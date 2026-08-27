Astro Analysis | September 2026: Pulses, Cooking Oil And Milk Prices May Rise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Festive demand and weak supply could worsen inflation.

What will cost you the most when buying groceries in September: pulses, cooking oil, or milk? Many parts of the country haven't received adequate rainfall this year, raising fears that Kharif crops will be affected. Decreased production will impact the markets, and rising prices of pulses and oil could directly impact your kitchen budget. There's a risk of a weakening pulse crop, increased pressure on soybean prices, and higher prices for animal feed. Meanwhile, festive shopping is also about to begin. This means that supply shortages and demand surges could occur simultaneously. India's horoscope also indicates price and supply fluctuations in the second half of September. The question is what will become expensive first and when will its impact be visible to the common family?

The Threat Of The Weakest Monsoon In Nearly Two Decades

This year, the monsoon season in India started weak. Rainfall in June 2026 was approximately 35 percent below normal. The situation improved in July, with near-normal rainfall across the country, but the significant June shortfall could not be made up. The monsoon slowed down again in August. As of August 24, the country's monsoon rainfall was about 13 percent below normal. If this situation persists, the 2026 monsoon could prove to be the weakest since 2009. According to weather experts, rainfall may remain weak in many parts of the country in September. The monsoon withdrawal is also expected to begin earlier than normal. However, the final forecast for September from the Indian Meteorological Department is still pending. The problem isn't just that the rainfall has decreased. The biggest issue is its distribution. In some places, a few hours of rain creates flood-like conditions, while in others, fields remain dry for long periods. The torrential rain in the city doesn't meet the agricultural needs of the entire district.

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Why Is The Biggest Threat Increasing On Pulses?

The first major impact of a weak monsoon could be on pulses. Crops like pigeon pea, black gram, and green gram depend on the timing and amount of rainfall. If water is insufficient during the initial growth phase of the plants, production could be affected. The actual yield decline will become clear after harvest. However, the market often reacts to estimates even before actual shortages occur. If traders anticipate weak production, wholesale prices may rise as early as September. In the case of pulses, the average consumer could face double pressure. A weak domestic harvest will increase the market's dependence on old stocks and imports. A rise in international prices or import costs could impact retail prices. Therefore, the prices of pigeon pea and black gram will be the most closely watched in September. Moong prices may also see fluctuations.

How Much Will It Affect Edible Oil?

Soybeans are not just a single crop, but a significant part of the country's edible oil market. If soybean yields are affected due to poor rainfall or prolonged drought, costs for oil extraction companies could increase. This doesn't mean that all edible oils will become more expensive immediately. India imports large quantities of palm oil and other edible oils. Therefore, international prices, the rupee, and import duties will also determine prices. However, a weak domestic harvest could raise market concerns. During the festive season, demand for oil increases due to the consumption of sweets, snacks, and homemade dishes. If supply concerns arise at this time, retail prices could see pressure in the second half of September.

What Is The Relation Of Milk with weak monsoon?

Milk isn't a direct crop grown on the farm, but its costs are linked to cultivation and rainfall. A weak monsoon could impact the availability of green fodder, corn, straw, and animal feed. If fodder becomes more expensive, livestock farmers' costs will increase. Heat and water shortages can also impact milk production. This puts pressure on dairy companies to increase procurement prices. The impact on milk prices may not be as immediate as that on pulses or vegetables. However, if the fodder shortage persists, prices of milk, ghee, and cheese may come under pressure within a few weeks. The impact may be more pronounced between late September and October.

Inflation Has Already Given A Warning

Data shows that retail inflation rose to 4.45 percent in July 2026, up from 4.38 percent in June. Food inflation was even higher, at 5.52 percent. Food inflation in rural areas was 5.79 percent. This data suggests that pressure on food prices is already mounting. The significant impact of poor rainfall has not yet fully reached the market. Prices may see renewed movement once the crop situation becomes clearer in September. Festivals are also approaching. During these times, demand for pulses, oil, milk, ghee, sugar, and vegetables increases. If supply remains weak, families may have to spend more than usual.

Why Is Worry Increasing In India's Horoscope

India's independence horoscope is Taurus ascendant and Cancer zodiac sign. Currently, Rahu's antardasha is running under Mars's major period. Mars is placed in the second house of the birth chart. This house is considered to be associated with national wealth, food reserves, and people's purchasing power. Rahu's conjunction with Mars can lead to sudden market fluctuations, fears of hoarding, and confusion regarding prices. Rahu's Mudda Dasha also runs from August 15th to October 9th, 2026. Therefore, September doesn't seem to be a normal and straightforward month. Saturn is in the eighth house in India's annual horoscope. In mundane astrology, this placement could create sudden challenges for supply, production, and government management. Rahu in the seventh house could increase dependence on imports, trade agreements, and external markets.

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Why Might The Stir Increase After September 18?

The most significant planetary transit of September will occur on the 18th. On this day, Mars will leave Gemini and enter Cancer. Jupiter will already be present in Cancer. Cancer is the third house in India's basic horoscope. It is also associated with transportation, freight, communication, and the delivery of goods to markets. Mars' presence here could increase sudden problems related to rain, roads, and supply. Cancer is a water sign, and Mars is considered weak here. According to Medini Astrology, this situation could increase the unevenness of rainfall. Sudden heavy rains could occur in some places, while prolonged droughts could persist in others. This could also impact vegetable supplies and grain transportation.

After All, What Could Be Expensive In The First Place?

Pulses and edible oils are likely to face the greatest pressure in September. Vegetable prices may fluctuate depending on the region. If animal feed prices increase, the impact on milk prices is likely to be delayed. However, it's not inevitable that everything will become more expensive all at once. If rainfall improves in September, the government releases buffer stocks, and increases imports as needed, prices can be contained. The true picture may become clear after September 18th. The horoscope indicates market and supply fluctuations during this time. Therefore, the biggest news of a weak monsoon may come not from the fields, but from increased kitchen bills.

FAQs

What commodities are likely to become more expensive in September 2026?

Pulses, edible oils, and some vegetables may be the first to face pressure due to a weak monsoon. If fodder prices become more expensive, milk prices may also be affected later.

How does low rainfall increase milk prices?

Low rainfall can reduce the availability of green fodder and animal feed. This increases the cost of production for livestock farmers, creating pressure to increase milk prices.

When might inflation rise in September?

Considering astrological signals along with the market, more movement in prices and supply is expected after September 18th.

Are pulses, oil, and milk prices destined to become more expensive?

No. September rains, government buffer stocks, imports, and market supply will determine how much prices will rise.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.