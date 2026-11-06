Dhanteras 2026: Know The Auspicious Puja Timings And Shopping Items For All 12 Zodiac Signs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhanteras 2026, November 6, initiates auspicious five-day Diwali celebrations.

Worship Lakshmi and Kubera during auspicious Pradosh Kaal muhurat.

Extended 20-hour auspicious shopping window begins November 6.

Perform Yam Deepdaan ritual, avoid buying iron, glass.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated on November 6. The day is considered auspicious for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera, as well as purchasing gold, silver and other valuable items.

According to Dr Anish Vyas, astrologer and horoscope analyst, and Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur-Jodhpur, the Taurus ascendant (Vrishabh Lagna) during the evening Pradosh period will be particularly auspicious for performing Dhanteras puja. This year, an extended auspicious period for shopping will also allow devotees to make purchases over nearly 20 hours.

Dhanteras 2026: Six Days Of Diwali Celebrations

This year, Diwali celebrations will span six days due to the combination of festival dates. Here is the complete schedule:

November 6, 2026: Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Jayanti)

Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Jayanti) November 7, 2026: Roop Chaudas (Chhoti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi)

Roop Chaudas (Chhoti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi) November 8, 2026: Mahalakshmi Puja (Diwali)

Mahalakshmi Puja (Diwali) November 9, 2026: Rama-Shyama (festival of meeting and exchanging greetings)

Rama-Shyama (festival of meeting and exchanging greetings) November 10, 2026: Govardhan Puja and Annakoot Mahotsav

Govardhan Puja and Annakoot Mahotsav November 11, 2026: Bhai Dooj (Yama Dwitiya)

Dhanteras 2026: Date And Important Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Dhanteras falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. Here are the important timings for the festival:

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: November 6, 2026, at 10:30 AM

November 6, 2026, at 10:30 AM Trayodashi Tithi Ends: November 7, 2026, at 10:48 AM

November 7, 2026, at 10:48 AM Pradosh Kaal: 5:49 PM to 8:23 PM

5:49 PM to 8:23 PM Auspicious Lakshmi-Kubera Puja Muhurat: 6:19 PM to 8:17 PM

6:19 PM to 8:17 PM Vrishabh Lagna: 6:19 PM to 8:17 PM

The Taurus ascendant is considered particularly auspicious for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. Devotees can perform their evening prayers during this period.

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Dhanteras 2026: Auspicious Shopping Muhurat

Buying gold, silver, utensils and other valuable items is considered an important tradition on Dhanteras. According to astrological beliefs, purchases made during this period are believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

This year, the auspicious shopping period will begin on November 6 at 10:30 AM and continue until November 7 at 6:37 AM. This provides devotees with an uninterrupted window of nearly 20 hours to make their festive purchases.

Dhanteras 2026: Significance And Rituals Of Yam Deepdaan

Lighting a lamp in the name of Lord Yama, the god of death, is one of the significant rituals observed on Dhanteras. Known as Yam Deepdaan, this tradition is associated with prayers for the long life, safety and well-being of family members.

According to religious beliefs, devotees should light 13 lamps on Dhanteras evening.

One of the lamps should be a large four-faced diya placed outside the main entrance of the house, facing towards the south. It is traditionally lit after all family members have returned home.

The south direction is associated with Lord Yama. It is believed that offering a lamp in this direction helps protect family members from untimely death and serious difficulties. Devotees are advised to use a slightly larger lamp so that it can remain lit throughout the night.

Dhanteras 2026: What Should Each Zodiac Sign Buy?

According to astrologer Dr Anish Vyas, purchasing items associated with the ruling planets of one's zodiac sign is considered auspicious on Dhanteras. Here is what each zodiac sign can buy as per astrological beliefs.

1. Aries (Mesh)

Mars is the ruling planet of Aries. People belonging to this zodiac sign can purchase silver coins, jewellery or silver utensils on Dhanteras. Gold and brass items are also considered auspicious. Such purchases are believed to help remove obstacles and bring progress in professional life.

