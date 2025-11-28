Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cancer Daily Horoscope (November 29, 2025): Tension In Love And Pressure At Work

Cancer Daily Horoscope (November 29, 2025): Tension In Love And Pressure At Work

A blend of emotional turbulence, rising workload and family concerns creates a transformative period for you.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 06:00 AM (IST)
Cancer Horoscope: Welcome, nurturing Cancer! You are celebrated for your deep empathy, intuitive nature, and fierce protectiveness of your loved ones. Cancer signs may seem prickly at first meeting, but once they decide to become friends with someone, that person has a friend for life. Your horoscope offers insights into understanding and managing your emotions, helping you ride the waves of life's challenges while creating a haven for yourself and your loved ones. 

Cancer Daily Horoscope (November 28):

Your personal life may feel slightly turbulent as a partner’s irritation becomes noticeable, requiring patience and thoughtful conversation. Addressing concerns gently instead of reacting defensively will help restore peace. In contrast, many will enjoy light-hearted moments with their partner through outings or shared activities, bringing renewed closeness. A shift in a loved one’s behaviour may stir doubt, but staying composed is the key. Some may receive a meaningful surprise that sparks discussions about long-term plans or partnership milestones.

Professional responsibilities intensify, demanding extra effort to achieve important goals. It’s a favourable period to remain disciplined, as small mistakes or strained communication with superiors could delay progress. Encouraging outcomes may appear as the week advances, especially for those focused on steady improvement. A fresh opportunity or new project may begin with solid support from colleagues, bringing motivation and a fresh sense of direction.

Health and family matters require alertness. Poor dietary choices may lead to unnecessary health-related expenses. Parents or older family members may experience discomfort due to weather shifts, urging extra care. Personal health stays balanced overall, though minor issues are possible if routine is ignored. Maintaining awareness will help you handle the mixed energies positively.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Cancer Horoscope Horoscope Astrological Prediction Cancer Daily Horoscope
