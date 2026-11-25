Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO; shares surged significantly.

Company faces ongoing investigations regarding China-linked AI chip supplies.

Huang to testify before Senate December 3 on chip exports.

Nvidia established new committee, hiring Chief Compliance Officer.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has made a dramatic return as the company's CEO, president and board member, just 12 days after stepping down amid controversy. Following his reinstatement on November 23, the company's shares surged by more than 30 per cent. However, the challenges surrounding Nvidia are far from over, with investigations into China-linked AI chip supplies and national security concerns continuing. As the company prepares for a crucial US Senate hearing on December 3, planetary movements in December 2026 offer an interesting astrological perspective on what may lie ahead.

From a business perspective, Huang's return has restored some confidence among investors, but the ongoing investigations could keep Nvidia under scrutiny. The December 3 hearing before the US Senate Banking Committee will be particularly significant, as lawmakers are expected to question issues surrounding advanced AI chip exports, national security and compliance with US regulations.

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Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia: Why Is The Controversy Not Over?

Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, president and board director on November 23, following his resignation on November 12. US President Donald Trump's intervention and discussions with senior government officials reportedly played an important role in the decision.

However, the company's internal investigation into possible foreign intelligence links and concerns surrounding sensitive AI chip supplies remains ongoing. The controversy also involves Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed and its former executive Alice Huang, who has been accused of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia has reportedly established a separate board committee to oversee national security and export-control matters. The company is also moving towards appointing a new Chief Compliance Officer to strengthen regulatory oversight.

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December 3 US Senate Hearing: Why Is This Date Important?

The US Senate Banking Committee has scheduled a public hearing for December 3, 2026, at which Jensen Huang is expected to testify. The hearing will focus on protecting America's AI advantage and overseeing US export controls.

Before that, Huang is also scheduled to appear before three House committees for closed-door questioning on December 1.

The hearings could bring greater attention to Nvidia's business dealings, the movement of advanced AI chips and the effectiveness of existing export restrictions. Any fresh regulatory developments could influence the company's business environment and its international partnerships.

From an astrological perspective, December's planetary movements are also noteworthy, particularly in relation to international relations, corporate accountability, technology and trade.

What Did The Earlier Astrological Predictions Indicate?

An earlier astrological analysis published on ABP Live on November 13 had indicated the possibility of increasing legal scrutiny and regulatory pressure surrounding China-linked chip businesses.

On November 16, the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) introduced an interim rule aimed at restricting China's remote access to advanced American AI chips through data centres located in third countries.

The earlier analysis had also discussed the possibility of an experienced internal company figure taking responsibility for leadership rather than an entirely external candidate. Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO during Huang's absence, continued to hold her finance responsibilities after his reinstatement.

These developments can be viewed as points of comparison with the earlier astrological assessment. However, astrology-based interpretations should not be treated as proof of future events.

December 2026 Planetary Movements: What Do The Astrological Signs Indicate?

December will bring several important planetary developments that, according to Vedic astrological interpretations, may be associated with international relations, regulatory changes and corporate accountability.

Rahu-Ketu Transit: Rahu and Ketu are expected to change signs on December 5 under the mean-node calculation, while the shift takes place on November 25 under the true-node calculation. In China's Capricorn ascendant chart, this transition is considered significant as it influences the first and seventh houses.

In astrological interpretation, the first house represents a country's identity, priorities and overall direction, while the seventh house is associated with international partnerships, agreements and foreign relations.

This planetary movement may symbolically highlight the challenges of balancing domestic technological priorities with international trade relationships. It could also bring greater attention to strategic partnerships and cross-border business arrangements.

Saturn Turns Direct: Saturn is scheduled to turn direct on December 11. In Vedic astrology, Saturn is associated with discipline, accountability, regulations, responsibility and long-term consequences.

Its direct movement is traditionally interpreted as a period when pending matters involving rules, institutional responsibilities and accountability may receive renewed attention. For large technology companies, this symbolism can be connected with compliance, governance and the review of business policies.

Jupiter Turns Retrograde: Jupiter will begin its retrograde movement on December 13. Jupiter is associated with expansion, knowledge, international opportunities, wisdom and financial growth.

Its retrograde phase is often interpreted as a period of reassessment rather than uninterrupted expansion. In the corporate context, this could symbolically indicate a need to review growth strategies, international business plans and long-term investments.

These planetary movements should be understood as broad astrological indications. They cannot establish the outcome of a Senate hearing, determine regulatory decisions or predict the exact movement of Nvidia's shares.

What Could December Mean For Nvidia And The Global AI Industry?

December could be an important month for Nvidia as the company navigates leadership-related developments, regulatory scrutiny and international business challenges.

The December 3 hearing may provide greater clarity on the concerns raised by American lawmakers. Meanwhile, the continuing internal investigation and possible changes in export-control policies could influence how Nvidia manages its international operations.

For India, developments in US technology-export regulations are also worth watching. Indian technology companies, cloud service providers and data centres rely on access to advanced computing infrastructure as the country's AI ecosystem continues to expand.

Stricter monitoring of AI chip supplies through third-country data centres could potentially bring additional compliance requirements for businesses involved in international technology operations.

From an astrological perspective, the combination of Rahu-Ketu's transit, Saturn's direct movement and Jupiter's retrograde phase points towards themes of reassessment, accountability and international relations.

Jensen Huang's return may have brought temporary relief to Nvidia, but it does not necessarily mark the end of the company's challenges. The December 3 hearing and subsequent regulatory developments will be important in understanding the road ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is based on astrological beliefs and interpretations. ABPLive.com does not endorse or confirm any astrological prediction. Astrology should not be considered a substitute for professional financial, legal or business advice. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before making decisions.