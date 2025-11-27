Capricorn steps into a favourable phase that brings warmth in family relationships and a deeper connection with spiritual energy. You may find yourself spending more time with your loved ones, strengthening emotional bonds and creating a sense of comfort and togetherness. However, making an important decision becomes slightly challenging, as multiple thoughts or uncertainties may cloud clarity. Taking a calm and patient approach helps you move through this with confidence.

Workload at the office increases, leading to the cancellation of a planned outing with your spouse or partner. Although this may bring slight disappointment, the situation eventually encourages better time management and understanding within the relationship. A strong pull toward spirituality emerges, inspiring you to participate in or even organise a religious ceremony. This shift brings inner peace, balance, and mental clarity.

Caution is necessary around individuals who may try to misguide you or influence you toward the wrong path. Staying alert and trusting your intuition protects you from negative outcomes. Offering a betel leaf (paan ka patta) to Maa Durga is believed to help resolve family-related issues and restore harmony at home.

With spiritual strength, family support, and mindful decisions guiding you, Capricorn progresses through this phase with wisdom and emotional stability.

