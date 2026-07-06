White and green colors are considered auspicious for today.
Astro Analysis | Today's Panchang, July 6, 2026: Vish Yoga On Monday; Check Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat And More
Today is Ashadha Krishna Shashthi and Monday. Check today's Abhijit Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, Moon timings, planetary transits, auspicious and inauspicious timings, along with effective remedies for the day
- Daily horoscopes suggest varied outcomes based on planetary positions.
Today is Monday, the sixth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Ashadha. Ravi Yoga is auspicious for Shiva worship today, and the influence of Vish Yoga will also be felt. Therefore, avoid any auspicious work during this time. According to Shiv Purana, applying white sandalwood tilak on Shivling on this day gives peace and positive energy to the mind.
Panchang Of July 6, 2026 (Hindi Panchang 6 July 2026)
- Date - Shashthi (July 5, 2026, 1:30 pm - July 6, 2026, 1:47 pm)
- Day- Monday
- Nakshatra- Purvabhadrapada
- Yoga- good luck, Ravi Yoga
- Sunrise – 5:54 am
- Sunset - 07:13 pm
- Moonrise – 11:21 pm
- Moonset - 10:57 am
- Moon sign- Aquarius
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Chaughadiya Muhurta
- Morning Choghadiya - 5:29 am - 7:13 am
- Evening Chaughadiya - 7:23 pm - 8:39 pm
Rahukaal And Inauspicious Time (Today's Rahukaal)
- Rahukaal - 7:13 am - 8:57 am
- Yamaganda period - 10:42 am - 12:26 pm
- Vidal Yoga - 12:09 pm - 4:06 pm
- Gulika period - 2:10 pm - 3:54 pm
- Adal Yoga - 5:29 am - 12:09 pm
- Bhadra's - 1:47 pm - 1:41 am, July 7
- Panchak - all day
Planetary Position (Grah Gochar 6 July 2026)
- Sun- Gemini
- Moon - Aquarius
- Mars-Taurus
- Mercury- Cancer
- Jupiter- Gemini
- Venus- Gemini
- Saturn- Pisces
- Rahu- Aquarius
- Ketu-Leo
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Horoscope For July 6, 2026
This horoscope is according to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur Jodhpur.
Today's Lucky Color
White and green colours are auspicious.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.