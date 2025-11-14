Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeAstroAquarius Daily Horoscope (15 November, 2025): Obstacles Pause but A Hidden Breakthrough Appears

Aquarius Daily Horoscope (15 November, 2025): Obstacles Pause but A Hidden Breakthrough Appears

A demanding day in business and legal matters, yet personal breakthroughs and positive shifts bring steadiness.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aquarius Horoscope: Welcome to the future, Aquarius! Your sign is all about innovation, individuality, and humanitarian pursuits. Aquarians are unique and there is no one quite like you, and because each is so incredibly individual, it can be tough to describe them as a group. Your horoscope encourages you to embrace your unique perspective, foster change, and contribute to a better world. 

Aquarius Daily Horoscope (November 15)

The day may feel challenging for all those who are handling business or any ongoing projects. Some plans could slow down unexpectedly. This will probably create temporary pressure or delays for you. A legal matter may stretch further, requiring patience rather than frustration. The best approach now is to stay consistent without pushing too aggressively.

On a positive note, health improves noticeably for this zodiac sign. Any discomfort or ongoing issue begins to settle, giving you the much-needed relief that you have been waiting for. Your ability to make sound decisions becomes your greatest strength today. At work, this clarity helps you choose the right direction and avoid unnecessary complications. Employers or colleagues may appreciate your logical approach, strengthening your professional position.

For individuals seeking new employment or waiting for the right opportunity, a favourable message or update may arrive soon. Keep your options open and stay active in your search. While certain areas seem paused, others are quietly moving forward. The day ultimately balances pressure with progress, proving that patience and thoughtful choices can turn the tide in your favour.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 14 Nov 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aquarius Horoscope Today Aquarius Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Aquarius Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Business
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget