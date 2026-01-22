ABP Live Astro Analysis: Trump Tariff War To Peak By 2026, Says Vedic And Mundane Astrology

According to astrological calculations and Mundane Astrology (Medini Jyotish), the most aggressive and disruptive phase of former US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies is currently underway. This phase is believed to have begun in March 2025 and is expected to continue until September 2026.

Planetary alignments indicate that Saturn’s transit into Pisces, along with the influence of Rahu, could create significant disruptions in global trade. However, astrologers suggest that from February 2027, the favourable transit of Jupiter (Guru) and the emergence of diplomatic agreements may bring gradual relief from these strict economic measures. Before that, 2026 is expected to remain a challenging year for the global economy.

Planetary Alignment And The Global Economy

Donald Trump’s return to the global political spotlight has unsettled not just political equations but also international markets. His proposed “Universal Baseline Tariff” has raised concerns across the world, including in India. Astrological interpretations suggest this move is not merely political but also influenced by broader cosmic patterns.

Ancient texts of Vedic and Mundane Astrology point to a specific alignment of planetary energies shaping this phase of economic protectionism.

Mundane Astrology: Saturn’s Role In Trade Restrictions

In Mundane Astrology, a country’s economic policies are analysed through its national horoscope and the chart of its leader. Astrologers observe a challenging planetary relationship between the US horoscope (Gemini ascendant) and Donald Trump’s horoscope (Leo ascendant), forming what is known as a Shadashtak Yoga, often associated with tension and conflict.

Saturn’s transit into Pisces during 2025–26 is considered significant. Known as the planet of justice and karmic consequences, Saturn in a water sign like Pisces is believed to bring contraction and restraint. Astrologers interpret this as a signal of rising trade barriers and protectionist policies. Similar planetary patterns were observed during the Great Depression of the 1930s, when global protectionism peaked.

Vedic Astrology: Rahu And Mars In Trump’s Horoscope

From a Vedic astrology perspective, Donald Trump’s chart shows Rahu and Mars influencing his tenth house, associated with action and authority. This combination is said to create a powerful yet unstable leadership style.

Sudden Decisions: Rahu is associated with unexpected actions. Astrologers predict abrupt tariff announcements and policy shifts, contributing to heightened market volatility through 2026.

Rahu is associated with unexpected actions. Astrologers predict abrupt tariff announcements and policy shifts, contributing to heightened market volatility through 2026. Expansion vs Barriers: While Trump’s chart indicates a desire for economic expansion for the US, it simultaneously points to the creation of barriers for other nations.

Impact On India: Cause For Concern Or Opportunity?

Tariff policies have a direct impact on inflation, investments and employment. Astrologically, India’s horoscope (Taurus ascendant) is currently under the Moon’s major period, suggesting sensitivity in sectors such as IT and exports. A weakened Mercury phase around mid-2025 is believed to have added pressure on India’s software and services sector.

However, astrologers believe India may withstand the impact through strong domestic demand, particularly in gold and commodities. A notable prediction suggests that escalating US–China tensions could ultimately benefit India, as disruptions in China’s economy may redirect global supply chains towards India.

Numerology: The Influence Of Numbers 5 And 9

Numerology adds another layer to this analysis. Donald Trump’s birth date, 14 June 1946, gives him a life number of 5, associated with Mercury and trade. For India, 2026 is seen as a mixed year, with continued pressure on IT exports due to US tariffs.

At the same time, Rahu’s transit is considered particularly unfavourable for China, potentially weakening its economic position and opening doors for India in global manufacturing and services.

Why Are The Tariffs Being Imposed?

Astrologically, the tariffs are viewed as an expression of Trump’s desire to consolidate power and influence. From a policy standpoint, they are aimed at reducing trade deficits. Planetary combinations suggest that under the banner of “level playing fields,” pressure may also extend to allied nations, including India and parts of Europe.

Impact On The Common Man

Astrologers warn of rising inflation as imported goods become more expensive. Consumer prices could rise by 10–15 percent. Ancient texts like Brihat Samhita suggest that when aggressive taxation policies are imposed by dominant powers, gold prices rise and food-related pressures emerge in eastern economies.

When Will Relief Come?

Astrological interpretations indicate that Trump’s tariff strategy is not a short-term move but part of a broader economic restructuring. While 2025 marked the beginning of aggressive policy actions, 2026 is expected to bring fears of global slowdown and diplomatic deadlock.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]