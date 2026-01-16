Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s New Year 2026 message has sparked widespread discussion across social media, blending ancient Hindu philosophy with the modern promise of Artificial Intelligence. In an open letter addressed to citizens ahead of the New Year, the Chief Minister urged young Indians to take a powerful resolution: dedicate one hour every week to teaching computer skills and AI awareness to at least five children around them. What makes this appeal remarkable is the way it directly draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures, where ‘Gyaan Daan’ (donation of knowledge) is regarded as the highest form of charity.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Astro Analysis | Shani Dev’s 2026 Transit Will Test These 5 Signs The Most

‘Vidya Daanam Param Daanam’: The Supreme Charity In Hindu Scriptures

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Hindu scriptures clearly proclaim, “Vidya Daanam Param Daanam”, meaning the donation of knowledge is superior to all other forms of charity. While land donation, food donation, cattle donation and even marriage-related charity are considered virtuous, knowledge donation stands above them all. The reason is simple, once given, knowledge never diminishes; instead, it multiplies and strengthens society.

Texts like the Mahabharata and various Puranas describe Gyaan Daan as a direct path to spiritual upliftment and liberation. Saints and sages have repeatedly stated that without knowledge, a human being is no different from an animal. By reviving this principle, Yogi Adityanath has placed an ancient spiritual truth at the centre of India’s technological future.

From Monastic Wisdom To Modern AI Vision

As the Peethadhishwar of Gorakshpeeth and a lifelong monk, Yogi Adityanath brings a unique spiritual perspective to governance. In his message, he notes that 2025 will be remembered globally for setting new benchmarks in technology and Artificial Intelligence. Uttar Pradesh, he adds, has already emerged as a trusted destination for investors and innovation.

However, the true foundation of this transformation, according to the Chief Minister, lies in Gyaan Daan. He believes that economic growth alone is not enough — spiritual responsibility and knowledge-sharing must move alongside technological progress to build a truly resilient nation.

Reviving The Guru–Shishya Tradition In The AI Era

Indian civilisation has always thrived on the Guru–Shishya tradition. Lord Krishna imparted divine knowledge to Arjuna through the Bhagavad Gita, while Guru Sandipani shaped Krishna’s education. Drawing from this lineage, Yogi Adityanath now calls upon young Indians to become modern-day gurus.

By teaching children basic computer skills and AI concepts for just one hour a week, youth can spark both intellectual and moral transformation. According to scriptures, such acts earn spiritual merit and strengthen society under the principle of “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah," Dharm protects those who protect it.

A Spiritual Challenge For India’s Youth

The Chief Minister’s message is more than a suggestion; it is a challenge. If every young person teaches AI skills to five children, Uttar Pradesh could emerge in 2026 not just as an economic powerhouse but as a spiritually awakened knowledge leader.

This is not a new idea, but an ancient Hindu formula reborn in a digital avatar. Perhaps that is why Yogi Adityanath’s New Year appeal resonates so deeply, it invites youth to change their own destiny and the nation’s future through the timeless power of Gyaan Daan.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]