tradition.

Pisces Horoscope

Pisces natives should exercise patience and avoid rushing important decisions. Saturn's retrograde position in the first house suggests that progress may require sustained effort rather than immediate results. Treat changing circumstances as opportunities to review your plans and strengthen your approach. The Moon in the eleventh house may bring encouraging news or financial support through friends, influential contacts or customers. Mars and Jupiter in the fifth house also draw attention to children's education, sports and creative interests. Encourage children patiently instead of criticising them when they make mistakes. At work, avoid office gossip and focus on your responsibilities. Pay attention to your feet and knees, and avoid ignoring discomfort. Steady effort, thoughtful communication and a balanced routine may help you navigate the day more effectively.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 11

Remedy: Donate yellow-coloured items to someone in need.

Dussehra symbolises the victory of righteousness over wrongdoing. On this occasion, devotees traditionally worship Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman and reflect on the importance of truth, courage and ethical conduct. According to the astrological guidance for the day, people should avoid impulsive financial decisions, communicate carefully with family members and colleagues, and remain attentive to their health. Those observing religious rituals should follow the timings and practices appropriate to their location and family tradition.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]