2. Taurus (Vrishabh)

Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with material comforts and luxury. People with this zodiac sign can buy silver articles, coins or jewellery. Those with a higher budget can also consider diamond-studded jewellery. These purchases are believed to enhance prosperity, attraction and luxury.

3. Gemini (Mithun)

Mercury is the ruling planet of Gemini. Buying bronze utensils or gold jewellery is considered auspicious for this zodiac sign. People planning to purchase gemstones can opt for emerald or emerald-studded jewellery, which is believed to support business growth and intellectual abilities.

4. Cancer (Kark)

The Moon rules Cancer. People belonging to this sign can purchase silver jewellery, silver idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, a silver Shri Yantra or pearl necklaces. A pearl-studded silver ring is another option. These purchases are believed to bring mental peace and prosperity to the household.

5. Leo (Singh)

The Sun is the ruling planet of Leo. Gold is considered particularly auspicious for people belonging to this zodiac sign. Ruby is their favourable gemstone. Those who do not wish to spend much can purchase copper utensils or gold-plated items. Such purchases are believed to enhance respect, recognition and status.

6. Virgo (Kanya)

Mercury rules Virgo. People with this zodiac sign can purchase bronze or brass utensils on Dhanteras. Pearl necklaces and emerald gemstones are also considered favourable. According to astrological beliefs, these items can strengthen Mercury and bring positive results in career and health.

7. Libra (Tula)

Venus is the ruling planet of Libra. Buying pure silver utensils, silver coins or artistic jewellery is considered auspicious for people belonging to this sign. Bringing white-metal items home is believed to promote financial stability and harmony in married life.

8. Scorpio (Vrishchik)

Scorpio is ruled by Mars. People belonging to this zodiac sign can purchase copper utensils, pure silver or silver jewellery on Dhanteras. These purchases are believed to boost confidence, provide relief from existing difficulties and create opportunities for financial gains.

9. Sagittarius (Dhanu)

Jupiter is the ruling planet of Sagittarius. People with this zodiac sign can purchase gold jewellery, gold coins or brass utensils. Since yellow metals are associated with Jupiter, buying these items is believed to attract wealth, prosperity and abundance throughout the year.

10. Capricorn (Makar)

Saturn rules Capricorn. People belonging to this sign can purchase steel utensils or a new vehicle for personal use. Household electronic appliances are also considered suitable purchases. These items are believed to support professional growth and improve efficiency.

11. Aquarius (Kumbh)

Aquarius is also ruled by Saturn. Buying a new vehicle or steel utensils is considered auspicious for people belonging to this zodiac sign. Depending on their budget, they can also purchase silver or gold items. Such purchases are believed to bring career growth and financial stability.

12. Pisces (Meen)

Jupiter is the ruling planet of Pisces. People belonging to this zodiac sign can purchase gold jewellery or brass utensils and puja items. Bringing a brass kalash or other religious articles home is believed to promote happiness, peace and good fortune within the family.

ALSO READ | Diwali 2026: When To Celebrate Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja And Bhai Dooj; Check Dates And Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras 2026: Things You Should Avoid Buying

While Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion for shopping, certain items are traditionally avoided on this day. According to astrological beliefs, devotees should keep the following things in mind:

Iron And Sharp Objects: Avoid purchasing scissors, knives, needles and iron tools on Dhanteras. These items are traditionally believed to attract negative energy.

Avoid purchasing scissors, knives, needles and iron tools on Dhanteras. These items are traditionally believed to attract negative energy. Glass Items: In astrology, glass is associated with the shadow planet Rahu. Therefore, buying glass utensils or decorative items is traditionally discouraged on this day.

In astrology, glass is associated with the shadow planet Rahu. Therefore, buying glass utensils or decorative items is traditionally discouraged on this day. Bringing Empty Utensils Home: If you purchase a metal utensil on Dhanteras, avoid bringing it home empty. It is considered auspicious to fill it with rice, sweets or water before taking it inside the house.