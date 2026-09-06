Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smaller Indian cities witnessed significant tech job growth.

Astrological predictions indicate tech roles expanding beyond metros.

However, job quality and permanence may prove challenging.

Acquiring AI, data, cybersecurity skills is crucial for success.

Tech jobs have grown rapidly in cities like Indore, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore. Will it no longer be necessary to travel to Bengaluru, Delhi, or Hyderabad for jobs in the future? The current Mars-Rahu position in India's horoscope offers a significant indication of this shift.

If you want a good tech job, leave home and go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad—that's the advice most young people have received. But both the new report and India's horoscope suggest a shift in this well-worn path.

Tech jobs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities have grown by nearly 95 percent in a single year. At the same time, India's horoscope is undergoing the Mahadasha of Mars and the Antardasha of Rahu. In astrology, Mars is associated with machinery, engineering, and new construction, while Rahu is considered a factor in technology, the internet, AI, foreign companies, and sudden change.

This means that the changes seen in the report aren't limited to just the number of jobs. This could indicate that the country's tech job market will expand from major cities to smaller towns in the coming months. But there's a caveat: While jobs may increase, not every job will be permanent, high-paying, or secure.

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Tech Jobs Increased From 21,000 To 41,000

According to data from staffing company Xpheno, there were approximately 21,000 active tech jobs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in September 2025. This number increased to approximately 41,000 by September 2026. This represents a growth of approximately 95 percent in a single year.

The total number of active tech jobs in the country has reached approximately 117,000, with approximately 90,000 of these positions being full-time. The data is encouraging, but it's important to understand it in its proper context. 95 percent of the growth came from a small base of 21,000. Smaller cities still lag behind metros in total tech jobs.

Yet this isn't a simple increase. Companies no longer want to rely solely on Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Cities like Ahmedabad, Indore, Kochi, and Coimbatore are emerging as new options.

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How Does The Horoscope Indicate Job Access To Small Towns?

The available horoscope for India is based on August 15, 1947, at 12:00 midnight, New Delhi time. The ascendant is Taurus. The tenth house of employment, work, and the country's production system falls in Aquarius. Aquarius is considered the sign of technology, networks, large groups, and breaking away from the old patterns. Therefore, the rapid growth of technology-driven jobs in India is consistent with the fundamental nature of this horoscope.

Saturn, the ruler of the tenth house, is placed in the third house. In mundane astrology, the third house is associated with communication, shortcuts, neighboring areas, local networks, and work skills. Simply put, job concentrations will no longer be confined to a few large cities. Thanks to the internet, better roads, new offices, and digital connectivity, work can reach smaller towns.

The conjunction of Saturn with Mercury, the Sun, the Moon, and Venus makes this transition even more significant. Mercury represents data, computers, education, and business. Saturn represents a large workforce and long-term systems. This combination creates the potential for growth of local youth, digital work, and new job centres.

Why Can The Condition Of Mars-Rahu Change The Job Map?

In India's horoscope, Mars' Mahadasha began on September 12, 2025. Within this, Rahu's Antardasha will run from February 9, 2026, to February 27, 2027. Mars represents quick decisions, engineering, machinery, and infrastructure. Rahu can bring forward new technologies, AI, the internet, foreign investment, and areas that haven't received much attention before.

This Mars-Rahu conjunction could prompt companies to rapidly relocate to new cities. Lower rents, cheaper operations, local employees, and state government benefits could drive this shift on the ground. But during Rahu, numbers increase rapidly, and the picture isn't as clear. Therefore, it's not fair to assume that a 95 percent increase will immediately lead to high-paying jobs for every young person in small towns.

New hires are likely to be concentrated in support, service delivery, call centers, data processing, cyber monitoring, and operations positions. High-paying research, product, and leadership roles may still reside in larger cities.

What Warning Is The Weakness Of The Tenth House Giving?

In the Bhavabal chart of the horoscope, the tenth house, associated with job, appears to be the weakest. Its Bhavabal is approximately 4.29, and it is the last of the twelve houses. This doesn't necessarily mean job losses. It simply indicates that even as the number of jobs increases, their quality and sustainability may remain a major challenge.

A city may have thousands of job openings, but salaries may be low. A company may recruit, but the project may close after a few months. Positions may be available, but local candidates may not possess the required technical qualifications. This is why, instead of being happy just by seeing '95 percent growth', it is also important to see how many jobs are full-time, how many are on contract, and how much scope there is for advancement in them.

AI And Skills Indications In The Dashamsha Kundli

To examine employment in detail, the tenth house, or D10, is considered. The Sun is placed in the tenth house in India's available tenth house. This enhances the role of the government, large companies, and visible employment changes at the national level. Mercury is in the fifth house, indicating the need for learning, data, technical understanding, and new skills. The signal is clear: in the future, a college degree alone will not be enough to secure a job.

Those learning AI, cloud, data analysis, cybersecurity, and automation can get better opportunities. Mars and Ketu are connected to the sixth house. This brings with it the threat of competition, job pressure, automation, and sudden layoffs. New technology will create some jobs, but may also reduce old and repetitive tasks.

What Might Change After October And November?

In the horoscope starting August 15, 2026, Leo is the ascendant, and Muntha is in the fifth house. The fifth house is associated with education, new thinking, training, and talent. This suggests a potential boost to skill training, startups, and technology-based work. Between October 9th and November 26th, 2026, Jupiter's influence may increase opportunities for foreign companies, global projects, and remote work. However, salaries may also be pressured as companies choose smaller cities to reduce costs.

The Saturn period between November 26, 2026, and January 23, 2027, can be a difficult test. During this time, companies may review new recruitment. Some projects may slow down, and contract jobs may experience instability. Therefore, the job market may remain bullish until February 2027, but there will be fluctuations as well.

What Should I Do If I Live In A Small Town?

Instead of waiting for a job to come your way, spend the next three to six months building your skills. Strengthen your knowledge of AI tools, cloud, data, cybersecurity, and English communication. Don't just look at the salary before accepting an offer. Also, consider the company, contract, job role, training, and career path.

India's horoscope indicates that opportunities will reach smaller cities, but a weak tenth house indicates that opportunity and a good job are not the same thing. The country's next tech hub may not be a single city. It's possible that cities like Indore, Kochi, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, and others will come together to create a new network of jobs.

The question is no longer whether tech jobs will come to your city. The real question is, when they do, will you have the skills companies are looking for?

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.