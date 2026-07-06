Aries​

With the Moon in the 12th house, be cautious in your work and business. Avoid criticism at work and risky investments in business. Students need to control negative thinking.

Taurus

The Moon in the eleventh house will bring tremendous success in income, career, and business. There are strong chances of new contracts, promotions, achievements, and success for students.

Gemini

The Moon in the tenth house will bring benefits in your job, business, and investments. New job opportunities, large orders, and good news are possible for competitive students.

Cancer

With the Moon in the ninth house, luck will favor you and new opportunities will open up in business. Respect at work will increase, your love life will be pleasant, and investments will be profitable.

Leo

With the Moon in the eighth house, exercise caution in your actions and be vigilant in legal matters. Avoid hasty decisions regarding family, health, and finances.

Virgo

The Moon in the seventh house will bring success in partnerships, marriage, and career. The day will be favorable for new agreements, investments, and higher education.

Libra​

With the Moon in the sixth house, there are chances of victory over opponents and career advancement. Businesses may land big deals, and students will also find success.

Scorpio

The Moon in the fifth house will bring excellent results in education, career, and business. New orders, promotions, and achievements are likely for students.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the fourth house, exercise caution in family matters and investments. A small mistake at work could lead to losses, so maintain patience and restraint.

Capricorn

The Moon in the third house will benefit your career, business, and communication skills. New projects will be successful, and students will perform excellently.

Aquarius

The Moon in the second house will bring success in financial matters, business, and family matters. New contracts, respect, and increased social standing will be possible.

Pisces

The Moon in your zodiac sign will bring confidence, career, and business benefits. There are good chances of success in investments, new ideas, and creative endeavors.