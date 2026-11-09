Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mars enters Leo, joining Jupiter and Ketu there.

Mars' aspect on Saturn indicates challenges, requiring patient decisions.

Mars forms conjunctions, then retrogrades in Leo for extended stay.

Transits may influence career, finances, relationships, and decisions.

The movement of planets is set to bring a significant astrological change after Diwali. On November 12, 2026, Mars will move out of Cancer, its debilitated sign, and enter Leo. Jupiter and Ketu are already positioned in Leo, while Saturn is retrograde in Pisces. This planetary alignment is considered significant in Vedic astrology and may influence different aspects of life, including career, finances, relationships and decision-making.

One of the major astrological developments during this transit will be Mars casting its eighth aspect on Saturn. This planetary positioning is traditionally associated with challenges, pressure and situations that may demand patience and careful decisions.

Mangal Gochar 2026: Why Will Mars' Aspect On Saturn Be Significant?

Mars is considered the significator of courage, energy, land and determination in Vedic astrology. Saturn, on the other hand, represents karma, discipline, patience and hard work.

On November 12, Mars will enter Leo and cast its eighth aspect on Saturn, which is positioned in Pisces. However, Saturn will not cast an aspect on Mars, meaning this will not be a mutual aspect between the two planets.

According to astrological beliefs, this planetary positioning may create situations where impatience and the need for restraint come into conflict. People may need to be particularly careful while making decisions related to jobs, property, business partnerships and ongoing disputes.

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Jupiter-Mars-Ketu Conjunction: Why Is It Important?

Mars' entry into Leo is also significant because Jupiter and Ketu are already present in the sign. Mars will form a close conjunction with Ketu on November 15, followed by a close conjunction with Jupiter on November 16.

In Vedic astrology, the combination of Jupiter and Mars is associated with knowledge, courage, confidence and leadership qualities. Meanwhile, the Mars-Ketu conjunction is traditionally linked to impulsive decisions, aggression and sudden developments.

Mars generally changes zodiac signs approximately every 45 days. However, this time, the planet will turn retrograde in Leo on January 10, 2027. As a result, its transit through the sign will extend beyond the usual initial 45-day period.

Mangal Gochar 2026: Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

According to traditional transit astrology, Mars' movement into Leo may bring different results for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

Aries natives may experience increased activity in matters related to education, love life and children. However, they should avoid making hasty investment decisions and exercise caution with money.

Taurus

Decisions related to home, vehicles and property may become important during this period. Taurus natives should avoid unnecessary family disputes and handle domestic matters patiently.

Gemini

This transit may boost courage and self-confidence among Gemini natives. New opportunities related to jobs and business may come their way, making this a potentially favourable period for professional growth.

Cancer

Cancer natives may need to pay greater attention to their finances and savings. They should also exercise restraint while speaking, as impulsive words could create misunderstandings.

Leo

Mars' entry into Leo may strengthen leadership abilities and confidence. However, Leo natives should avoid letting ego and impatience influence their decisions, as these could create unnecessary difficulties.

Virgo

Virgo natives may experience an increase in expenses during this period. Matters related to foreign travel and overseas opportunities may also move forward.

Libra

This transit may bring opportunities to increase income. Old contacts and professional connections could prove beneficial, potentially opening new avenues for financial growth.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives may receive new responsibilities in their careers. However, they should avoid disagreements with senior officials and maintain a balanced approach at the workplace.

Sagittarius

This period may prove important for higher education, travel and new initiatives. Sagittarius natives may get opportunities to explore new possibilities and work towards long-term goals.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives should remain cautious about unexpected expenses and property-related disputes. They should also avoid taking unnecessary risks with investments.

Aquarius

Married life and business partnerships may require additional patience and understanding. Aquarius natives should avoid unnecessary arguments and handle relationship matters carefully.

Pisces

Pisces natives may find opportunities to progress in competitive situations and professional life. Their hard work may bring positive results, particularly in matters related to employment.

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Which Zodiac Signs May Benefit From Mars Transit 2026?

According to traditional transit astrology, Gemini, Libra and Pisces may experience relatively favourable results from this planetary movement.

On the other hand, Leo, Capricorn and Aquarius natives are advised to exercise caution while making important decisions. They should avoid impulsive actions and carefully consider the consequences of their choices.

However, the actual results of any planetary transit depend on an individual's birth chart, planetary periods (Dasha) and the placement of other planets.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]