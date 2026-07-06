Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Today's Panchang, July 6, 2026: Vish Yoga On Monday; Check Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat And More

Astro Analysis | Today's Panchang, July 6, 2026: Vish Yoga On Monday; Check Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat And More

Today is Ashadha Krishna Shashthi and Monday. Check today's Abhijit Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, Moon timings, planetary transits, auspicious and inauspicious timings, along with effective remedies for the day

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Daily horoscopes suggest varied outcomes based on planetary positions.

Today is Monday, the sixth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Ashadha. Ravi Yoga is auspicious for Shiva worship today, and the influence of Vish Yoga will also be felt. Therefore, avoid any auspicious work during this time.  According to Shiv Purana, applying white sandalwood tilak on Shivling on this day gives peace and positive energy to the mind.

Panchang Of July 6, 2026 (Hindi Panchang 6 July 2026)

  • Date - Shashthi (July 5, 2026, 1:30 pm - July 6, 2026, 1:47 pm)
  • Day- Monday
  • Nakshatra- Purvabhadrapada
  • Yoga- good luck, Ravi Yoga
  • Sunrise – 5:54 am
  • Sunset - 07:13 pm
  • Moonrise – 11:21 pm
  • Moonset - 10:57 am
  • Moon sign- Aquarius

ALSO READ | Cosmic Alignment On Earth: How Dharampuri Maharaj’s Upside-Down Parikrama Defies Physical Law Through Spiritual Will

Chaughadiya Muhurta

  • Morning Choghadiya -   5:29 am - 7:13 am 
  • Evening Chaughadiya -  7:23 pm - 8:39 pm

Rahukaal And Inauspicious Time (Today's Rahukaal)

  • Rahukaal - 7:13 am - 8:57 am
  • Yamaganda period - 10:42 am - 12:26 pm
  • Vidal Yoga - 12:09 pm - 4:06 pm
  • Gulika period - 2:10 pm - 3:54 pm
  • Adal Yoga - 5:29 am - 12:09 pm
  • Bhadra's - 1:47 pm - 1:41 am, July 7
  • Panchak - all day

Planetary Position (Grah Gochar 6 July 2026)

  • Sun- Gemini
  • Moon - Aquarius
  • Mars-Taurus
  • Mercury- Cancer
  • Jupiter- Gemini
  • Venus- Gemini
  • Saturn- Pisces
  • Rahu- Aquarius
  • Ketu-Leo

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Planning A Wedding? July 12 Is Your Last Chance Before Chaturmas Begins

Horoscope For July 6, 2026

This horoscope is according to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur Jodhpur.

Aries​

With the Moon in the 12th house, be cautious in your work and business. Avoid criticism at work and risky investments in business. Students need to control negative thinking.

Taurus

The Moon in the eleventh house will bring tremendous success in income, career, and business. There are strong chances of new contracts, promotions, achievements, and success for students.

Gemini

The Moon in the tenth house will bring benefits in your job, business, and investments. New job opportunities, large orders, and good news are possible for competitive students.

Cancer

With the Moon in the ninth house, luck will favor you and new opportunities will open up in business. Respect at work will increase, your love life will be pleasant, and investments will be profitable.

Leo

With the Moon in the eighth house, exercise caution in your actions and be vigilant in legal matters. Avoid hasty decisions regarding family, health, and finances.

Virgo

The Moon in the seventh house will bring success in partnerships, marriage, and career. The day will be favorable for new agreements, investments, and higher education.

Libra​

With the Moon in the sixth house, there are chances of victory over opponents and career advancement. Businesses may land big deals, and students will also find success.

Scorpio

The Moon in the fifth house will bring excellent results in education, career, and business. New orders, promotions, and achievements are likely for students.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the fourth house, exercise caution in family matters and investments. A small mistake at work could lead to losses, so maintain patience and restraint.

Capricorn

The Moon in the third house will benefit your career, business, and communication skills. New projects will be successful, and students will perform excellently.

Aquarius

The Moon in the second house will bring success in financial matters, business, and family matters. New contracts, respect, and increased social standing will be possible.

Pisces

The Moon in your zodiac sign will bring confidence, career, and business benefits. There are good chances of success in investments, new ideas, and creative endeavors.

Today's solution

It is believed that anointing the Shivalinga with raw milk brings happiness, prosperity, and mental peace.

Today's Lucky Color

White and green colours are auspicious.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the auspicious colors for today?

White and green colors are considered auspicious for today.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jul 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Today's Panchang July 6 2026 Ashadha Krishna Shashthi Hindu Panchang Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Astro
Astro Analysis | Today's Panchang, July 6, 2026: Vish Yoga On Monday; Check Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat And More
Astro Analysis | Today's Panchang, July 6, 2026: Vish Yoga On Monday; Check Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat And More
Astro
Ramayana: 7 Powerful Life Lessons From King Dasharatha That Can Transform Your Life
Ramayana: 7 Powerful Life Lessons From King Dasharatha That Can Transform Your Life
Astro
Horoscope Tomorrow Sunday, July 6, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)
Horoscope Tomorrow Sunday, July 6, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)
Religion
Cosmic Alignment On Earth: How Dharampuri Maharaj’s Upside-Down Parikrama Defies Physical Law Through Spiritual Will
Cosmic Alignment On Earth: How Dharampuri Maharaj’s Upside-Down Parikrama Defies Physical Law Through Spiritual Will
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Flights Delayed, Trains Halted, Highways Hit as Heavy Rain Batters Maharashtra
Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Trust Chief Nritya Gopal Das Says ‘Those Guilty Must Be Punished’ Ahead of Crucial Meeting
Mumbai Rains: 17 Flights Cancelled, 217 Delayed as Heavy Downpour Brings City to a Standstill
Breaking: Ram Temple Trust Set to Accept Resignations as Leadership Transition Plans Move to Next Phase
Breaking: Ram Temple Trust Faces Crucial Leadership Test as Resignation Decision Nears Amid Divided Views
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget