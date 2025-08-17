Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): Strengthened Family Bonds And Business Plans

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): Strengthened Family Bonds And Business Plans

A joyful atmosphere awaits with family celebrations, business guidance, and long-term plans gaining momentum. Surprises and news from afar may also unfold.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (August 18):

A harmonious and pleasant atmosphere surrounds your life, filling your day with warmth and joy. The cheerful mood within the household will encourage light-hearted moments and laughter, especially with the younger members of the family. Their innocent energy will uplift your spirits, allowing you to momentarily forget all stress and simply enjoy quality time together. These bonding moments will strengthen family ties and leave cherished memories for the future.

A special event is also indicated within the family, as the retirement of a senior member may bring about a celebratory gathering. This occasion will not only honor their contribution but also create an opportunity for loved ones to come together. Such events enhance unity, reminding everyone of the importance of celebrating milestones and achievements collectively.

On the professional front, your mind will be actively engaged in planning future ventures and exploring new business opportunities. To ensure stability and progress, you may seek advice from an experienced or senior individual whose wisdom and knowledge could provide the clarity you need. Their guidance will prove invaluable, especially if you are considering a major step that requires long-term commitment. This is an excellent time to lay down strong foundations for the future.

However, the day may also bring a touch of emotional turbulence, as news from a relative living at a distance could disturb your peace of mind. Though such updates may be unpleasant, your strength and resilience will help you handle the situation with composure. Amid these developments, your long-term plans will begin to gain momentum, gradually moving from thought to reality. With patience, careful planning, and consistency, you will see steady progress toward your larger goals.

Overall, a balanced mix of joy, reflection, and determination ensures this period strengthens both personal and professional spheres.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 17 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Is NDA's Vice President Pick: BJP Chief JP Nadda
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Is NDA's Vice President Pick: BJP Chief JP Nadda
World
Fierce Nationwide Strike In Israel As Families Demand Hostage Deal, Netanyahu Pushes Back Protests
Fierce Nationwide Strike In Israel As Families Demand Hostage Deal, Netanyahu Pushes Back Protests
India
‘Those Who Dance With Constitution Trampled It’: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Betraying’ Ambedkar
‘Those Who Dance With Constitution Trampled It’: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Betraying’ Ambedkar
India
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget