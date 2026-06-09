Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sixth Bada Mangal on June 9, 2026, holds astrological significance.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Mars in Aries, make it special.

Favorable for Hanuman blessings, strengthening Mars's planetary influence.

Practices may reduce afflictions, improve financial, health situations.

The sixth Bada Mangal of Jyeshtha month will be observed on 9 June 2026 and is being regarded as particularly significant from an astrological perspective. Owing to the occurrence of an extra lunar month this year, the Jyeshtha period features eight Bada Mangal observances in total. The sixth one gains added importance due to the formation of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and the presence of Mars in Aries, its exalted sign. Astrologers believe this creates a favourable opportunity for devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Hanuman and wishing to strengthen the influence of Mars in their birth chart.

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Why Is The Sixth Bada Mangal Considered Special?

In Vedic astrology, Mars is associated with courage, energy, determination, property matters and marriage. According to traditional beliefs, spiritual practices and remedies performed on this auspicious Bada Mangal may help reduce the impact of Mangal-related afflictions while supporting relief from financial difficulties, health concerns and professional setbacks.

Aries

Those born under Aries are advised to observe a fast and perform Hanuman worship with devotion. Offering boondi laddoos and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at least three times is believed to help reduce debt burdens and open new avenues for professional advancement.

Taurus

Taurus natives may visit a Hanuman temple and offer a sacred chola. This remedy is traditionally associated with mental peace, harmony in family and married life, and improved prospects for those seeking marriage.

Gemini

Gemini individuals are encouraged to perform special prayers and offer green cardamom at the feet of Lord Hanuman. Astrological beliefs suggest that this remedy may help remove long-standing obstacles in employment and business.

Cancer

Cancer natives may offer roasted gram and jaggery to Lord Hanuman and donate a red flag at a Hanuman temple. This practice is believed to help dispel negativity, fear, stress and health-related concerns.

Leo

For Leo natives, lighting a lamp with ghee or jasmine oil before Lord Hanuman during the evening is considered auspicious. Reciting the Bajrang Baan and offering a garland of red roses is believed to support recognition, honour and success.

Virgo

Virgo natives seeking financial stability may write "Shri Ram" on 11 clean Tulsi leaves using sandalwood paste and offer them to Lord Hanuman. This remedy is associated with improved financial conditions and career growth.

Libra

Libra individuals are advised to offer a sweet paan to Lord Hanuman. According to traditional beliefs, this simple act may encourage prosperity, happiness and stronger family relationships.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives may offer a sindoor chola and chant "Om Ham Hanumate Namah" 108 times. Astrological traditions link this practice with overcoming adversaries and gaining favourable outcomes in legal or property-related matters.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives can offer sindoor during worship and then apply a small amount from Hanuman's feet as a tilak. This remedy is believed to enhance fortune and create fresh opportunities for professional progress.

Capricorn

Capricorn individuals are advised to light a mustard oil lamp before Lord Hanuman in the evening and recite the Hanuman Ashtak with concentration. This practice is traditionally believed to help address financial struggles, employment concerns and delays in important work.

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Aquarius

Aquarius natives may offer a chola prepared with sindoor and jasmine oil. Feeding sweet puris to those in need is also considered beneficial and is believed to support financial stability while offering protection from unforeseen mishaps.

Pisces

For Pisces natives, offering boondi to Lord Hanuman and distributing it among devotees is regarded as highly auspicious. Traditional beliefs suggest this remedy may help recover pending money, ease mental stress and provide relief from Saturn-related challenges.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]