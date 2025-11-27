Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (28 November, 2025): Family Bonding, Spiritual Focus, And Wise Decision-Making

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (28 November, 2025): Family Bonding, Spiritual Focus, And Wise Decision-Making

More family time, deeper spiritual inclination, and careful choices shape an introspective yet positive phase for Capricorn.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (November 28):

Capricorn steps into a favourable phase that brings warmth in family relationships and a deeper connection with spiritual energy. You may find yourself spending more time with your loved ones, strengthening emotional bonds and creating a sense of comfort and togetherness. However, making an important decision becomes slightly challenging, as multiple thoughts or uncertainties may cloud clarity. Taking a calm and patient approach helps you move through this with confidence.

Workload at the office increases, leading to the cancellation of a planned outing with your spouse or partner. Although this may bring slight disappointment, the situation eventually encourages better time management and understanding within the relationship. A strong pull toward spirituality emerges, inspiring you to participate in or even organise a religious ceremony. This shift brings inner peace, balance, and mental clarity.

Caution is necessary around individuals who may try to misguide you or influence you toward the wrong path. Staying alert and trusting your intuition protects you from negative outcomes. Offering a betel leaf (paan ka patta) to Maa Durga is believed to help resolve family-related issues and restore harmony at home.

With spiritual strength, family support, and mindful decisions guiding you, Capricorn progresses through this phase with wisdom and emotional stability.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
News
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
When Ganga Turns East…: Why Modi’s Metaphor Signals Beginning Of Bengal’s Political Reawakening
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget