Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (05 August, 2025): Success In Career And Business Growth

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (05 August, 2025): Success In Career And Business Growth

Professional success, profitable business, and supportive family ties highlight your day. Strong prospects in marriage and earnings boost await, especially in retail and textile sectors.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (August 05):

A rewarding phase unfolds as you begin to see tangible benefits from your past planning and experience. Those in employment are likely to feel a sense of fulfilment as they receive tasks that align perfectly with their skills and interests. This alignment brings not only satisfaction but also opportunities for career growth and recognition in the workplace.

Business owners, especially those in grocery and textile-related trades, can expect a noticeable increase in profits. The market appears favourable, and customer demand may surge, boosting overall earnings. It's an excellent time to consider reinvestment or expansion if you’ve been waiting for the right momentum.

In your personal life, positive developments are on the horizon. Conversations around a potential marriage within the family could progress, bringing joy and unity to your household. Support from siblings may come in both emotional and practical forms, reinforcing bonds and easing responsibilities.

This period offers a harmonious blend of professional progress and familial happiness. Make the most of these supportive energies to further consolidate your goals and relationships, both at home and at work.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 04 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams "Irresponsible Claim"
Cities
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget