Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaders barred from Delhi, prompting CJP to reassess strategy.

Astrology forecasts CJP recognition despite organizational obstacles.

Modi government faces pressure explaining protest restrictions and detentions.

CJP's internal coordination challenged, needing clear message for supporters.

Leaders were barred from Delhi. Restrictions were imposed on the movement's movement. However, reports of protests also emerged from other cities. Abhijit Dipke and the CJP now face the question of how to move the movement forward. The challenge for the Modi government is how to respond to the questions raised by the halting of the protests.

The astrological picture from October 10th to 13th offers potential for CJP recognition, but also presents organizational challenges. The BJP shows signs of managing the situation, but it doesn't foresee an easy respite from opposition.

Will The Protest Continue Or Will The Method Change?

In CJP's horoscope, the Sun's Mahadasha is running along with Jupiter's Antardasha and Jupiter's Pratyantardasha. Jupiter is in the sixth house of struggle, associated with hard work and expenditure. This combination indicates continued efforts, but obstacles are encountered.

Meanwhile, Venus is transiting through the tenth house in Libra , its sign. This indicates increased public recognition. The organization may gain publicity, even if it cannot hold its event at the scheduled venue. With access restrictions in Delhi, there is scope for a shift in protest tactics. Smaller demonstrations in different cities, demands for the release of leaders, and online campaigns are possible ways forward. This could help the organization maintain its voice.

But Venus is retrograde. Supporters will want to know not only news of the detentions but also their next plans. If the CJP doesn't send a clear message, public participation may decline despite the discussions.

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What Kind Of Pressure Might The Modi Government Face?

In the BJP's annual horoscope, the ascendant, Mars, and the tenth and eleventh house lord, Saturn, form an Ittshal. In Tajik astrology, Ittshal means that the planets are moving toward the completion of a relationship. But here, both are in the twelfth house. Saturn is also close to the Sun. Therefore, obstacles arise in this relationship. This means that the BJP may try to manage the situation, but it may have to work extra hard.

The government currently faces two issues: complaints regarding voter lists and action to stop the protests. The Delhi Police have cited security and the limited capacity of Jantar Mantar . The CJP has protested the detention of the leaders. If news of the detentions persists, BJP leaders and spokespersons may have to repeatedly explain why such restrictions were necessary. The opposition could gain a new opportunity to question the government. Potential political pressure could be reflected in the repeated clarifications and defenses of the action.

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October 11: Further Preparations For Confrontation

On Sunday, Mars and retrograde Venus form an exact square. In astrology, this is considered a sign of conflict and disagreement. Opinions may differ on the CJP's next course of action. Some supporters may want to mobilize immediately, while others may advocate for a local event or wait for the leaders' release.

If the leadership delivers a consistent message, the effort can proceed. If different announcements are made, preparations may be delayed, and supporters may become more confused.

October 12: Support Will Be Visible, But Coordination Will Be Tested

On Monday, the Moon meets retrograde Venus, then forms a square with Mars. Therefore, this day cannot be considered completely favorable based solely on the auspicious star strength. The CJP may have the opportunity to increase its outreach and support messages, but there could also be friction over the location, timing, and method of the event.

The challenge will be to transform this day's discussion into future preparations. If supporters receive clear direction, the organization can connect its fragmented connections. Without direction, it will be difficult to establish a concrete program despite active activity.

October 13: The Challenge Of Sustaining The Protest

Tuesday's Vishakha Nakshatra falls on the CJP's star. This is a helpful indication of obstacles to the effort. This alone cannot be used to determine the withdrawal of supporters. On this day, it will be essential for the organization to clarify the roles of its partner groups and its next steps. If local events proceed, the protests could continue. If preparations remain incomplete, the momentum on the streets could slow down.

Rahul Gandhi and the opposition may raise this controversy against the government. However, Rahul's annual horoscope does not reveal a strong direct Tajik connection to political gain. Therefore, the opportunity for discussion and the actual benefit derived from it must be viewed separately.

The next three days offer indications of potential growth for the CJP, but there are obstacles to carrying out the program. The BJP may be able to manage the situation, but it may have to respond to both the protests and police action.

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