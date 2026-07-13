Astro Analysis | Struggling In Your Career? Know The Rituals To Strengthen Your Sun

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Astrological remedies involve specific rituals and charitable actions.

In astrology, the Sun is considered a factor of self-esteem, honor, high position, and good health. If the Sun is strong in a horoscope, a person enjoys life like a king. However, if the Sun is weak or afflicted, a person not only faces health problems but can also ruin their established career. Let us know the main symptoms of weak Sun in the horoscope and the surefire ways to strengthen it.

Main Symptoms Of A Weak Sun

In astrology, the Sun is considered a factor of self-esteem, honour, authority, good health, and success. A strong Sun in the horoscope is believed to bless a person with confidence, recognition, and leadership qualities. However, when the Sun is weak or afflicted, it can affect both health and career, creating obstacles in different areas of life. Let us understand the common signs of a weak Sun in the horoscope and the astrological remedies believed to strengthen its positive influence.

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Physical And Health Related Symptoms

When the Sun occupies an unfavourable position in the horoscope, its effects may become visible in the body and overall well-being.

Bone And Eye Problems: The Sun is associated with bones and eyesight. A weak Sun is believed to cause poor vision, headaches, and weakness or pain in the bones.

The Sun is associated with bones and eyesight. A weak Sun is believed to cause poor vision, headaches, and weakness or pain in the bones. Extreme Fatigue And Lethargy: A person may constantly feel tired or low on energy, even without doing physically demanding work.

A person may constantly feel tired or low on energy, even without doing physically demanding work. Heart-Related Problems: In some cases, a weak Sun is also linked with heart-related issues or fluctuations in blood pressure.

Signs To Look Out For In Career And Social Life

The effects of a weak Sun are believed to extend beyond health and may also influence professional and social life.

Delay In Promotion: Despite hard work, a person may face disagreements with seniors or repeated obstacles in promotions and appraisals.

Despite hard work, a person may face disagreements with seniors or repeated obstacles in promotions and appraisals. Loss Of Respect: Recognition may not come easily, and a person could face criticism, false allegations, or a decline in social reputation.

Recognition may not come easily, and a person could face criticism, false allegations, or a decline in social reputation. Lack Of Confidence: Decision-making becomes difficult, and hesitation may affect both personal and professional growth.

Correct Rules For Offering Arghya With A Copper Pot

Offering water (Arghya) to the Sun is considered one of the simplest and most effective remedies in astrology. However, following the correct method is considered equally important.

Best Time: Offer Arghya during sunrise, preferably within the first hour after sunrise, when the Sun's rays are considered most beneficial.

Offer Arghya during sunrise, preferably within the first hour after sunrise, when the Sun's rays are considered most beneficial. Choice Of Vessel: Always use a copper pot. Glass, steel, or plastic vessels are traditionally avoided.

Always use a copper pot. Glass, steel, or plastic vessels are traditionally avoided. Method Of Offering Water: Hold the copper vessel with both hands, raise it to forehead level, and offer water while looking at the Sun through the flowing stream.

Hold the copper vessel with both hands, raise it to forehead level, and offer water while looking at the Sun through the flowing stream. Avoid Water Falling On Your Feet: Place a plate, flower pot, or another vessel beneath so the water does not touch your feet. Later, pour the collected water at the base of a plant.

Place a plate, flower pot, or another vessel beneath so the water does not touch your feet. Later, pour the collected water at the base of a plant. Chanting Mantra: While offering Arghya, chant "Om Suryaya Namah" or the Gayatri Mantra with devotion.

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Seven Easy Ways To Strengthen The Sun

If you are experiencing the effects of a weak Sun according to astrology, these traditional remedies are believed to help strengthen its positive influence.

1. Respect Parents And Elders:

The Sun represents the father and authority figures. Seeking the blessings of parents, teachers, and elders is considered highly beneficial.

2. Recite The Aditya Hridaya Stotra:

Regular recitation, especially on Sundays, is believed to remove obstacles and improve fortune.

3.Observe A Sunday Fast:

Fasting on Sundays, avoiding salt, and consuming sweet foods is considered an effective way to seek the blessings of the Sun God.

4. Wear A Copper Ring:

Wearing a copper ring on the ring finger of the right hand is believed to enhance the Sun's positive energy.

5. Donate On Sundays:

Donating wheat, copper, jaggery, red clothes, or rubies to the needy on Sundays is regarded as auspicious.

6. Feed A Cow:

Offer wheat rotis mixed with jaggery to a cow every Sunday or regularly as an act of charity.

7. Keep The East Direction Clean:

Maintaining a clean and open eastern side of the house is believed to encourage the flow of positive energy associated with the Sun.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]