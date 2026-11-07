Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Planetary positions suggest Israel may experience continued political instability.

Benjamin Netanyahu could face a difficult path to returning to power in Israel as political uncertainty deepens and support from key coalition partners appears to be weakening. Amid the changing political equations, an astrological analysis also points towards possible leadership changes and challenges for the Israeli Prime Minister.

The political developments have raised questions about whether Netanyahu will be able to secure enough support to form the next government. While his political camp is struggling to maintain its numbers, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot appears to have gained an advantage with the support of the Arab party Ra'am.

According to the astrological analysis, the planetary positions in Netanyahu's birth chart and Israel's national horoscope indicate a period of political instability and uncertainty over leadership.

Netanyahu Faces Setback As Key Ally Withdraws Support

Netanyahu's political difficulties have increased after Degel HaTorah, an important faction of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) alliance, announced that it would not recommend any candidate for the position of Prime Minister.

The four-member faction's decision comes amid disagreements over legislation that would exempt ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from compulsory military service.

Although the group has not formally announced its withdrawal from the alliance, its decision to withhold support has made it more difficult for Netanyahu to maintain unity among his political partners.

In Israel's 120-member parliament, Netanyahu's camp reportedly has 53 seats, while the main opposition has 48 seats and Arab parties hold 19 seats. President Isaac Herzog is consulting political parties following the election results. The leader who demonstrates the ability to command a stable majority in parliament is expected to receive the first opportunity to form the government.

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Ketu Mahadasha Raises Questions About Netanyahu's Political Future

According to the astrological analysis, Benjamin Netanyahu has a Scorpio ascendant in his birth chart. Ketu is placed in the 11th house, associated with gains, achievements and support, alongside the Moon and Mercury.

Netanyahu is currently said to be undergoing Ketu Mahadasha and Venus Antardasha.

Astrologically, Ketu's placement in the 11th house indicates uncertainty and the possibility of support weakening at the last moment. However, Mercury's placement in its own sign, Virgo, suggests that negotiations and political strategies may still offer him some opportunities.

Venus, the seventh-house lord, is positioned in the ascendant. Its Antardasha indicates that Netanyahu may have to accept difficult conditions and make significant political compromises to retain power.

Jupiter And Ketu's Influence On The House Of Power

According to the planetary transit analysis, Jupiter has recently entered Leo, which represents the 10th house of governance, authority and reputation in Netanyahu's birth chart.

Jupiter's transit through the 10th house is considered favourable for creating new political opportunities, initiating discussions and reaching agreements.

However, Ketu is already positioned in the same sign and is close to Mars, the ascendant lord. This planetary combination is interpreted as an indication of obstacles in leadership and political control.

Additionally, Jupiter's departure from Cancer, its exalted sign, means that its earlier favourable influence on Netanyahu's ascendant is no longer present.

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Saturn's Influence Could Delay Political Negotiations

Another significant factor in Netanyahu's astrological analysis is Saturn's influence on Mercury, the lord of his 11th house of gains and support.

Saturn is retrograde in Pisces and casts its aspect on Mercury in Virgo. According to Vedic astrology, this planetary position indicates delays in political negotiations, increasingly difficult conditions and uncertainty over securing support.

Netanyahu's challenge is not limited to finding new political allies. He must also convert negotiations into concrete parliamentary support.

The attempt to bring new partners into the political equation while potentially overlooking existing allies could further complicate his efforts to form a government.

Israel's National Horoscope Also Indicates Political Instability

The astrological analysis also examines Israel's national horoscope, which has a Virgo ascendant.

Jupiter's transit through Leo falls in the 12th house of the country's horoscope. This placement is associated with behind-the-scenes discussions, political concessions and the need for compromises.

Meanwhile, Saturn's position in the seventh house and its aspect on the 10th house of governance indicate continued pressure on the country's political structure.

The ascendant of Israel's national horoscope is also positioned in its final degrees, which, according to the analysis, points towards limitations and uncertainty during this period.

Together, these planetary positions suggest that Israel could continue to experience political disagreements and instability.

Will Netanyahu Return To Power Or Will Israel See A Leadership Change?

Considering the current political developments alongside the planetary positions in Netanyahu's and Israel's horoscopes, his chances of forming the next government appear challenging, according to the astrological analysis.

While Jupiter's transit may create opportunities for fresh discussions and political agreements, the influence of Ketu and Saturn could make it difficult to convert these opportunities into stable support.

The analysis suggests that Netanyahu's return to power may not be easy, with the possibility of a leadership change appearing stronger.

Even if he manages to secure another term, the government could remain politically fragile and depend on difficult compromises with coalition partners.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]