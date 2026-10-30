Astro Analysis | What Rahul Gandhi's Horoscope Predicts Ahead Of His November 1 Delhi Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi's rally follows Jupiter's significant astrological sign change.

Transit predicts favorable public support, communication for Gandhi's outreach.

However, Jupiter-Ketu conjunction may challenge opposition unity and continuity.

Rally aims to protect democracy; sustaining momentum remains key.

Jupiter's upcoming zodiac sign change on October 31 has drawn attention ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan on November 1. As the Opposition prepares to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in voter lists and the functioning of the Election Commission, astrological calculations suggest that this planetary transit could be significant for Rahul Gandhi's public outreach and political influence.

However, will this astrological shift help the Opposition put pressure on the Narendra Modi-led government? Let's understand what Rahul Gandhi's horoscope and planetary positions indicate.

Political Activity Intensifies Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Rally

Political activity has intensified in the national capital ahead of the November 1 rally. Rahul Gandhi has appealed to student organisations, young people and members of civil society to participate in the protest, rising above party affiliations.

He has described the march as an effort to protect democracy, the Constitution and the country, urging people who believe democratic values are under threat to join the movement.

Meanwhile, a section of traders has reportedly sought the postponement of the rally, citing the ongoing festive season.

On the administrative front, Delhi Police has clarified that permission for the rally has not been withdrawn. The programme is scheduled to take place from 10 am to 5 pm. However, considering security and traffic arrangements, the police have imposed certain restrictions. No march or demonstration will be permitted outside the designated venue.

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Jupiter Transit: What Does Rahul Gandhi's Horoscope Indicate?

On October 31, Jupiter will move out of Cancer and enter Leo. According to Rahul Gandhi's available birth chart, he has a Libra ascendant and Sagittarius Moon sign. This transit is considered significant from an astrological perspective.

Combination Of The 11th And 9th Houses

For a Libra ascendant, Leo represents the 11th house, associated with gains, expansion and networks. From Rahul Gandhi's Sagittarius Moon sign, Leo becomes the ninth house, which is linked to fortune, public support and favourable opportunities.

According to the classical astrological text Phaladeepika, Jupiter's transit through the ninth house from the natal Moon is considered favourable for connections, communication and personal efforts.

Strength In Bhinnashtakavarga

In Jupiter's Bhinnashtakavarga, Leo has received seven auspicious points. This is considered a strong placement and suggests that Rahul Gandhi's message could reach beyond the Congress party's traditional voter base and connect with newer sections of society.

No Major Obstruction To The Transit

The ninth-house transit of Jupiter has Virgo as its Vedha position. Since no major malefic or obstructive planet is positioned there on the day of the rally, the favourable effects of this transit are not expected to face significant astrological obstacles.

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Jupiter-Ketu Conjunction And Eighth House Moon: The Challenges

Despite the favourable indications, the planetary positions also point towards certain challenges that could affect the continuity of the political campaign.

1. Close Proximity Between Jupiter And Ketu

On November 1, Jupiter and Ketu will be separated by just 1 degree and 42 minutes in Leo. Jupiter will be positioned in the Magha Nakshatra, which is ruled by Ketu.

In astrology, Jupiter represents expansion, growth and connections, while Ketu is associated with separation, detachment and confusion.

From a political perspective, this combination could indicate that although a large crowd may gather on a common platform, the participating parties and their leaders may have different agendas and priorities. Maintaining unity among Opposition allies could therefore remain a challenge.

2. Strong Tarabala But Weak Chandrabala

On the day of the rally, Pushya Nakshatra will fall under the Mitra Tara category in relation to Rahul Gandhi's birth Nakshatra, Moola. This is considered favourable for communication and public interaction.

However, the Moon will be transiting through Cancer, the eighth house from Rahul Gandhi's Sagittarius Moon sign. In Vedic astrology, the eighth-house Moon is associated with mental stress, unexpected obstacles and temporary difficulties.

At the same time, the Moon's placement in its own sign in the tenth house from the ascendant could help maintain public activity and visibility.

Will Rahul Gandhi's Rally Put Pressure On The Modi Government?

According to the astrological analysis, Rahul Gandhi will be under the Rahu-Shani-Rahu Dasha on November 1. Jupiter's Pratyantar Dasha will begin only after November 12.

Therefore, drawing conclusions about an immediate major political or policy shift, or suggesting that the central government could be forced onto the back foot, solely on the basis of this transit would be premature.

Politically, however, the November 1 rally could provide Rahul Gandhi with an important platform to demonstrate his political strength and showcase Opposition unity.

The bigger challenge will be sustaining the momentum after the rally. The crucial question is whether the support and unity displayed at Ramlila Maidan will continue during the next session of Parliament and the upcoming Assembly elections.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]